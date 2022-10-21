ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WESH

How to avoid buying a used car flooded by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. — This month, CARFAX estimated 358,000 vehicles may have been damaged from Hurricane Ian’s widespread flooding in Florida and the Carolinas. “I believe the flooded car market will be the worst it’s been, in fact, in my lifetime,” said Steve Lash, owner and general manager of Blue Book Cars, Blue Book Service Center and Holiday Rent-A-Car in Sanford.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Teen essay winner takes zero-gravity flight at space center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Twelve-year-old Brian Bartelo is an aspiring astrophysicist who might dabble in space law when he grows up. He recently got a taste of what some of his future clients will be feeling when he took a zero-gravity flight out of the Kennedy Space Center. “I...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

SunRail, Lynx offer free fares on Tuesday for 'Try Transit Day'

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, the city of Orlando offered free rides on Lynx, Neighborhood Lynx, and SunRail as a part of "Try Transit Day." The free fares come just weeks before the election when voters in Orange County will decide on the Penny Sales Tax. If approved, the...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Longwood jewelry store claims burglars stole $400K worth of merchandise

LONGWOOD, Fla. — According to Albert Pagan, owner of Certified Jewelry Design off West 434 in Longwood, thieves broke into his building early Monday morning. Pagan says he was alerted by police after the owner of an adjacent business, Longwood Shoe Repair, noticed their store had some damage. Pagan...
LONGWOOD, FL
WESH

Man, woman dead in Central Florida motorcycle crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died following a crash in Melbourne Sunday night. According to Melbourne police, it happened in the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road around 6 p.m. According to investigators, a 77-year-old woman was driving a sedan west on Sarno Road. When...
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Orlando to enter bid to host WorldPride 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, a delegation from Orlando is traveling to Mexico to officially enter a bid to host WorldPride 2026. WorldPride is an international LGBTQ rights event that promotes visibility and awareness. The 12-person delegation will officially pitch Orlando at a bid presentation in Guadalajara on Saturday.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Driver killed, 2 pedestrians hurt in morning crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — An 18-year old driver from Orlando was killed, and two female pedestrians were seriously hurt in an early-morning crash on Dallas Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the driver of a Honda Insight failed to stop at Dallas and Oberly Parkway, hitting...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting inside Orlando Denny's

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting inside an Orlando Denny's Monday morning. Orlando police say it happened around 3 a.m. at the restaurant in the 5700 block of TG Lee Boulevard. Police say a suspect opened fire inside the Denny's and one person was killed...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Brevard Public Schools buses using AI to detect illegal passing

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Schools is part of a high-tech pilot program aimed at making school buses safer. Only two months in, the results show hundreds of drivers violated stop arm laws. On just ten Brevard County buses since classes started this school year, the BusPatrol artificial...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee barbershop near day care

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The search for a suspect is on after one person was shot outside of a Barber Shop in Kissimmee on Monday. Parents like Elizabeth Alonso got a scare after the shooting forced her child’s day care to go into lockdown. "Sometimes the kids are outside...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested following a June hit-and-run crash in Brevard County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Stephan Morf was killed in the June 3 crash on State Road 520. Anabel Morales, 35, has been arrested in the crash. She is facing charges...
WESH

Sheriff: Man hospitalized after Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash scene Sunday. Deputies said the crash was in the area of Simpson Road and Buenaventura Boulevard in Kissimmee. One man was taken to the hospital, according to deputies. At this time, his condition is not known.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Former Edgewater mayor accused of stealing opponent’s campaign signs

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Two people running for mayor in Edgewater are involved in allegations of stolen campaign signs. “I was very upset. I was deeply saddened by it,” said candidate for Edgewater mayor, Diezel Depew. Eighteen-year-old Depew says he was stunned to discover his opponent, former city police...
EDGEWATER, FL

