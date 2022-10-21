Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WESH
How to avoid buying a used car flooded by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. — This month, CARFAX estimated 358,000 vehicles may have been damaged from Hurricane Ian’s widespread flooding in Florida and the Carolinas. “I believe the flooded car market will be the worst it’s been, in fact, in my lifetime,” said Steve Lash, owner and general manager of Blue Book Cars, Blue Book Service Center and Holiday Rent-A-Car in Sanford.
WESH
Teen essay winner takes zero-gravity flight at space center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Twelve-year-old Brian Bartelo is an aspiring astrophysicist who might dabble in space law when he grows up. He recently got a taste of what some of his future clients will be feeling when he took a zero-gravity flight out of the Kennedy Space Center. “I...
WESH
SunRail, Lynx offer free fares on Tuesday for 'Try Transit Day'
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, the city of Orlando offered free rides on Lynx, Neighborhood Lynx, and SunRail as a part of "Try Transit Day." The free fares come just weeks before the election when voters in Orange County will decide on the Penny Sales Tax. If approved, the...
WESH
Longwood jewelry store claims burglars stole $400K worth of merchandise
LONGWOOD, Fla. — According to Albert Pagan, owner of Certified Jewelry Design off West 434 in Longwood, thieves broke into his building early Monday morning. Pagan says he was alerted by police after the owner of an adjacent business, Longwood Shoe Repair, noticed their store had some damage. Pagan...
WESH
Man, woman dead in Central Florida motorcycle crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died following a crash in Melbourne Sunday night. According to Melbourne police, it happened in the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road around 6 p.m. According to investigators, a 77-year-old woman was driving a sedan west on Sarno Road. When...
WESH
Orlando to enter bid to host WorldPride 2026
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, a delegation from Orlando is traveling to Mexico to officially enter a bid to host WorldPride 2026. WorldPride is an international LGBTQ rights event that promotes visibility and awareness. The 12-person delegation will officially pitch Orlando at a bid presentation in Guadalajara on Saturday.
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Dollar General employee poured bleach in co-worker's drink
DELAND, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A DeLand Dollar General employee has been accused of pouring bleach into his coworker's drink. Jerome Ellis, 48, has been charged with poisoning and tampering with evidence. Volusia County deputies were called to the Dollar General on North...
WESH
'My instincts kicked in': Nurse resuscitates New Smyrna Beach power company worker who was electrocuted
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A nurse in New Smyrna Beach will be honored at the city commission meeting Tuesday. Casey Shaw will receive a life-saving award for resuscitating a worker who was shocked while restoring power in the days after Hurricane Ian. Shaw said she's glad she was in the right place at the right time.
WESH
Driver killed, 2 pedestrians hurt in morning crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — An 18-year old driver from Orlando was killed, and two female pedestrians were seriously hurt in an early-morning crash on Dallas Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the driver of a Honda Insight failed to stop at Dallas and Oberly Parkway, hitting...
WESH
3 people hurt after tanker truck catches fire in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Three people were hurt Monday when a tanker truck caught fire in New Smyrna Beach. Fire officials say the tanker was siphoning off gas in the area of 1121 South Dixie Freeway when the tanker suddenly caught fire. One person was flown to Orlando...
WESH
FHP: East River High School student killed, 2 pedestrians hurt in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Orlando was killed, and two female pedestrians were seriously hurt in a crash Sunday. The crash happened on Dallas Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the driver of a Honda Insight failed to stop at Dallas and Oberly...
WESH
Man indicted for cold case killing of Daytona Beach woman 30 years ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man already serving life in prison in Florida for the murder of a Brevard County woman has now been indicted in the murder of a woman in Daytona Beach decades ago. Investigators say 53-year-old Michael Townson confessed to the murder of Linda Little who...
WESH
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting inside Orlando Denny's
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting inside an Orlando Denny's Monday morning. Orlando police say it happened around 3 a.m. at the restaurant in the 5700 block of TG Lee Boulevard. Police say a suspect opened fire inside the Denny's and one person was killed...
WESH
Brevard Public Schools buses using AI to detect illegal passing
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Schools is part of a high-tech pilot program aimed at making school buses safer. Only two months in, the results show hundreds of drivers violated stop arm laws. On just ten Brevard County buses since classes started this school year, the BusPatrol artificial...
WESH
1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee barbershop near day care
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The search for a suspect is on after one person was shot outside of a Barber Shop in Kissimmee on Monday. Parents like Elizabeth Alonso got a scare after the shooting forced her child’s day care to go into lockdown. "Sometimes the kids are outside...
WESH
Osceola County lifts mandatory evacuation for neighborhood devastated by hurricane
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — It's been nearly a month since Hurricane Ian sent record rains across Central Florida leaving many devastated. Evacuees from Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee learned Monday that the mandatory evacuation order had been lifted. Residents from Good Samaritan Village in Osceola County had a lot of...
WESH
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested following a June hit-and-run crash in Brevard County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Stephan Morf was killed in the June 3 crash on State Road 520. Anabel Morales, 35, has been arrested in the crash. She is facing charges...
WESH
Orlando man charged with attempted murder of 2 Polk County deputies
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested in Polk County and charged with the attempted murder of two deputies there. Investigators say Carl Dunlap was arrested back on Oct. 7. They say he was wanted for burglaries committed at a couple of convenience stores in Polk...
WESH
Sheriff: Man hospitalized after Osceola County crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash scene Sunday. Deputies said the crash was in the area of Simpson Road and Buenaventura Boulevard in Kissimmee. One man was taken to the hospital, according to deputies. At this time, his condition is not known.
WESH
Former Edgewater mayor accused of stealing opponent’s campaign signs
EDGEWATER, Fla. — Two people running for mayor in Edgewater are involved in allegations of stolen campaign signs. “I was very upset. I was deeply saddened by it,” said candidate for Edgewater mayor, Diezel Depew. Eighteen-year-old Depew says he was stunned to discover his opponent, former city police...
