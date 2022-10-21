UWPD uses Taser during arrest of man on theft warrant

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police say officers tasered a man during an arrest for an outstanding warrant Thursday afternoon, claiming he was resisting.

Campus police were first called to the Southeast Campus Ramp on Lake Street at about 1:25 p.m. Thursday after getting reports of a suspicious person looking into vehicles.

The man, later identified as 23-year-old Walker Morledge, was gone by the time UWPD officers arrived, but the officers later found him at a restaurant about a block away on Frances Street. Officers claim Morledge became combative and was resisting after they left the restaurant, and said they used the Taser after struggling with him for several minutes and multiple warnings to stop resisting.

﻿

UWPD said Morledge was handcuffed after the Taser was used, but still tried to struggle with officers for several more minutes. He was eventually booked into the Dane County Jail.

Court records indicate Morledge was previously charged with theft of movable property between $2500 and $5000 in August, but failed to appear for an adjourned initial appearance on October 10, leading to Court Commissioner Mark Fremgen issuing the warrant.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.