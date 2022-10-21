ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
Benzinga

Amid A Turbulent Industry, This Cannabis Company Shines Like A Diamond In the Rough

The pandemic was a monumental moment for the cannabis industry as marijuana became a household essential. In many states, dispensaries were declared essential businesses and were allowed to remain open, resulting in a 46% increase in legal cannabis sales over 2019 to $17.5 billion in 2020. Entrepreneurs flocked to the scene, and investors readily backed the industry. with large investments, often time via so-called SPACs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces 20-For-1 Reverse Stock Split Effective Tomorrow, Oct. 26

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX, (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. AcelRx's common stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ACRX and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The reverse stock split is intended to enable AcelRx to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The new CUSIP number for AcelRx's common stock following the reverse stock split will be 00444T209.
Benzinga

Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Rising

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading higher by 6.21% to $137.77 going into the close of Tuesday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Benzinga

Microsoft Sees Dark Clouds Forming Over Azure Business Amid PC Market Slump

Microsoft Corporation MSFT dampened expectations that cloud computing demand would mitigate the sagging PC market in its first quarter earnings call. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant said that revenue growth from its cloud computing platform — Azure — would drop by 5 percentage points in the current quarter minus the impact of currency fluctuations.
Benzinga

Key Cannabis Exec Changes You Need To Know About: Leafly's New CCO, Glass House's New Appointment & More

Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY announced that Carlos Pinto joined the company as a chief commercial officer. Pinto agreed to lead Leafly's sales, marketing and award-winning content teams as well as manage and shape the go-to-market strategy for existing and new products, sales planning and refine the company's product strategy to increase revenue generation in both existing and new markets.
TENNESSEE STATE
Benzinga

Oil Rich In Cannabinoids: Biotech Co. Gets U.S. Patent For Novel Extraction Process Using High Heat & Cannabis Smoke

Biotech company Real Isolates confirmed Monday it has been issued a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a novel method used to extract cannabinoids and other compounds from cannabis smoke. The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said that by using this method, the extracted oil is rich in common and rare cannabinoids, allowing for the creation of a new category of oral, topical, and inhaled marijuana products.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
102K+
Followers
176K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy