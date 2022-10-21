Read full article on original website
83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
Amid A Turbulent Industry, This Cannabis Company Shines Like A Diamond In the Rough
The pandemic was a monumental moment for the cannabis industry as marijuana became a household essential. In many states, dispensaries were declared essential businesses and were allowed to remain open, resulting in a 46% increase in legal cannabis sales over 2019 to $17.5 billion in 2020. Entrepreneurs flocked to the scene, and investors readily backed the industry. with large investments, often time via so-called SPACs.
Is Canopy Growth Speeding Up Entry Into U.S. Cannabis Market With New Holding Company? It Looks That Way
Canopy Growth CGC announced Tuesday that it is consolidating its U.S. assets into a new holding company to speed up its entry into the U.S. market in which it will hold non-voting/non-participating shares, solving several persistent issues. The company said the creation of Canopy USA will help it reduce costs...
Why Taysha Gene Therapies Shares Jumped Over 97%; Here Are 70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA surged 97.4% to close at $2.98 after Astellas Pharma Inc announced it will invest a total of $50 million to acquire 15% of the company. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO jumped 89.6% to close at $1.26. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB shares jumped 68.4% to close...
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces 20-For-1 Reverse Stock Split Effective Tomorrow, Oct. 26
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX, (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. AcelRx's common stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ACRX and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The reverse stock split is intended to enable AcelRx to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The new CUSIP number for AcelRx's common stock following the reverse stock split will be 00444T209.
Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Popping Off
Shares of several cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading higher in sympathy with Canopy Growth Corp CGC after the company announced it created a U.S. holding company, Canopy USA, LLC. What Else?. Canopy says the...
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Rising
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading higher by 6.21% to $137.77 going into the close of Tuesday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Microsoft Sees Dark Clouds Forming Over Azure Business Amid PC Market Slump
Microsoft Corporation MSFT dampened expectations that cloud computing demand would mitigate the sagging PC market in its first quarter earnings call. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant said that revenue growth from its cloud computing platform — Azure — would drop by 5 percentage points in the current quarter minus the impact of currency fluctuations.
Nickel North Confirms High-Grade Ni-Cu Sulfide Mineralization up to 400m Long at Gamma Zone and Grants Stock Options
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - Nickel North Exploration Corporation NNX ("Nickel North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2022 Rock Sampling and Backpack Drilling program confirms the high-grade Ni-Cu Sulfide mineralization at Gamma Zone of the Hawk Ridge Project in Northern Quebec. The Gamma...
Key Cannabis Exec Changes You Need To Know About: Leafly's New CCO, Glass House's New Appointment & More
Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY announced that Carlos Pinto joined the company as a chief commercial officer. Pinto agreed to lead Leafly's sales, marketing and award-winning content teams as well as manage and shape the go-to-market strategy for existing and new products, sales planning and refine the company's product strategy to increase revenue generation in both existing and new markets.
Oil Rich In Cannabinoids: Biotech Co. Gets U.S. Patent For Novel Extraction Process Using High Heat & Cannabis Smoke
Biotech company Real Isolates confirmed Monday it has been issued a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a novel method used to extract cannabinoids and other compounds from cannabis smoke. The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said that by using this method, the extracted oil is rich in common and rare cannabinoids, allowing for the creation of a new category of oral, topical, and inhaled marijuana products.
