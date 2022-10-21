ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown business Tuesday evening for a shooting incident following an argument between two people. Sgt. Craig DuBose with the police department says two employees of a Queen Street business got into an altercation around 5 p.m....
CHARLESTON, SC
No arrests made in early morning Charleston homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Monday morning shooting. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot....
CHARLESTON, SC
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Monday morning. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Tywone Thomas, 20, with a gunshot wound...
CHARLESTON, SC
Tip leads police to arrest of suspect in deadly December shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested the suspect in a shooting that left two people dead in December. Rashiean Richmond Washington, 26, was arrested Monday afternoon on two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and one county of second-degree arson, deputies say.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Teen arrested in deadly N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a teen has been arrested in connection to a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one person dead. A 16-year-old girl was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Deputy Chief Ken Hagge. The girl was being held in the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Police investigating deadly N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting Sunday afternoon left one person dead. Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Officers arrived and found a male victim of an unknown age “with an injury consistent to a...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Medical experts detail dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are warning the community about marijuana laced with amphetamines and fentanyl. The department announced Friday that officers seized the marijuana while looking into two overdoses, and investigators believe the laced drugs may have been a factor in the overdoses. When it comes to fentanyl...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Land approved for K-8 school and more mobile units in Berkeley County Schools

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Mobile learning units and more land for a future K-8 school made final approval at Tuesday’s Berkeley County School Board meeting. A lease and purchase contract of a little over $2 million was approved for 16 mobile units to go to Cane Bay Elementary and Cane Bay Middle Schools. With the exponential growth in the county, the board says they needed this lease for at least five years. After those five years, the county will buy those units and can move them to whatever school in the district needs space for extra classrooms.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Charleston estimated to spend up to $100M on new operations complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is estimated to spend up to $100 million on a new facility to house all of the operational and fleet vehicles. The city said they have over 280 vehicles that are stationed at their current operations base off Milford Street and could soon move it to a new facility that would be built just across the interstate.
CHARLESTON, SC
Mother Emanuel AME Church members bless support beams as renovations begin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic downtown Charleston church is gearing up for some renovations that members say are long overdue. Congregation and community members gathered at Mother Emanuel AME Church Sunday morning to bless support beams before they are placed inside the church. The renovation of the 129-year-old building...
CHARLESTON, SC
Mount Pleasant leaders back recreation referendum

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - If you live in Mount Pleasant there will be a new referendum question on the November ballot. The $50 million recreation referendum includes expanding town tennis courts, adding bike paths and preserving land. About 10 years ago, Mount Pleasant and Charleston County Parks purchased 245...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Bosch plans to bring hundreds of new jobs to Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bosch will invest $260 million on developing an electric motor production line at its Dorchester County plant, the company said Tuesday. The expansion to its mobility-related production is expected to bring 350 new jobs at its Dorchester Road location in North Charleston, according to a news release. The company, which has maintained operations in the county since 1974, plans to produce new electrification products including rotor, stator and final-assembled electric motors. An electric motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy to provide propulsion in electric vehicles.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Georgetown County road closed after tractor trailer overturns

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Saint Delights Road is closed as Georgetown County firefighters work to upright and overturned tractor trailer. Saints Delight Rd is closed between Walker Road and Windum Drive while crews work to upright the truck. Firefighters have been on in the area of Dawhoo Lake Rd...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

