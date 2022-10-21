Read full article on original website
Berkeley County family receives settlement after deputy hits, kills pedestrian
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been a heartbreaking four-and-a-half years for one Berkeley County mom after her son was hit and killed by a sheriff’s deputy while he walked down the road. While the state’s insurance company just settled with her for $350,000 after a years-long lawsuit,...
Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown business Tuesday evening for a shooting incident following an argument between two people. Sgt. Craig DuBose with the police department says two employees of a Queen Street business got into an altercation around 5 p.m....
No arrests made in early morning Charleston homicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Monday morning shooting. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot....
Charleston Police hire new director to oversee racial bias audit, policing practices
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Charleston Police’s newest hires says she wants to use data to drive decisions on how to make policing better and more equitable for the community. Jill Eidson has spent the last 17 years working in Philadelphia’s criminal justice system. She wants to use...
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Monday morning. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Tywone Thomas, 20, with a gunshot wound...
Tip leads police to arrest of suspect in deadly December shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested the suspect in a shooting that left two people dead in December. Rashiean Richmond Washington, 26, was arrested Monday afternoon on two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and one county of second-degree arson, deputies say.
Man fires shots after catching man on his property, deputies say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a shots-fired call after a James Island man found a man on his property multiple times. Authorities say deputies were called to a Tennent Street residence around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 for reports of shots...
Teen arrested in deadly N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a teen has been arrested in connection to a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one person dead. A 16-year-old girl was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Deputy Chief Ken Hagge. The girl was being held in the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police investigating deadly N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting Sunday afternoon left one person dead. Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Officers arrived and found a male victim of an unknown age “with an injury consistent to a...
Charleston Co. deputies seek clues in 12-year-old unsolved fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking anyone with information on the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old to come forward as they mark a dozen years since his killing. Chad Montez Brown died after being shot 12 years ago Sunday, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page. Deputies...
Coroner identifies N. Charleston shooting victim, 16-year-old girl charged
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who was fatally shot Sunday. Kiarstaine Fields, 18, died at approximately 5:23 p.m. at the scene of the shooting pm Arbutus Avenue from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. A...
Medical experts detail dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are warning the community about marijuana laced with amphetamines and fentanyl. The department announced Friday that officers seized the marijuana while looking into two overdoses, and investigators believe the laced drugs may have been a factor in the overdoses. When it comes to fentanyl...
Land approved for K-8 school and more mobile units in Berkeley County Schools
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Mobile learning units and more land for a future K-8 school made final approval at Tuesday’s Berkeley County School Board meeting. A lease and purchase contract of a little over $2 million was approved for 16 mobile units to go to Cane Bay Elementary and Cane Bay Middle Schools. With the exponential growth in the county, the board says they needed this lease for at least five years. After those five years, the county will buy those units and can move them to whatever school in the district needs space for extra classrooms.
Charleston estimated to spend up to $100M on new operations complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is estimated to spend up to $100 million on a new facility to house all of the operational and fleet vehicles. The city said they have over 280 vehicles that are stationed at their current operations base off Milford Street and could soon move it to a new facility that would be built just across the interstate.
Mother Emanuel AME Church members bless support beams as renovations begin
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic downtown Charleston church is gearing up for some renovations that members say are long overdue. Congregation and community members gathered at Mother Emanuel AME Church Sunday morning to bless support beams before they are placed inside the church. The renovation of the 129-year-old building...
Mount Pleasant community members react to recreation referendum before Election Day
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant town councilmembers, sports coaches and parents got together Tuesday to publicly share their support for a recreation referendum that will be on the ballot for town residents. With 30,000 new Mount Pleasant residents in 10 years, they say it’s well overdue to expand...
Mount Pleasant leaders back recreation referendum
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - If you live in Mount Pleasant there will be a new referendum question on the November ballot. The $50 million recreation referendum includes expanding town tennis courts, adding bike paths and preserving land. About 10 years ago, Mount Pleasant and Charleston County Parks purchased 245...
Nonprofit leaders of homelessness fight call for help as cold temperatures approach
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With temperatures dropping and winter months ahead, nonprofit leaders of the fight against homelessness in the Lowcountry are worried about the long-term safety of people without shelter. Pastor Alfrieda Deas is the founder of Bounce Back Basic Church Ministries and Walking Women Welfare Movement. Her...
Bosch plans to bring hundreds of new jobs to Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bosch will invest $260 million on developing an electric motor production line at its Dorchester County plant, the company said Tuesday. The expansion to its mobility-related production is expected to bring 350 new jobs at its Dorchester Road location in North Charleston, according to a news release. The company, which has maintained operations in the county since 1974, plans to produce new electrification products including rotor, stator and final-assembled electric motors. An electric motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy to provide propulsion in electric vehicles.
Georgetown County road closed after tractor trailer overturns
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Saint Delights Road is closed as Georgetown County firefighters work to upright and overturned tractor trailer. Saints Delight Rd is closed between Walker Road and Windum Drive while crews work to upright the truck. Firefighters have been on in the area of Dawhoo Lake Rd...
