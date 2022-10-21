ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WATCH: The Phillies Are World Series Bound! Fans in a Frenzy

Under a blue, gray sky, with a chilly autumn wind kicking up, the Phillies finalized their trip to their eighth World Series in franchise history with a heart-stopping 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. And of course, the city of Philadelphia is in a frenzy. Check out the best fan reactions below:
Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
Mattress Mack Set for Historic Payout If Astros Win World Series

Mattress Mack set for historic payout if Astros win World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The stage is finally set for the 2022 MLB World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in a star-studded matchup, which features reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper and pitching legend Justin Verlander.
2022 World Series: Schedule, How to Watch, Odds

2022 World Series: Schedule, how to watch, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Leaves are falling, temperatures are dropping, Halloween is approaching...and the Philadelphia Phillies are still playing baseball. They will now will play into November against the Houston Astros after advancing to their first World Series in 13...
Josh Harris Says Sixers Can Recover From Slow Start Like Phillies

Josh Harris says Sixers can recover from slow start like Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There's a famous saying that goes: "It's not how you start, it's how you finish." That's exactly how the 76ers' managing partner Josh Harris feels about the start of the NBA team's 0-3...
World Series 2022: How Phillies Match Up With Astros

Diving deep into how Phillies match up against Astros in World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies will be underdogs in the World Series. Good luck convincing them. They weren't favored to beat the Cardinals, Braves or Padres to reach this point, but they're so hot, so...
Phillies' Bullpen a Major Reason Why They're a Win Away From World Series

Phillies' bullpen picks up Falter and 25 huge outs as the strategies keep working originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. When Rob Thomson was forced out of the dugout to remove Bailey Falter after just two-thirds of an inning Saturday night, it looked like one of the Phillies' postseason plans had finally failed.
Philadelphia Phillies 2022 World Series Gear Available Now

Philadelphia Phillies 2022 World Series gear available now originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The showman took care of business on Sunday and just like that, the Philadelphia Phillies are the darling of Major League Baseball. The Phillies have endeared themselves in the hearts of baseball fans around the country...
Phillies Vs. Padres: Memorable Scenes and Quotes From Phils' Clubhouse Party

Memorable scenes and quotes from the wildest Phillies party in years originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies have gotten used to ending their weekends with a celebration and the clubhouse party Sunday night was the loudest, wildest and weirdest of the four this month. Beers, cigars, toasts, guys...
Knights' Phil Kessel Sets NHL Record With 990th Consecutive Game

Knights' Phil Kessel sets NHL record with 990th consecutive game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL has a new iron man. Phil Kessel of the Las Vegas Knights played in his 990th consecutive regular-season game on Tuesday, setting a new league record. The 17-year veteran took the ice against the San Jose Sharks and, once the puck dropped, extended a streak that first began on Nov. 3, 2009.
