NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: The Phillies Are World Series Bound! Fans in a Frenzy
Under a blue, gray sky, with a chilly autumn wind kicking up, the Phillies finalized their trip to their eighth World Series in franchise history with a heart-stopping 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. And of course, the city of Philadelphia is in a frenzy. Check out the best fan reactions below:
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
NBC Philadelphia
Aaron Judge Plays Coy About MLB Free Agency Plans After Yankees' Season Ends
SAN FRANCISCO -- From the moment he turned down a lucrative contract extension through the swing that sent a 62nd homer sailing over the wall, Aaron Judge spent the 2022 MLB season in the spotlight. That was the case on Sunday night, too. Judge, appropriately, was at the plate for...
NBC Philadelphia
Mattress Mack Set for Historic Payout If Astros Win World Series
Mattress Mack set for historic payout if Astros win World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The stage is finally set for the 2022 MLB World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in a star-studded matchup, which features reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper and pitching legend Justin Verlander.
NBC Philadelphia
2022 World Series: Schedule, How to Watch, Odds
2022 World Series: Schedule, how to watch, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Leaves are falling, temperatures are dropping, Halloween is approaching...and the Philadelphia Phillies are still playing baseball. They will now will play into November against the Houston Astros after advancing to their first World Series in 13...
NBC Philadelphia
Josh Harris Says Sixers Can Recover From Slow Start Like Phillies
Josh Harris says Sixers can recover from slow start like Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There's a famous saying that goes: "It's not how you start, it's how you finish." That's exactly how the 76ers' managing partner Josh Harris feels about the start of the NBA team's 0-3...
NBC Philadelphia
Bryce Harper Wins NLCS MVP After Sending Phillies to World Series in Fairy Tale Fashion
Bryce Harper gets more than NLCS MVP award: 'Take this, bro, this is your time' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jose Alvarado had just put up a zero in the top of the eighth inning to keep the Phillies within a run. J.T. Realmuto trotted off the field, removed...
NBC Philadelphia
NJ Phillies Fan Recounts Catching Bryce Harper's Game 5 Home Run
At first Tracy Oldziejewski wasn’t sure if she’d be able to go to Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. For the South Jersey native and her five girlfriends, it was a struggle to get playoff tickets. “We just started dialing the ticket office for an hour...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies World Series: Aaron Nola Likely to Start Game 1 Over Zack Wheeler
Phillies leaning toward starting Aaron Nola in Game 1 of World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies are leaning toward starting Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series Friday night in Houston, manager Rob Thomson told Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on the 94WIP Midday Show Tuesday.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Rode Xfinity Live! Mechanical Bull After NLCS Clincher
WATCH: Schwarber rode the bull at Xfinity Live! after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Everyone celebrates differently. Apparently Kyle Schwarber is a mechanical bull guy. Just hours after the Phillies clinched a berth in the World Series at Citizens Bank Park, slugger extraordinaire Kyle Schwarber was across the...
NBC Philadelphia
World Series 2022: How Phillies Match Up With Astros
Diving deep into how Phillies match up against Astros in World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies will be underdogs in the World Series. Good luck convincing them. They weren't favored to beat the Cardinals, Braves or Padres to reach this point, but they're so hot, so...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies' Bullpen a Major Reason Why They're a Win Away From World Series
Phillies' bullpen picks up Falter and 25 huge outs as the strategies keep working originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. When Rob Thomson was forced out of the dugout to remove Bailey Falter after just two-thirds of an inning Saturday night, it looked like one of the Phillies' postseason plans had finally failed.
NBC Philadelphia
Philadelphia Phillies 2022 World Series Gear Available Now
Philadelphia Phillies 2022 World Series gear available now originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The showman took care of business on Sunday and just like that, the Philadelphia Phillies are the darling of Major League Baseball. The Phillies have endeared themselves in the hearts of baseball fans around the country...
NBC Philadelphia
Bryce Harper's Dramatic Game-Winning Home Run Sends Phillies to World Series
Bryce Harper's dramatic game-winning home run sends Phillies to World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Editor's Note (Oct. 24, 2022, 5:24 a.m.): The Phillies will face the Houston Astros in the World Series. Red October will continue into November thanks to Bryce Harper and the biggest hit of...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Vs. Padres: Memorable Scenes and Quotes From Phils' Clubhouse Party
Memorable scenes and quotes from the wildest Phillies party in years originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies have gotten used to ending their weekends with a celebration and the clubhouse party Sunday night was the loudest, wildest and weirdest of the four this month. Beers, cigars, toasts, guys...
NBC Philadelphia
Knights' Phil Kessel Sets NHL Record With 990th Consecutive Game
Knights' Phil Kessel sets NHL record with 990th consecutive game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL has a new iron man. Phil Kessel of the Las Vegas Knights played in his 990th consecutive regular-season game on Tuesday, setting a new league record. The 17-year veteran took the ice against the San Jose Sharks and, once the puck dropped, extended a streak that first began on Nov. 3, 2009.
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Most Expensive Stadium List Includes SoFi in LA and AT&T in Dallas
Los Angeles, Las Vegas top cities with most expensive NFL stadiums originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The price of steel is going up. That’s not just a nod to “The Wire” – building NFL stadiums is getting more and more expensive by the project. With...
