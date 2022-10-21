ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

WHEC TV-10

Deputies arrest man for Wayne County road rage incident

CLYDE, N.Y. — Deputies say a Wayne County motorist almost hit a child on the sidewalk. Police are calling this a case of road rage. The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Joshua Peterson of Clyde. Deputies tell us the child was not involved in Sunday’s road rage incident.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for early October shooting on Jefferson Ave

Brian Jones faces assault and weapons charges. Rochester police said he shot a 50-year-old, who survived after officers responded and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. U.S. Marshals took Jones into custody on Friday at a home on Tremont Street and said they found a handgun loaded with...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man plead guilty to strangling his wife to death in 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Tuesday 27-year-old Ahmed Ali plead guilty to manslaughter in the 1st degree for the strangulation death of his wife and mother of his children, Arbay Chivala. On August 1, 2021, Rochester Police Officers were called to a home on Argo Park where they found the...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Medina man arrested for felony DWI Leandra’s Law

On October 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Nicholas A. Martinez., 30, of Medina, NY, for Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law. During a traffic stop on Stahley Road in the town of Clarence, Martinez was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Martinez had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Martinez had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Martinez was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
MEDINA, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of fleeing police

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
FORT COVINGTON, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating suspicious death on Lyell Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unattended death on the city's west side that's been deemed suspicious. Officers found the body in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators are working the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the body's...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

WHEC TV-10

News 8 WROC

Multi-vehicle crash on W. Ridge Road, 1 arrested for DWI

Editor’s Note: This story was updated with clarification that the first two drivers and the bicyclist were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four motor vehicles and a bicyclist were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the area of West Ridge Road with injuries Sunday evening, the Rochester Police Department announced. Investigators […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Shot on City's West Side

A Rochester man is recovering, after a shooting on the city's west side. Police say the man in his 20s was hit once in the upper body on Reynolds St. shortly after noon, and drove himself to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call...
ROCHESTER, NY

