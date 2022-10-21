Read full article on original website
Rochester man injured in shooting, police pondering crime location
The man claims it happened on the 200 block of Flint Street, but officials believe this is not an accurate location and happened elsewhere.
WHEC TV-10
Deputies arrest man for Wayne County road rage incident
CLYDE, N.Y. — Deputies say a Wayne County motorist almost hit a child on the sidewalk. Police are calling this a case of road rage. The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Joshua Peterson of Clyde. Deputies tell us the child was not involved in Sunday’s road rage incident.
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for early October shooting on Jefferson Ave
Brian Jones faces assault and weapons charges. Rochester police said he shot a 50-year-old, who survived after officers responded and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. U.S. Marshals took Jones into custody on Friday at a home on Tremont Street and said they found a handgun loaded with...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man plead guilty to strangling his wife to death in 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Tuesday 27-year-old Ahmed Ali plead guilty to manslaughter in the 1st degree for the strangulation death of his wife and mother of his children, Arbay Chivala. On August 1, 2021, Rochester Police Officers were called to a home on Argo Park where they found the...
Niagara Falls man found guilty of robbing 7-Eleven with gun
His co-defendant in the robbery pleaded guilty prior to jury selection.
nyspnews.com
Medina man arrested for felony DWI Leandra’s Law
On October 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Nicholas A. Martinez., 30, of Medina, NY, for Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law. During a traffic stop on Stahley Road in the town of Clarence, Martinez was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Martinez had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Martinez had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Martinez was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
10-year-old taken by helicopter to Upstate after UTV accident
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 10-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to Upstate after being involved in a UTV (utility task vehicle) accident in Cortlandville. On October 23 around 1:59 p.m., New York State Police at Homer, Cortlandville Fire and TLC Ambulance arrived on the scene of a side-by-side accident in a field off Hobart […]
wwnytv.com
Man accused of fleeing police
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
Police investigating Schwartz Street Stabbing
Police said they have arrested a person of interest, but are unsure if the individual will be charged with any crimes.
13 WHAM
Police investigating suspicious death on Lyell Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unattended death on the city's west side that's been deemed suspicious. Officers found the body in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators are working the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the body's...
waynetimes.com
Lyons man charged with Obstruction after grabbing, kicking, spitting at officers
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (10/15) at 10:50 a.m. of Michael J. Wade, age 40, from Lyons, following an investigation into an incident that occurred on September 15th at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital, in the Village of Newark. Wade was charged with Obstruction...
iheart.com
Rochester Police Probe Suspicious Death
Rochester police are investigating what they call a suspicious death. A body was found around 5 this morning in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue, near Sherman Street. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the person's identity and cause of death. The RPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the...
West Seneca Police Officer accused of providing fake vaccine card
A West Seneca Police Officer is facing a felony charge for allegedly providing a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.
WHEC TV-10
RPD Officers find body in empty lot on Lyell Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police officers found an unattended body at an empty lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street on Monday at around 5 a.m. RPD said the death was “suspicious”. RPD investigators are working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the dead person and to determine a cause of death.
Rochester parolee charged for armed car-jacking
The driver got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene, engaging officers in a foot chase.
New York State Man Charged With DWI After Wrong-Way Crash on I-87
One of the most terrifying things you imagine while driving is another motorist coming at you the wrong way. This is exactly what officials say happened early Sunday morning, when a New York state man traveling the wrong way hit a tractor-trailer. Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash that happened on I-87.
Multi-vehicle crash on W. Ridge Road, 1 arrested for DWI
Editor’s Note: This story was updated with clarification that the first two drivers and the bicyclist were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four motor vehicles and a bicyclist were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the area of West Ridge Road with injuries Sunday evening, the Rochester Police Department announced. Investigators […]
iheart.com
Rochester Man Shot on City's West Side
A Rochester man is recovering, after a shooting on the city's west side. Police say the man in his 20s was hit once in the upper body on Reynolds St. shortly after noon, and drove himself to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WHEC TV-10
23-year-old is recovering after being dropped off at Highland Hospital with gunshot wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man is recovering after a private car dropped him off at Highland Hospital to treat a lower-body gunshot wound on Monday. He is expected to survive. Police arrived at around 10:30 p.m. Then, an ambulance transported the victim from Highland to Strong Hospital. Rochester...
RPD investigating large fight on Marlow St, shots fired
RPD said that no other injuries were reported and nobody is in custody.
