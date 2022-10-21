On October 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Nicholas A. Martinez., 30, of Medina, NY, for Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law. During a traffic stop on Stahley Road in the town of Clarence, Martinez was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Martinez had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Martinez had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Martinez was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.

MEDINA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO