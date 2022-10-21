PCSD: Rumors of threat near Mountain View High School cleared

Authorities responded to rumors of a threat near Mountain View High School Friday.

According to a message sent to parents , there was no credible threat to the school.

A Pima County Sheriff's Department spokersperson said the investigation was related to an altercation at the McDonald's at 3800 W. Linda Vista Blvd. No one was arrested and no threats were made toward the school.

Here is the message Mountain View sent to parents:

Mountain View Families,



We are sharing information about a rumored threat that has been circulating on campus today. We want to assure parents that all students and staff are safe and we are continuing to monitor the situation with law enforcement.



This morning, MVHS administration received information of a possible threat at a local nearby business involving a former student. Following school protocol, we immediately contacted law enforcement, and they made contact with the individual. Following their visit, they advised us that there is no credible threat and we may proceed with the school day normally.



We will continue to closely monitor the situation with law enforcement and we want to assure you the threats remain rumors at this time. Safety is our top priority and we will notify you of any changes.



Thank you for your continued support.



MVHS Administration

——-

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .