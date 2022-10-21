ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

PCSD: Rumors of threat near Mountain View High School cleared

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipJVn_0ii4bP9U00

Authorities responded to rumors of a threat near Mountain View High School Friday.

According to a message sent to parents , there was no credible threat to the school.

A Pima County Sheriff's Department spokersperson said the investigation was related to an altercation at the McDonald's at 3800 W. Linda Vista Blvd. No one was arrested and no threats were made toward the school.

Here is the message Mountain View sent to parents:

Mountain View Families,

We are sharing information about a rumored threat that has been circulating on campus today. We want to assure parents that all students and staff are safe and we are continuing to monitor the situation with law enforcement.

This morning, MVHS administration received information of a possible threat at a local nearby business involving a former student. Following school protocol, we immediately contacted law enforcement, and they made contact with the individual. Following their visit, they advised us that there is no credible threat and we may proceed with the school day normally.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation with law enforcement and we want to assure you the threats remain rumors at this time. Safety is our top priority and we will notify you of any changes.

Thank you for your continued support.

MVHS Administration

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

No children injured in crash involving Vail school bus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Vail Unified School District bus carrying “an unknown number” of children was involved in a crash with two other vehicles Tuesday morning, Oct. 25. The bus driver and children were not injured, but at least one occupant of the other vehicles...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson overpass renamed in honor of fallen State Trooper

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fallen hero honored. After years of trying to get the I-10 and Ruthfauff overpass named after Officer Juan Cruz, family and friends are rejoicing. Arizona DPS Officer Juan Cruz lost his life in the line of duty in 1998 after being hit by...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man facing prison for attacking Arizona Border Patrol agent

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Mexican man is facing up to nine years in prison for attacking a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January, federal authorities said Monday. Prosecutors said 22-year-old Rey David Marquez-Jimenez pleaded guilty last week to one count of attempted murder of a federal officer.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One dead in apartment fire on Pantano Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Tucson’s east side on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to Tucson firefighters, crews were called shortly after 3 p.m. to the Overlook Apartments, in the 1800 block of South Pantano Road.
TUCSON, AZ
PLANetizen

Tucson Could Ban Ornamental Grass

A Tucson proposal could ban “nonfunctional” grass planting in some developments, reports Tony Davis in the Arizona Daily Star, following in the footsteps of cities like Las Vegas as the West’s water shortage continues. Councilman Kevin Dahl, who supports the legislation, defined nonfunctional grass as “any irrigated...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crash closes road, injures driver on Grant, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road is closed after a single vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole, knocking it into the road. Eastbound traffic has been shut down. The...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TPD: Ambulance involved in crash near Flowing Wells

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a wreck involving an ambulance took place on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say the collision took place near Prince Road and North Runway. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy