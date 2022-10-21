Watch meteors on the last warm night of the year | Reno Memo

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Brett McGinness, Reno Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

It's literally the last nice day of the year in Northern Nevada -- rain and chilly temperatures are rolling in on Saturday -- so why not step outside around midnight-ish and catch the Orionid meteor shower?

Every year at this time, the earth intersects with debris from Halley's Comet, even though the comet hasn't been around this part of the solar system since 1986. This year, there's no moon to ruin the view (it won't rise until after 4 a.m.). Astronomers say the best opportunity to see meteors will be after midnight, ideally somewhere there's dark skies. Look to the east and southeast sky .

What else is happening? Halloween is approaching, election season is wrapping up, and there are address changes in store for some of Reno's most famous landmarks, including the Reno Events Center, National Bowling Stadium and the downtown SuperPawn location.

And if you plan on voting this weekend to get that out of the way, we have all the details on that below.

Let's get to the stories.

The part with the political news

You can participate in early voting Saturday starting at 10 a.m., and then every day until Nov. 4. Check out the voter FAQ here , complete with the map and schedule of all 18 early voting locations -- and also how you can vote by mail.

But first things first: Research your vote. The RGJ has voter guides for local and statewide races here ; and you can read opinion columns direct from the candidates here .

Republicans, Democrats, third-party members and independents, let's band together here for a common cause: If we can get 100% turnout this weekend, the campaigns probably would pull all their remaining ads.

Ghost of Reno pioneer Emmet Northcenter outraged

An eight-block section of North Center Street between downtown Reno and the University of Nevada campus was renamed "University Way" on Wednesday. Renaming the nearly mile-long stretch of North Center Street between the Truckee River and the south end of campus is part of a long-running effort to tie university life more closely to the downtown scene. Jason Hidalgo has the story .

Of course, a much bolder move would have been to rename North Virginia Street ... which was named for the mining town of Virginia City ... which in turn was named after 19th-century miner "Old Virginny" Finney, who according to legend dropped and broke a bottle of whiskey on the street in a drunken stupor, and decided he would use the opportunity to christen the town after himself . Long story short: We can't change the name of Virginia Street, because having our city's main boulevard commemorating an epic bender is very on-brand for Reno.

Pizza cease-a

Pizza Reno, a longtime bar crawl stop in downtown, is closing shop after this Saturday's Zombie Crawl . The building's owners are remodeling the place ( the building itself is 146 years old! ) and its pizzaioli tenants don't think they'll be able to return to the post-renovation building.

But it's not the only spot in the neighborhood that's shutting down -- a nearby nightclub and a sushirrito place a few blocks south are calling it quits as well. Evan Haddad has more .

At the other end of things, Abby's Highway 40 is open again . It's the ciiiircle of liife ....

The rundown

Who's winning the internet?

SoundsOfDisneyland.com , the only media outlet in America with 0% content about the midterms.

Brett McGinness is the engagement editor for the Reno Gazette Journal. He's also the writer of The Reno Memo — a free newsletter about news in the Biggest Little City. Subscribe to the newsletter right here . Consider supporting the Reno Gazette Journal , too.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Watch meteors on the last warm night of the year | Reno Memo

