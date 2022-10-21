Read full article on original website
Related
Lizzo's Pink "Money Piece" Highlights Complete Her Yitty Outfit
Lizzo is reaching back to the '90s for "Freaknik" beauty inspiration. On Oct. 24, the singer and musician showed off the money-piece highlights she wore for 21 Savage's birthday party on Instagram. Though money pieces are often bleach blond, Lizzo opted for a bubblegum-pink version. This allowed the face-framing highlights...
TikTok Convinced Me to Curl My Hair Using a Single Soda Can
TikTok is home to many a hair-curling hack, and I've tried out quite a few of them. Whether it's using a foam rod to achieve perfect heatless curls or trying a "flip and clip" method to give my air-dried hair volume, I'm always searching for new and inventive ways to style my hair. When I saw that the hashtag #cancurls was trending on the platform, I assumed I would see people wrapping their hair around soda cans in an effort to create a look similar to what you would get with hot or velcro rollers.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
How Much Lizzo's Nighttime Routine For "Extremely Sensitive Skin" Costs
Lizzo invited her TikTok followers to "get unready" with her post-concert in a video shared on Oct. 21. "Get unready with me on tour because my skin has been breaking out," the "2 Be Loved" singer said before sharing a glimpse of her nighttime skin-care routine for "extremely sensitive skin."
Your Love Language May Be Different Than You Think
Making a relationship work is never easy, and it's even harder when you and your partner don't have the same love language. As explained in the book "Five Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts" written by Gary Chapman, PhD, there are five love languages in total: words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, physical touch, and receiving gifts. According to Dr. Chapman's book, a love language is essentially the way in which a person prefers to give and receive love, says Chris Tompkins, AMFT, an associate therapist at Theara.
Jonah Hill Shares His Therapist With the World in His Documentary, "Stutz"
If you've ever wondered what it would be like to sit in on a celebrity's therapy session, Jonah Hill's new documentary is for you. Hill, who has opened up about his mental health struggles, directed a movie about his relationship with his therapist, Phil Stutz. "Stutz" will be available on Netflix on Nov. 14.
9 Money-Saving Hacks From The Past To Cut Food Costs During Inflation
The rising prices of groceries is no joke. These tactics from the Great Depression and World War II rationing make sense today.
Peloton's Emma Lovewell Thinks Her New Memoir Might Surprise You
Emma Lovewell lives her life by four simple words: "Live, learn, love well." It's how she ends each of her Peloton classes, and, as she shares with People magazine, it's the message at the core of her upcoming memoir, "Live Learn Love Well: Lessons from a Life of Progress Not Perfection." The book, which is slated for publication on May 2, 2023, details Lovewell's wellness journey beyond just her fitness instruction, including plenty of personal stories that she says span from "heartwarming" to downright "funny."
Here's Why You're Afraid Of The Dark, According To Experts
Being afraid of the dark can stem from many different factors, including the experiences of our earliest ancestors.
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star Rosie McClelland Reacts to Sophia Grace Brownlee's Baby News
After all these years, Rosie McClelland and Sophia Grace Brownlee are still always by each other's side. On Saturday, Oct. 22, McClelland congratulated her older cousin after Brownlee announced she's expecting her first child in 2023. McClelland posted a photo of her and Brownlee hugging in her Instagram Story alongside...
After 15 Years, Rodan+Fields Is Venturing Into Hair Care
Rodan+Fields has been shaking up the skin-care industry for the last 15 years, but on Oct. 21, the brand announced it's moving into hair care. This expansion into an entirely new beauty category comes after two years of research and formulation and was a collaborative effort between founders Katie Rodan and Kathy Fields, as well as celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager.
Sofia Wylie Wears Glazed-Doughnut Nails to "The School For Good and Evil" Premiere
Image Source: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor. Sofia Wylie may be one of the stars of Netflix's "The School For Good and Evil," but the star of her premiere-night look on Oct. 18 was the glazed-doughnut manicure that she wore for the red carpet. At first glance, Wylie's nails were reminiscent of...
I Tried "Siren Lips," and I've Never Felt Sexier
I'm a sucker for a TikTok beauty trend. Whether it's trying the viral "jaw bra" or passport-photo makeup, I'm constantly scrolling to find the latest and greatest beauty hacks. By now, you've probably heard of the TikTok-viral makeup trend "siren eyes," which is essentially a way of changing the shape...
A Breakdown of Taylor Swift's "Midnights" Crystal Makeup Look
Taylor Swift's latest album, "Midnights," is just about all anyone can talk about since its release on Oct. 21, but the singer isn't quite through with the surprises just yet. She worked with world-renowned makeup artist and brand founder Pat McGrath to create a show-shopping makeup look for one of the new music videos that's yet to be released.
Gwyneth Paltrow Predicts What's Next For Wellness, and It Involves Psychedelics
Gwyneth Paltrow left her comfort zone long ago. The actor, who just turned 50, stepped back from the film industry to turn her passion for wellness into a multipronged lifestyle company in 2008. She became known for fringe recommendations, like healing stickers and vagina-scented candles. Soon enough, Goop was as much an adjective as a brand name. And time has done nothing to quell her intrepid spirit: lately, she's been doing cold plunges with her husband, Brad Falchuk, despite hating the cold. "I'm adventurous," she says. "I'll give anything a try."
Meghan Markle Confronts "Difficult" Label: "You're Allowed to Be Clear . . . It Does Not Make You Difficult"
The world is not often fair in the way it bestows judgment — a truth at the core of Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast series, which delves into various labels historically used to label different kinds of women. So far, the Duchess of Sussex has talked about "bimbos" with Paris Hilton, "spinsters" with Mindy Kahling, and "divas" with Mariah Carey. On the Oct. 25 episode, she tackles the "angry Black woman" trope; a lasting stereotype with serious implications and harmful consequences. To help fully unpack this label, Markle spoke to "Rap Sh!t" star Issa Rae, asking if she had ever felt as though she was "allowed" to be angry.
"Raising Kanan"'s Sascha Penn Breaks Down All the "Sins and Secrets" Exposed in the Season 2 Finale
There's a street war brewing in "Raising Kanan" that's caused a family and its empire to fall apart. Now, it'll take a whole lot of manpower and trust to put it all back together. "Raising Kanan"'s epic season two finale titled "If Y'Don't Know, Now Y'Know," which aired Oct. 23,...
Khloé Kardashian Wishes Kim Kardashian Happy Birthday: "You Are the Poster Child of Resilience"
Kim Kardashian turned 42 on Friday, Oct. 21, and her little sister Khloé Kardashian marked the occasion by praising her big sis's resilience. Khloé shared a carousel of rare throwback photos featuring her, Kim, and their oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian as kids, saving the last slide for a classic clip from "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" featuring Kim getting upset over her sisters' reaction to her getting a Bentley. Gentle teasing aside, the Good American founder had nothing but good things to say about her "soulmate (and my swole-Mate)."
Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" Made My Experience With Mental Illness Feel Seen
Taylor Swift's music has always mirrored my own life experiences, and her 10th studio album, "Midnights," is no different. I was hooked within the first five seconds of track one, but the song that really hit home for me was "Anti-Hero." As someone who has dealt with a handful of mental illnesses for most of my life, "Anti-Hero" (and its video counterpart) captures the complex feelings that often come along with deep self-loathing, body-image issues, and depression.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0