Alachua, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Zoey Fields

Clay County property owners urged to register for new fraud alert system to stop fake deeds

A new alert system can help protect against property fraud and fake deeds.Clay County Government. Six Clerks of Court in Northeast Florida have joined forces to urge property owners in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties to protect themselves against scammers who would steal their homes, vacant land or business property through fraudulent deeds or other official records.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Downtown Diner temporarily closed after health inspection failure

The Ocala Downtown Diner was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The eatery, which is located at 816 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala, was closed on Friday, October 21 after a failed...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Early voting begins in Alachua County

Early Monday morning, people around Alachua County gathered in lines outside of voting locations to submit their mail-in ballots and cast their votes. “We are pretty happy with what we have seen so far,” said Aaron Klein, director of communications at the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, in an interview. “I was at Millhopper Library this morning and at 9 a.m., there was a solid line of people waiting to come in, so we are excited.”
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bielarski, Ward question each other at debate

Tuesday’s second mayoral debate covered familiar territory about Gainesville issues as candidates Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski made their pitches in the home stretch before the Nov. 8 elections. The debate, which took place at UF, covered utility rates, student housing, gun violence and immigrant inclusion with questions coming...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida gas prices drop slightly

Florida pump prices have fallen since last week and national prices continue to decrease. According to Monday’s AAA weekly report, the national average price per gallon decreased nine cents to $3.79. In Florida, the average went from $3.40 to $3.35 and from $3.43 to $3.41 in Gainesville. . “Global recession...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV airport to run emergency drill Tuesday morning

The Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) will hold a full-scale emergency drill on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, complete with simulated victims, a staged accident scene and emergency personnel. The practice exercise is required once every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for all passenger airports. GNV officials...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night

A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
ALACHUA, FL
wuft.org

Deputies: Elementary teacher left gun in car that was found by students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A first-year elementary teacher in nearby Chiefland left a pistol in the center console of her car that was discovered by fourth graders she had asked to retrieve medication, sheriff’s deputies said. The teacher, Paige Ehlers, 27, of Gainesville was arrested Monday by the school’s...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV Airport holds emergency disaster drill

Moans and feeble cries for help greeted the emergency responders as they surveyed a field littered with bodies and luggage. “Have you seen a dog anywhere?” asked Mike Dunham, a mustached youth nursing an arm fracture and a hematoma. “I’m supposed to be looking for a dog.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua man arrested for waving gun at Gardenia Gardens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kidron Anthony Mayes, 21, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly yelling and waving a red Glock 19 at people who were standing outdoors at Gardenia Gardens apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. yesterday about a man waving a...
ALACHUA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement

Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for stealing BMW in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Caleb W. Crawford, 31, was booked into the Alachua County Jail yesterday and charged with grand theft of a firearm, grand theft of a vehicle, and grand theft over $750 after allegedly stealing a BMW from a driveway in downtown High Springs. The owner of...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mycbs4.com

Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County

Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL

Community Policy