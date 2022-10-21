Read full article on original website
Clay County property owners urged to register for new fraud alert system to stop fake deeds
A new alert system can help protect against property fraud and fake deeds.Clay County Government. Six Clerks of Court in Northeast Florida have joined forces to urge property owners in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties to protect themselves against scammers who would steal their homes, vacant land or business property through fraudulent deeds or other official records.
WCJB
Florida Academy of Property Appraisers appoints Alachua County local to executive board
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is getting some representation in the state association of property appraisers. Alachua County’s Ayesha Solomon has been named to the Executive Board of the Florida Academy of PAs. She was picked to serve a one-year term as Secretary. Solomon has been in...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Downtown Diner temporarily closed after health inspection failure
The Ocala Downtown Diner was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The eatery, which is located at 816 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala, was closed on Friday, October 21 after a failed...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Early voting begins in Alachua County
Early Monday morning, people around Alachua County gathered in lines outside of voting locations to submit their mail-in ballots and cast their votes. “We are pretty happy with what we have seen so far,” said Aaron Klein, director of communications at the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, in an interview. “I was at Millhopper Library this morning and at 9 a.m., there was a solid line of people waiting to come in, so we are excited.”
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activity
State inspectors cited a Green Cove Springs restaurant for 18 violations, including five high priority, during an inspection on Oct. 21. Dalton’s Sports Grill, 2808 Henley Road, received a high priority violation, the most severe, for roach activity.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bielarski, Ward question each other at debate
Tuesday’s second mayoral debate covered familiar territory about Gainesville issues as candidates Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski made their pitches in the home stretch before the Nov. 8 elections. The debate, which took place at UF, covered utility rates, student housing, gun violence and immigrant inclusion with questions coming...
WCJB
No protests allowed inside University of Florida buildings as board considers appointing Sen. Sasse president
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida will enforce a rule banning protests inside campus buildings during a meeting of the board of trustees as they consider appointing a controversial new president at the university. The decision follows an incident where protestors disrupted a question-and-answer event with the candidate.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida gas prices drop slightly
Florida pump prices have fallen since last week and national prices continue to decrease. According to Monday’s AAA weekly report, the national average price per gallon decreased nine cents to $3.79. In Florida, the average went from $3.40 to $3.35 and from $3.43 to $3.41 in Gainesville. . “Global recession...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV airport to run emergency drill Tuesday morning
The Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) will hold a full-scale emergency drill on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, complete with simulated victims, a staged accident scene and emergency personnel. The practice exercise is required once every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for all passenger airports. GNV officials...
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night
A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
wuft.org
Deputies: Elementary teacher left gun in car that was found by students
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A first-year elementary teacher in nearby Chiefland left a pistol in the center console of her car that was discovered by fourth graders she had asked to retrieve medication, sheriff’s deputies said. The teacher, Paige Ehlers, 27, of Gainesville was arrested Monday by the school’s...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV Airport holds emergency disaster drill
Moans and feeble cries for help greeted the emergency responders as they surveyed a field littered with bodies and luggage. “Have you seen a dog anywhere?” asked Mike Dunham, a mustached youth nursing an arm fracture and a hematoma. “I’m supposed to be looking for a dog.”
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for waving gun at Gardenia Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kidron Anthony Mayes, 21, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly yelling and waving a red Glock 19 at people who were standing outdoors at Gardenia Gardens apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. yesterday about a man waving a...
WCJB
FOL Bookhouse continues the annual Fall Friends of the Library book sale
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Fall Friends of the Library book sale continues in Alachua County. The sale will run until October 26 at the FOL Bookhouse located at 430 N Main Street in Gainesville. You can look through more than 5,000 books ranging in price from 25 cents...
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies say
A Fleming Island woman was arrested Sunday on charges of resisting officers and battery on a person 65 years old or older, deputies say. A Fleming Island woman faces charges of resisting arrest and battery on a person 65-years or older, deputies said.Getty Images.
Independent Florida Alligator
Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement
Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
alachuachronicle.com
GPD’s SWAT and NRT teams successfully resolve mental health crisis with armed subject
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On October 24, 2022, Gainesville Police Department (GPD) received information about an individual named James Galasso who was experiencing a mental health crisis. It was reported to us that he was in possession of firearms and a potential explosive device. Numerous officers responded and surrounded the...
Caught on body-cam video: Flagler County Sheriff pulls over felon from Palatka for DUI
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palatka man with a previous felony conviction was pulled over by Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly on Monday morning after he appeared to be driving under the influence, according to a release from FCSO. Arthur James Cole, 33, was booked into the Flagler County...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for stealing BMW in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Caleb W. Crawford, 31, was booked into the Alachua County Jail yesterday and charged with grand theft of a firearm, grand theft of a vehicle, and grand theft over $750 after allegedly stealing a BMW from a driveway in downtown High Springs. The owner of...
mycbs4.com
Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County
Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
