Raghav's recaps: Men, magic and monsters

“Constantine” (2014-15)

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Length: 13 episodes

We are nearly 10 days away from Halloween. So it’s time to start easing into the spirit of spooky season with the fantastical horror show “Constantine.”

The superhero genre has always catered to a younger audience, and honestly, it’s for the better. Superhero movies and shows are usually just mindless entertainment that are easy to watch with the family. However, there were a few exceptions to this rule, and one of those is “Constantine.”

The premise of the show is as mysterious and dark as it sounds: John Constantine is a demon hunter and dabbling master of the occult who uses wit and warlock magic to fight monsters. When a creeping darkness takes over the planet — very cliché but still entertaining — it is up to Constantine to finally redeem himself from eternal torment for his past sins by defeating said darkness.

Matt Ryan plays the titular DC character to perfection. He portrays Constantine as a sarcastic yet charismatic British-born mystical monster hunter. His every dialogue is a lesson in dry humor, and is utterly quotable.

The monsters and demons of the show are terrifying, as the creative team went all out in designing both the show’s practical effects and the CGI.

For example, one scene involves a demon invading a character’s body and filling it up with flies and bees. It is gruesome and horrifying but spectacularly depicted, and avoids being gory for the sake of being gory, allowing it to display just the right amounts of action and horror.

One more good thing about this show is that, unlike a lot of modern-day horror movies, it spaces out its horror aspects very subtly. It does not cram them in one after the other in a series of jump scares, but instead takes its time in establishing a terror-filled atmosphere.

It got canceled on a pretty massive cliffhanger due to the poor ratings at the time. Many of these poor ratings came from the lack of interesting side characters and boring subplots. Apart from the main character and the occasional monster, none of the other characters are interesting enough to run subplots of their own, leading to poor pacing and slightly drawn-out parts.

Despite that, it has garnered a cult following over the years, and the show was rebooted as an animated series: “Constantine: City of Demons” with Ryan voicing Constantine. He also reprised the role in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as a recurring character and, needless to say, those were the only few episodes of that show worth watching.

Despite its cancellation, “Constantine” is a really entertaining show that is not afraid to hold back on the horror. DC fans may enjoy the show since it is the most comic-accurate version of Constantine we are going to get.

At its core, “Constantine” is the perfect series to watch in preparation for the scariest night of the year.

