Halloween 2022 | Events happening in NWA and the River Valley
ARKANSAS, USA — Spooky season has made its way to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and will be celebrated officially on Monday, October 31!. According to a study by Vivint, Arkansas has one of the spookiest cities in the country. Several events such as haunted houses, trick or treats, ghost tours and trunk or treats are happening across the Natural State to celebrate Halloween.
Guide to viewing Northwest Arkansas’ fall foliage
Rocket Homes is naming Fayetteville one of the top cities in the south for viewing fall foliage.
Ozarks First.com
Spend the Night Among the Big Cats at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge
Looking for an adventure without traveling too far from home? Why not check out Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, AR?! Plus be sure to check out their amazing glamping services!!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Nearly 3,000 customers in Fayetteville without power
Nearly 3,000 Southwestern Electric Power customers are without power Tuesday morning as heavy rain impacts Northwest Arkansas.
KATV
2 Arkansas cities may be allowed the retail sale of alcohol on Sundays if passed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While Arkansas residents weigh their options on whether they will support Issue 4, which will allow the recreational use of marijuana, two Arkansas cities will be deciding on allowing the sale of alcohol on Sundays. According to our news content partners at 40/29 News, both...
Parents sue Bentonville school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Springdale
A two-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Springdale on October 24.
andnowuknow.com
Harps Food Stores Acquires Seven The Markets Locations in Louisiana and Mississippi; Kim Eskew and Barry Loy Comment
SPRINGDALE, AR - A major deal for Harps Food Stores was announced yesterday as the retailer revealed its purchase of The Markets, an independent grocer. With this deal, the chain will acquire six store locations in central Louisiana and one in southwestern Mississippi. “We are excited to enter into these...
fourstateshomepage.com
Search for missing fisherman underway at Table Rock Lake
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman on Table Rock Lake. Family members called 9-1-1 and reported the 59-year-old fisherman missing on Friday, October 21st. They stated they had a possible location from an app on his phone.
Razorback Regional Greenway trail system gets new look
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback Greenway added mile markers along their trail system under a new brand. The Razorback Greenway opened in 2015 as a system of trails through Northwest Arkansas. It spans 40 miles from Mount Kessler to Lake Bella Vista. The trail goes through seven cities: Bentonville, Bella Vista, Fayetteville, Johnson, Springdale, Lowell, and Rogers.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’
A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
kuaf.com
No Degree Needed for New Job Program
The Stable, a marketing agency with an office in Bentonville, is launching an executive apprentice position in northwest Arkansas. The initiative is targeting talent without a college degree. We hear from the agency's first executive apprentice and their CEO, neither of which have college degrees.
fourstateshomepage.com
Man hit and killed by car in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A 24-year-old Joplin man is identified as the person hit and killed while walking along North Main Street early Saturday morning. The Joplin Police Department Crash Team says Andrew P. Dodson was was struck by a passing motorist in the north bound lanes of Main Street Near the Ozark Christian College campus.
Benton Co. fugitive accused of husband’s murder taken into custody in Indiana
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
Fayetteville City Council tables plan for mix-use space in downtown Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tuesday, the Fayetteville City Council met for almost five hours. Nearly three of those hours were spent discussing a letter of intent for a mix-use building. The item would authorize the mayor to sign a letter of intent to enter a public-private partnership with Reindl Properties,...
Springdale firefighters warn of 'silent killer' as colder temperatures roll in
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Firefighters with the Springdale Fire Department's hazmat unit are warning residents to check their appliances for carbon monoxide leaks. Earlier this month, the fire department's Engine 3 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in a home. Ductwork venting from the heating and air units fell over, releasing carbon monoxide. Driver operator John Buchan was one of the firefighters that responded to the call.
Benton County IDs three cold case homicide victims
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office held a media conference to announce that it has identified victims in multiple homicide cold cases in the county.
Arkansas investigators identify 3 cold case victims through DNA evidence
BENTONVILLE, Ark — Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway, prosecuting attorney Nathan Smith, and Benton County Lt. Hunter Petray held a press conference Tuesday, Oct. 25, to give an update on three cold cases. Sheriff Holloway said genetic genealogy and the county's partnership with Othram, Inc. helped identify the victims...
Latino-owned businesses in Northwest Arkansas bring loved ones together with pan y café
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Two businesses in Northwest Arkansas continue a Hispanic tradition that brings loved ones closer. At Campos Family Bakery you can find anything from churros, tamalesnchas or anything to satisfy your sweet tooth. Owner Oscar Abraham Campos explains that it all started with his grandfather and father who owned bakeries and Taquerias in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
