Halloween 2022 | Events happening in NWA and the River Valley

ARKANSAS, USA — Spooky season has made its way to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and will be celebrated officially on Monday, October 31!. According to a study by Vivint, Arkansas has one of the spookiest cities in the country. Several events such as haunted houses, trick or treats, ghost tours and trunk or treats are happening across the Natural State to celebrate Halloween.
Search for missing fisherman underway at Table Rock Lake

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman on Table Rock Lake. Family members called 9-1-1 and reported the 59-year-old fisherman missing on Friday, October 21st. They stated they had a possible location from an app on his phone.
Razorback Regional Greenway trail system gets new look

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback Greenway added mile markers along their trail system under a new brand. The Razorback Greenway opened in 2015 as a system of trails through Northwest Arkansas. It spans 40 miles from Mount Kessler to Lake Bella Vista. The trail goes through seven cities: Bentonville, Bella Vista, Fayetteville, Johnson, Springdale, Lowell, and Rogers.
Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’

A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
No Degree Needed for New Job Program

The Stable, a marketing agency with an office in Bentonville, is launching an executive apprentice position in northwest Arkansas. The initiative is targeting talent without a college degree. We hear from the agency's first executive apprentice and their CEO, neither of which have college degrees.
Man hit and killed by car in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A 24-year-old Joplin man is identified as the person hit and killed while walking along North Main Street early Saturday morning. The Joplin Police Department Crash Team says Andrew P. Dodson was was struck by a passing motorist in the north bound lanes of Main Street Near the Ozark Christian College campus.
Springdale firefighters warn of 'silent killer' as colder temperatures roll in

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Firefighters with the Springdale Fire Department's hazmat unit are warning residents to check their appliances for carbon monoxide leaks. Earlier this month, the fire department's Engine 3 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in a home. Ductwork venting from the heating and air units fell over, releasing carbon monoxide. Driver operator John Buchan was one of the firefighters that responded to the call.
Latino-owned businesses in Northwest Arkansas bring loved ones together with pan y café

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Two businesses in Northwest Arkansas continue a Hispanic tradition that brings loved ones closer. At Campos Family Bakery you can find anything from churros, tamalesnchas or anything to satisfy your sweet tooth. Owner Oscar Abraham Campos explains that it all started with his grandfather and father who owned bakeries and Taquerias in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
