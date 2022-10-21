Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Murdered University of Utah Coed Is Remembered With A Walk and A RunS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Legendary Disney singer to join Tabernacle Choir as guest in annual Christmas concerts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An award-winning actress known for singing as two Disney princesses was announced as a featured guest at the Tabernacle Choir's annual Christmas concert. Lea Salonga, who provided the singing voices for Princess Jasmine from "Aladdin" and Fa Mulan from "Mulan," will perform alongside the...
This ‘Stranger Things’ house in Utah is going viral
Where is the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What is the address of the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? How to find the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What does the “Stranger Things” Utah house look like?
Utah producer debuts horror movie filmed in American Fork
Filmed in his very own home base of American Fork, “Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween” is Utahn Rob York’s most recent creation.
HPCA survey results show Kimball Arts Festival support, not much love for Park Silly Sunday
The Historic Park City Alliance recently surveyed members to gauge support for the Kimball Arts Festival and the Park Silly Sunday Market. Results are now in, and they were pretty clear. Nearly two-thirds of the roughly 100 respondents said they don’t support continuing Park Silly Sunday under any circumstances.
The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross
For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
Matt Thornton, American Fork Junior High
“He is the best and he is amazing and he is great and he is awesome and he is inspiring and he is cool and he is really nice and he is really kind and he teaches well.”
First glimpse of the all new Mar | Muntanya – Spanish flair for Utah
It’s rare I’ll move this quickly on reporting on a restaurant, but frankly there’s a volcanic level of pent up interest for info on this one. I’ve fielded a whole host of queries from eager beavers, so here’s a few shots I took last night. You’ll want to wrap your peepers around them aprisa.
First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
Little Cottonwood gondola: Why Christian leaders oppose UDOT project
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Standing beneath the shadow of the Gate Buttress, a massive chunk of granite jutting out of the bright orange foliage of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a Lutheran, an Episcopalian, a Catholic and the Salt Lake County mayor went on a hike. Walking up the steep switchbacks...
Wine Clubs Come to Utah!
Many wine lovers in Utah have been frustrated for years not being allowed to participate in wine clubs. Well, rejoice. For the first time, Utah wine lovers can enjoy boutique wines from six wine clubs from renowned wine regions. Here is the scoop from the founders of Vin 7000, a boutique wine brokerage based in Park City.
Spencer Larsen, West Jordan High School
“Spencer is in his 6th year at West Jordan High School. He does a fantastic job working with the Latinos In Action. It has grown each and every year. This year he has over 90 members. It’s a leadership group that does service in the communuty, reads to kids in the elementary schools and prepares latinos for success after high school. Spencer is great to work with the students and buils great lasting relationships with them. He has a great sense of humor and uses that to be a positive role model and influence on the students. He would be an outstanding individual for the ksl teacher feature!”
What age do Utahns reach peak life satisfaction?
The average Utahn reaches life satisfaction at age 48, citing personal relationships and happiness in their career, according to a survey from Mixbook
Beautiful new homes available at new Midvale community
KUTV — The following information is provided by Garbett Homes. The Mill boasts a prime east side locale with Zero Energy Ready homes located along 8000 S. close to the Sandy border. This Midvale community offers their most popular line up of home plans with new, modern exteriors. Ideal...
Dairy West awards New Bridge School students with $1,500
OGDEN, Utah — This week, a group of sixth-grade students from the New Bridge School for STEM Education got awarded $1,500 for their “Shark Tank” style pitch at Dairy West. The student’s pitched the creation of a hydroponic garden and cooking show. Students at the school...
First winter storm of the 22/23 season hits Park City Mountains with up to 10″ of snow
PARK CITY, Utah — After a full week of hype the first winter storm of the 22/23 season is here. A few inches can be seen at both Deer Valley […]
Ogden woman returns family's missing locket containing loved one's ashes
A locket, containing the ashes of a loved one, devastated a former Ogden family after it went missing years ago. Until Tiffany Gurule finally found their owners.
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
Maurice Hamilton, Wasatch Junior High School
“Mr. Hamilton has worked in Special Education for the past 15 years. He is loved by his students and their parents. He always goes above and beyond to make sure the kids feel successful and enjoy their classes. He is admired by his Paras and the staff at Wasatch.”. -Meg...
Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water
Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
