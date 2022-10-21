ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlas Obscura

The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross

For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
KAYSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Wine Clubs Come to Utah!

Many wine lovers in Utah have been frustrated for years not being allowed to participate in wine clubs. Well, rejoice. For the first time, Utah wine lovers can enjoy boutique wines from six wine clubs from renowned wine regions. Here is the scoop from the founders of Vin 7000, a boutique wine brokerage based in Park City.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Spencer Larsen, West Jordan High School

“Spencer is in his 6th year at West Jordan High School. He does a fantastic job working with the Latinos In Action. It has grown each and every year. This year he has over 90 members. It’s a leadership group that does service in the communuty, reads to kids in the elementary schools and prepares latinos for success after high school. Spencer is great to work with the students and buils great lasting relationships with them. He has a great sense of humor and uses that to be a positive role model and influence on the students. He would be an outstanding individual for the ksl teacher feature!”
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Beautiful new homes available at new Midvale community

KUTV — The following information is provided by Garbett Homes. The Mill boasts a prime east side locale with Zero Energy Ready homes located along 8000 S. close to the Sandy border. This Midvale community offers their most popular line up of home plans with new, modern exteriors. Ideal...
MIDVALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Dairy West awards New Bridge School students with $1,500

OGDEN, Utah — This week, a group of sixth-grade students from the New Bridge School for STEM Education got awarded $1,500 for their “Shark Tank” style pitch at Dairy West. The student’s pitched the creation of a hydroponic garden and cooking show. Students at the school...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Maurice Hamilton, Wasatch Junior High School

“Mr. Hamilton has worked in Special Education for the past 15 years. He is loved by his students and their parents. He always goes above and beyond to make sure the kids feel successful and enjoy their classes. He is admired by his Paras and the staff at Wasatch.”. -Meg...
MILLCREEK, UT
kuer.org

Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water

Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy