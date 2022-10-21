Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Britain's new prime minister will raise hopes in Beijing and concerns in Washington
Less than two months after losing a Conservative Party leadership election, Rishi Sunak is the United Kingdom's new prime minister. Sunak will end Liz Truss's record-short premiership, which imploded after a revolt against her economic plans. Sunak's arrival in No. 10 Downing Street will raise concerns in Washington and hopes...
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: Biden administration chafing from Manchin's IRA handcuffs
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. MANCHIN IRA PROVISIONS CAUSING DISCOMFORT FOR ADMINISTRATION: President Joe Biden’s signature legislative achievement is causing some...
Washington Examiner
Progressive Democrats undercut Biden’s Ukraine strategy, calling for diplomacy, citing cost of war, risk of nuclear weapons
30 DEMS CALL FOR ‘DIRECT TALKS’ WITH PUTIN TO END WAR: A group of 30 House Democrats, led by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), is calling on President Joe Biden to pursue “vigorous diplomatic efforts” to achieve a ceasefire with Russia to bring a “rapid end” to the war in Ukraine.
Washington Examiner
Members of Congress pocketed tens of thousands from lobbyists linked to China's Huawei
Dozens of members of Congress accepted tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from lobbyists for a Chinese military-backed telecommunications firm, records show. A total of 46 Republican and Democratic House members and senators have pocketed roughly $35,600 from five Huawei lobbyists, according to Federal Election Commission records and lobbying disclosures reviewed by the Washington Examiner. But this same multinational corporation , which is headquartered in China, may soon be banned by the U.S. government from selling new products in the United States due to the Biden administration's national security concerns.
Washington Examiner
The US-UK special relationship faces a China test
In his famous 1946 "Iron Curtain" speech warning of a rising Soviet imperium, Winston Churchill hailed a "special relationship" between the United States and the British Empire . As Churchill put it: "If the population of the English-speaking Commonwealths be added to that of the United States with all that such cooperation implies in the air, on the sea, all over the globe and in science and in industry, and in moral force, there will be no quivering, precarious balance of power to offer its temptation to ambition or adventure. On the contrary, there will be an overwhelming assurance of security."
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Washington Examiner
With immigration, Biden tries 'open windows' theory
Rudy Giuliani’s reputation has suffered recently, but 30 years ago, he was “America’s mayor,” the New York crusader who beat back crime by operationalizing James Wilson and George Kelling’s “broken windows theory.” The idea is that taking minor crime seriously sends a message of intolerance for lawbreaking more generally. People shape up.
Washington Examiner
Britain, France, and US reject Russian accusation that Ukraine preparing to use a ‘dirty bomb’ as ‘transparently false’
‘TRANSPARENTLY FALSE’ ACCUSATION: In a series of phone calls Sunday with his counterparts in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Turkey, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accused Ukraine of preparing to use a radioactive “dirty bomb” and blame Russia in a “false flag” provocation.
Washington Examiner
Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children
President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: Europe gets a reprieve in the form of warm weather
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. WARM WEATHER HELPS EUROPE IN TIME OF NEED: Europe is experiencing an unusually warm October, with...
Washington Examiner
How can the US help Iranians striving for freedom?
Advancing the debate about how best to help Iranian protesters , the Foundation for Defense of Democracies has released a 10-point plan . Its proposals are big on targeted sanctions that are important to encourage protesters and signal to the regime leadership that the international community will hold them accountable.
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘Heaviest of battles’ ahead in Kherson, says Kyiv
Russians are ‘replenishing, strengthening’ in Kherson says adviser to Zelenskiy; Biden and Sunak reaffirm commitment to Ukraine
Washington Examiner
Conservative group launches effort to fight Biden administration workplace rules
A conservative advocacy group has launched a website seeking public comments against two new workplace rules proposed by the Biden administration . If implemented, the new rules could restrict independent contracting, which would force some freelancers to reclassify as employees, and broaden the definition of joint employment, making it harder to own and operate franchise businesses.
Fish feed additive banned in EU found in Tasmanian salmon at concerning levels, researchers say
A fish feed additive banned in the European Union out of concerns for health impacts in animals and humans has been found in Tasmanian salmon at concerning levels, say experts who are calling for tighter regulations. Dr Christian Narkowicz, an organic chemist, last year commissioned the National Measurement Institute to...
US Goods Deficit Might Widen To This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday with the Nasdaq Composite jumping more than 200 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Apple Inc AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week...
Washington Examiner
A judge rightly blocked the Biden DOJ's abusive subpoena, but left one important thing unsaid
The Justice Department suffered an epic smackdown last night when an Alabama-based federal district judge quashed its abusive subpoena against the Alabama chapter of the Eagle Forum. Still, Judge Liles Burke left one important thing unsaid: the First Amendment should be openly, not merely implicitly, defended. Through an assistant district...
