Washington Examiner

Daily on Energy: Biden administration chafing from Manchin's IRA handcuffs

MANCHIN IRA PROVISIONS CAUSING DISCOMFORT FOR ADMINISTRATION: President Joe Biden's signature legislative achievement is causing some...
Washington Examiner

Progressive Democrats undercut Biden’s Ukraine strategy, calling for diplomacy, citing cost of war, risk of nuclear weapons

30 DEMS CALL FOR ‘DIRECT TALKS’ WITH PUTIN TO END WAR: A group of 30 House Democrats, led by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), is calling on President Joe Biden to pursue “vigorous diplomatic efforts” to achieve a ceasefire with Russia to bring a “rapid end” to the war in Ukraine.
Washington Examiner

Members of Congress pocketed tens of thousands from lobbyists linked to China's Huawei

Dozens of members of Congress accepted tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from lobbyists for a Chinese military-backed telecommunications firm, records show. A total of 46 Republican and Democratic House members and senators have pocketed roughly $35,600 from five Huawei lobbyists, according to Federal Election Commission records and lobbying disclosures reviewed by the Washington Examiner. But this same multinational corporation , which is headquartered in China, may soon be banned by the U.S. government from selling new products in the United States due to the Biden administration's national security concerns.
Washington Examiner

The US-UK special relationship faces a China test

In his famous 1946 "Iron Curtain" speech warning of a rising Soviet imperium, Winston Churchill hailed a "special relationship" between the United States and the British Empire . As Churchill put it: "If the population of the English-speaking Commonwealths be added to that of the United States with all that such cooperation implies in the air, on the sea, all over the globe and in science and in industry, and in moral force, there will be no quivering, precarious balance of power to offer its temptation to ambition or adventure. On the contrary, there will be an overwhelming assurance of security."
rolling out

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Washington Examiner

With immigration, Biden tries 'open windows' theory

Rudy Giuliani’s reputation has suffered recently, but 30 years ago, he was “America’s mayor,” the New York crusader who beat back crime by operationalizing James Wilson and George Kelling’s “broken windows theory.” The idea is that taking minor crime seriously sends a message of intolerance for lawbreaking more generally. People shape up.
Washington Examiner

Britain, France, and US reject Russian accusation that Ukraine preparing to use a ‘dirty bomb’ as ‘transparently false’

‘TRANSPARENTLY FALSE’ ACCUSATION: In a series of phone calls Sunday with his counterparts in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Turkey, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accused Ukraine of preparing to use a radioactive “dirty bomb” and blame Russia in a “false flag” provocation.
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Washington Examiner

Daily on Energy: Europe gets a reprieve in the form of warm weather

WARM WEATHER HELPS EUROPE IN TIME OF NEED: Europe is experiencing an unusually warm October, with...
Washington Examiner

How can the US help Iranians striving for freedom?

Advancing the debate about how best to help Iranian protesters , the Foundation for Defense of Democracies has released a 10-point plan . Its proposals are big on targeted sanctions that are important to encourage protesters and signal to the regime leadership that the international community will hold them accountable.
Washington Examiner

Conservative group launches effort to fight Biden administration workplace rules

A conservative advocacy group has launched a website seeking public comments against two new workplace rules proposed by the Biden administration . If implemented, the new rules could restrict independent contracting, which would force some freelancers to reclassify as employees, and broaden the definition of joint employment, making it harder to own and operate franchise businesses.

Comments / 0

