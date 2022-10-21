Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
EPIC Expands Again with Acquisition of SLCO LLC, headquartered in Lafayette, California
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced it has acquired SLCO LLC, headquartered in Lafayette, California. The acquisition expands EPIC’s growing presence in Northern California and adds to its client offerings both regionally and nationally. SLCO is an established leader in employee benefits,...
localocnews.com
Gov Newsom expands Medi-Cal to give full health benefits to more undocumented adults
On October 19, Governor Gavin Newsom and the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) announced that roughly 286,000 older adult Californians are receiving full scope Medi-Cal thanks to the expansion of comprehensive preventive care and other services to all income-eligible adults 50 years of age and older, regardless of immigration status. This follows Governor Newsom’s action in July 2021 to enact this expansion in collaboration with Senator María Elena Durazo and Asssemblymember Joaquin Arambula in the 2021-22 state budget.
localocnews.com
O.C. workers’ comp attorney heading to prison for insurance fraud scheme and must pay $700K
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A workers’ compensation applicant attorney was sentenced today to four years in state prison and ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to seventeen different insurance carriers for participating in two separate insurance fraud referral schemes. Jon Woods, 61, of Cypress, was convicted in...
Comments / 0