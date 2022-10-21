Read full article on original website
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Police: Boyfriend at Texas hospital for baby's birth kills 2
DALLAS (AP) — A man fatally shot two Dallas hospital employees over the weekend, opening fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity, authorities said. Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, were killed in Saturday’s shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, according to police and hospital officials. Authorities have said Nestor Hernandez, 30, opened fire around 11 a.m. while at the hospital for the birth of a child by his girlfriend. Hernandez, who was on parole from prison and had been granted permission to be at the hospital while wearing an ankle monitor, was shot and wounded by a police officer, authorities said. “In my opinion, this is a failure of our criminal justice system,” Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference Monday. “A violent individual such as this should not have been on ankle monitor and should have remained in custody.”
Teacher Arrested And Accused Of Holding Missing Teen For More Than 2 Years
A teacher has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a teen who recently returned home more than two years after he went missing, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Rancho Cordova, California, announced they arrested Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, in connection to the case. Olivares is an employee in the Sacramento City Unified School District. Police said he worked at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 school.He was arrested in connection to the case of Michael Ramirez, 15. The teen was reported missing on June 9, 2020, police said.Ramirez was reported missing from his home, and an extensive search did...
FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home
At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.” The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
US Border Patrol sends migrants places where no help waits
NEW YORK (AP) — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn’t have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.
Hopeful buyers lost $6M in fake open house scheme, feds say. CA man going to prison
A 45-year-old man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to participating in a $6 million real estate scam in California, prosecutors say. Adolfo Schoneke of Torrance, California pleaded guilty last May to “one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California.
Elizabeth Holmes to try forcing key prosecution witness to talk about his mental health
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes wants to force a key prosecution witness — who testified against her last year, then showed up at her home after her fraud conviction this year — to discuss his mental health as part of her bid for a new trial. Holmes, 38, has...
