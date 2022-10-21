ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

Red Cross blood drive to honor life of Punxsy man who lost battle with cancer

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zf7LC_0ii4YXX300

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive in Punxsutawney to honor the life of a man who passed away from blood cancer.

The blood drive will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Punxsutawney VFW on Maple Avenue. The Red Cross is holding the drive in memory of 55-year-old Punxsutawney native Kevin Young who lost his battle with cancer on Feb. 24, 2020.

Kevin Young, 55, of Punxsutawney. Image provided by the American Red Cross.

Young was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, also known as preleukemia, in 2018. The condition grew into acute myeloid leukemia, a rare type of blood and bone marrow cancer that progresses rapidly. He received several blood and platelet transfusions over the course of his illness.

Annual Heart Walk to take place in Johnstown

Young’s family hopes the blood drive will give back to those in need.

“He was always family first. He was an awesome dad, husband, son, brother and friend,” Young’s surviving wife Kelly Young said. “I know Kevin would love that we are hosting this blood drive to help all those in need of blood, just as he was.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To make an appointment, donors can visit the American Red Cross website and enter the sponsor code PUNXSY. Donors can also make an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor app or by calling 1-800-733-2767 .

WTAJ

WTAJ

