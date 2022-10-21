Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Orange
Watch: SU’s Remembrance Week brought together celebration and reflection
Each year, Syracuse University selects 35 students to be Remembrance Scholars and honor the lives of those who died in the terrorist attack of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988. Here’s what happened during SU’s annual recognition of the victims. Video by Micah Greenberg and Isabella Flores, edited by Yui Inagawa.
Daily Orange
Internet fandom culture fosters community
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. In recent years, it has become difficult to use platforms such as Twitter and Reddit without coming across online communities known as fandoms: groups of people who connect over shared interests in pop culture such as Euphoria, Twitch streamers and Taylor Swift’s newest album. Such communities have grown to be associated with “cancel culture” and the stereotype of the overly obsessive teenage fangirl, and often have a reputation for being toxic and cringe-worthy. As a result, internet users overlook the sense of belonging these online communities foster for members.
Daily Orange
VPA students put on “Sweet Charity” at Syracuse Stage
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Love is the root to many entertainment stories, and the play “Sweet Charity,” Syracuse Stage’s latest performance, is no exception. “(The play was) a sweet story of a quirky young...
Daily Orange
It’s time SU strengthens its ties to Onondaga Nation
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse University has a rich but controversial history, especially with the Saltine Warrior as its former mascot. At that time, derogatory mascots were commonplace across the country, and though the university somewhat acknowledges its past, I doubt that many students even know that SU had a different mascot besides Otto the Orange.
Comments / 0