ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley

Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Man arrested after assaulting three women and a security guard in Tustin

At approximately 7 p.m. last night, the Tustin Police Dispatch Center received a call from a witness stating they just watched a man push an elderly female to the ground then run away just south of Old Town Tustin. Despite an exhaustive search of the area, Tustin Officers were unable...
TUSTIN, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot to death on street in Pomona

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Pomona. The shooting is reported to have occurred Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m. Pomona Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, where they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. They were initially dispatched to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. Detectives are working to determine motive and to locate a suspect. Anyone with information was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.
POMONA, CA
localocnews.com

Drop off your unwanted meds at the SAPD Westend Substation on Oct. 29

(Santa Ana, CA) – The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) encourages community members to drop-off expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications on “National Take Back Day” Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at numerous locations throughout Orange County (OC). In Santa Ana, you may...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

City of Irvine Receives $2.8 Million to Develop a Universal Playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park

On Tuesday, October 25, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris presented City of Irvine officials with $2.8 million in state funding to renovate the City’s playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park to a universal playground that will meet the needs of all residents regardless of ability. The universal playground will feature multigenerational...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Several Hundred Residents Turn Out for Annual Spyglass Hill Meet ‘N Greet Picnic

Several hundred local residents turned out for the 9th annual Spyglass Hill Meet and Greet Picnic on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Spyglass Hill Park. The event was sponsored by Spyglass Hill HOA, Newport Beach City Council and many local businesses, and was organized by the Spyglass Hill Picnic Committee under the guidance of picnic director Laurie Horn with the help of honorary Mayor Therese Loutherback.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

A new bike path is coming to Santa Ana!

Construction alert: The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will provide a connection to nearby schools, parks and neighborhoods. Construction starts this month. The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians and will provide connections to the existing and future bikeways. It...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 3 dead on 15 Freeway in Fontana

Authorities are investigating the cause of a horrific crash involving a wrong-way driver that left three people dead on the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. when a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle just south of Sierra Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. A […]
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Millions stolen during Huntington Beach crime sprees

A community remains on edge as an uptick in burglaries continue targeting an affluent Huntington Beach neighborhood. Millions of dollars in cash and jewelry have been stolen as thieves specifically target the Huntington Harbour area, with at least 20 reported burglaries this year. Police now believe that many, if not most of the break–ins, are […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident

A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
localocnews.com

Reception at Balboa Bay Resort and Golf Tournament at Monarch Beach Links Raises $290K for Speech and Language Development Center

Hosted by Speech and Language Development Center (SLDC), the 44th Annual Dick Gorrie Memorial Golf Tournament raised a record-breaking $290,000 for the nonprofit school and therapy center serving children and adults with special needs in the areas of language, learning and behavior. It was the highest-grossing event in the tournament’s...
DANA POINT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy