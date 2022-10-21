Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
Related
Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley
Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in felony animal abuse case
The San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward for information in a felony animal cruelty investigation.
localocnews.com
Man arrested after assaulting three women and a security guard in Tustin
At approximately 7 p.m. last night, the Tustin Police Dispatch Center received a call from a witness stating they just watched a man push an elderly female to the ground then run away just south of Old Town Tustin. Despite an exhaustive search of the area, Tustin Officers were unable...
Hundreds Left with No Power After SUV Splits Utility Pole in North County
San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Vista were without power Sunday morning due to a vehicle crash. The single-vehicle collision, in the 1900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, just before 2:30 a.m., involved an SUV that slammed into a power pole, splitting it in half. The pole landed...
Man found shot to death on street in Pomona
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Pomona. The shooting is reported to have occurred Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m. Pomona Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, where they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. They were initially dispatched to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. Detectives are working to determine motive and to locate a suspect. Anyone with information was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.
Woman walking on freeway hit, killed in South Bay
A woman who was walking on the freeway lanes of Interstate 805 Sunday night was hit and killed by a driver, California Highway Patrol announced.
‘Miraculous’: Long Beach teacher tells how he survived random stabbing at Alamitos Beach
Michael Ulmer—the final victim of a man who went on a violent spree in Long Beach—was stabbed twice in the neck and once in the back while he walked his dog. The post ‘Miraculous’: Long Beach teacher tells how he survived random stabbing at Alamitos Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
localocnews.com
Drop off your unwanted meds at the SAPD Westend Substation on Oct. 29
(Santa Ana, CA) – The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) encourages community members to drop-off expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications on “National Take Back Day” Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at numerous locations throughout Orange County (OC). In Santa Ana, you may...
localocnews.com
City of Irvine Receives $2.8 Million to Develop a Universal Playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park
On Tuesday, October 25, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris presented City of Irvine officials with $2.8 million in state funding to renovate the City’s playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park to a universal playground that will meet the needs of all residents regardless of ability. The universal playground will feature multigenerational...
Man Fatally Shot in Front of Santa Ana Apartment Building
A man died Saturday at a Santa Ana hospital following a shooting in front of an apartment building.
localocnews.com
Several Hundred Residents Turn Out for Annual Spyglass Hill Meet ‘N Greet Picnic
Several hundred local residents turned out for the 9th annual Spyglass Hill Meet and Greet Picnic on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Spyglass Hill Park. The event was sponsored by Spyglass Hill HOA, Newport Beach City Council and many local businesses, and was organized by the Spyglass Hill Picnic Committee under the guidance of picnic director Laurie Horn with the help of honorary Mayor Therese Loutherback.
localocnews.com
Celebrate 50 years of the Clean Water Act at the Santa Ana River Brewing Co. on Oct. 25
Orange County Coastkeeper has teamed up with Santa Ana River Brewing Company to throw a birthday party for the landmark Clean Water Act legislation!. October marks fifty years since Congress passed the Clean Water Act of 1972, empowering the EPA, individuals, and groups like us to protect our right to swimmable, drinkable, fishable water.
localocnews.com
A new bike path is coming to Santa Ana!
Construction alert: The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will provide a connection to nearby schools, parks and neighborhoods. Construction starts this month. The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians and will provide connections to the existing and future bikeways. It...
Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 3 dead on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Authorities are investigating the cause of a horrific crash involving a wrong-way driver that left three people dead on the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. when a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle just south of Sierra Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. A […]
Millions stolen during Huntington Beach crime sprees
A community remains on edge as an uptick in burglaries continue targeting an affluent Huntington Beach neighborhood. Millions of dollars in cash and jewelry have been stolen as thieves specifically target the Huntington Harbour area, with at least 20 reported burglaries this year. Police now believe that many, if not most of the break–ins, are […]
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident
A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: General Election Information, Mayor’s Youth Council
The voter registration deadline for the November 8 General Election is Monday, October 24. You can register to vote in Orange County online at this link: https://ocvote.gov/registration/register-to-vote. If you want to check your registration status, or if you need to make updates, you can do so here: https://ocvote.gov/vlt/. If you...
localocnews.com
Reception at Balboa Bay Resort and Golf Tournament at Monarch Beach Links Raises $290K for Speech and Language Development Center
Hosted by Speech and Language Development Center (SLDC), the 44th Annual Dick Gorrie Memorial Golf Tournament raised a record-breaking $290,000 for the nonprofit school and therapy center serving children and adults with special needs in the areas of language, learning and behavior. It was the highest-grossing event in the tournament’s...
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
localocnews.com
Free Harvest Festival set for Oct. 28 at the El Salvador Community Garden
The Santa Ana Community Garden Program and the Artesia Pilar and Flower Park Neighborhood Associations will host the Harvest Festival on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the El Salvador Park Community Garden, located at 1825 W Civic Center Dr. Join the fun! There...
Comments / 0