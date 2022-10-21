Louisiana Supreme Court declines to grant new trials for people still in prison on non-unanimous jury convictions

Read full article on original website
Former Louisiana senator Peterson disbarred after fraud plea
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has disbarred former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who is awaiting to hear whether she will be sentenced to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party, which she used to lead. Peterson, who resigned her Senate seat in...
KNOE TV8
Former La. Sen. disbarred after admitting to using campaign money to fund gambling addiction
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday (Oct. 18) officially disbarred former Senator Karen Carter Peterson, who admitted to using campaign money to fund her gambling habit. Peterson pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges on Mon., Aug. 1. The state’s high court disbarred Peterson retroactively to...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Supreme Court: People sent to jail by racist jury rule not owed new trials
The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Friday morning in the case of Reddick v. Louisiana denying some 1,500 people who are still in prison the right to a constitutional hearing. "This decision will be remembered as a grave misstep in Louisiana history," the Promise of Justice Initiative said in a statement.
‘If you hate cops ... call a crackhead,’ Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy says in ad
Gone is the smirk. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy does utter a one-liner, but his tone is serious. “Violent crime is surging in Louisiana,” an unsmiling Kennedy says in his latest TV ad, released Friday, as he looks into the camera and decries the high crime rates in Louisiana’s major cities.
Judge orders Sheriff to court
After a frustrating day where a number of defendants didn’t show up in Judge Laurie White’s court for hearing, the judge has ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to court to explain.
An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning
In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
Yahoo!
Supreme Court highly unlikely to grant taxpayers' request to block Biden debt relief
A new challenger is vying to derail the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief plan by asking the nation’s highest court to stop the cancellation from taking effect. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin-based tax policy advocacy group, Brown County Taxpayers Association, filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme...
"48 Hours" investigates harrowing kidnapping of a Louisiana mother from her home
In August of 2017, Schanda Handley was kidnapped from her suburban home in Louisiana at gunpoint. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud joins "CBS Mornings" with Handley's first TV interview and an inside look at his "48 Hours" report, "The Kidnapping of Schanda Handley."
Atlas Obscura
The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover
Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
Circle K Signs Deal to Sell Weed in Its Gas Stations—Here’s What That Means for Their Louisiana Locations
Pretty soon, you'll be able to buy weed at your local Circle K—legally. Popular convenience store chain Circle K is teaming up with one of the biggest power players in the cannabis production industry to sell weed in its gas stations starting in 2023. According to Thrillest, Circle K...
Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers
Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
New Orleans pastor admits defrauding his church of $900,000 to spend on cars and paying off credit cards
Rev. Charles Southall III moved cash meant for church projects into his personal account, including money for a school that was never built, DOJ said.
Reeves silent on U.S. Senate letter asking about changing Mississippi's statutes in Washington
JACKSON – While state lawmakers were passionately debating if Mississippi should scrap its official flag that displayed a Confederate emblem, a U.S. senator asked state leaders if they were also interested in changing its other symbols connected to the Confederacy.
BET
Rev. Charles Southall III Admits To Defrauding Louisiana Church Of $900,000
On Tuesday (October 18), Rev. Charles Southall III conceded to defrauding his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he then used for personal gain. According to NOLA.com, the 64-year-old, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for...
teslarati.com
Louisiana Gov candidate & AG Jeff Landry defends dealers in Tesla’s lawsuit
Louisiana Attorney General, Jeff Landry, who recently just announced he was running for governor next year, defended dealerships that are named in a lawsuit brought by Tesla. In August, Tesla sued the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association, (LADA), multiple Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission (LMVC) officials, and some dealerships in the state for conspiring to bring our current laws and regulations into place.
2 arrested in Southern University shooting
Baton Rouge Police arrested two suspects in a shooting that wounded several people early Friday morning just off the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge.
KTBS
Record fish caught in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Louisiana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Flu on Rise in Louisiana – One School Closes for 2 Days
Bad news on the battle with the flu this year. One major drug store is reporting flu activity is 10 times higher than just a year ago and the numbers of cases has doubled in just a week. At least one Louisiana school is closed because of high flu cases...
Is One of Louisiana’s U.S. Senators Looking at Running for Governor in 2023?
There has previously been speculation that Senator Bill Cassidy was looking at a run for Governor in 2023. However, that speculation has shot up in recent days with political observers noting that the Senator has a fundraiser coming up in the state this week. Conservative pundit Scott McKay at The Hayride made note of it late last week.
Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against a former Arkansas state senator who was set to face trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. Gilbert Baker, who also served as a former chairman of the state Republican party, was accused of conspiring with a former state judge who admitted to lowering a jury’s award in a negligence lawsuit in exchange for campaign contributions. The judge, Mike Maggio, pleaded guilty to bribery in 2015 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In August 2021, a federal jury acquitted Baker of bribery conspiracy and deadlocked on another bribery charge and seven wire fraud charges. He was set to go on trial again Nov. 8, but prosecutors filed a motion Thursday seeking to dismiss the indictment against Baker.
