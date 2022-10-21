Read full article on original website
freedom929.com
IPPA “FAMILY OF THE YEAR” AWARD
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) is seeking nominations for its Family of the Year Award, which honors a pork producing family who has contributed to the long-term success of the industry through leadership and pork promotion at the local and state levels. Nominations should be emailed to jennifer@ilpork.com by November 8th with a brief description of the nominee family. The IPPA will honor the Family of the Year award winner at the Illinois Pork Expo coming up February 7th, 2023, in Springfield.
Herald & Review
Decatur Penguin racers don't require a need for speed
DECATUR — It was no weather for penguins — 77 degrees with a stiff breeze blasting fall color off the leaves rather than whipping snow off the ice caps — but those running birds of a feather tend to stick together. And so they did on Sunday...
wlds.com
School Consolidation Talks Becoming More Common Due to Lagging Enrollments, Teacher Shortage
School district consolidation is becoming a large topic across West Central Illinois. It’s been on Illinois lawmakers’ radar for the last two years. House Bill 7 in March 2021 called for the creation of a commission to study consolidation of school districts by studying efficiency and resource savings. The bill wouldn’t have been a forced consolidation but would have sent the question to voters in areas where school districts overlap or share administrators rather than having consolidation being decided by current school boards. The bill ended up dying in August 2021 in the General Assembly with both parties voting against the bill.
wmay.com
Memorial Holiday Fest Returning To Downtown Springfield
The Memorial Holiday Fest will return to downtown Springfield later this fall. It’s the second year downtown for the event that was known as Festival of Trees when it was staged for years at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Various events and activities are planned for Wednesday evenings and Saturdays around downtown from November 26th through December 21st.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/22/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) More than 235,000 Illinois residents took part in this week’s 2022 Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill on Thursday. It was at 10:20 that morning, that registered participants stopped what they were doing and practiced the “Drop! Cover! Hold On!” technique that is advised for personal protection during an earthquake. Over a million people took part in the drill worldwide. The residents in Illinois are encouraged to be prepared for an major earthquake since it is home to both the New Madrid and Wabash Valley seismic zones. For preparedness tips and more go to the ready.illinois.gov website.
Central Illinois Proud
West Bloomington Revitalization Project brings community together through art in the garden
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The West Bloomington Revitalization Project hosted it annual Harvest Fest on Saturday. The group held a block party with the focus being arts in the garden. Those who attended were able to participate in arts, crafts, games and even sing for the crowd. Members of...
roadtirement.com
Abe Lincoln’s home in Springfield, Illinois
During our travels we have enjoyed some of the sights and historic attractions in Springfield, Illinois. The only US National Park in Illinois is the four block area that includes the home of Abraham Lincoln and his family. Lincoln only owned one house during his life, and it was this one in Springfield.
Charleston City Council unanimously approves SRO program
CLARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston City Council unanimously voted during a special meeting on Friday to approve an agreement to place a Charleston Police officer in the city’s schools fulltime. The new program will see an officer supporting students and educators, consulting on security and safety, presenting safety topics in the classroom and more. […]
High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
advantagenews.com
AHS Homecoming Parade is this afternoon
The Alton High School Homecoming Parade steps off from Alton Middle School around 5:45pm. Clubs will begin gathering there to decorate their floats by 4:30pm with the goal of arriving at Public School Stadium around 6:15pm. The game kicks off at 7pm. That is when the Homecoming Court will be...
wmay.com
Proposed Study Would Examine Cost-Effectiveness Of CWLP Coal Use
Springfield aldermen will discuss spending $49,000 on a study of the coal market, as City Water Light and Power considers what role coal will play in the utility’s future. The study would examine costs under CWLP’s current contract with Viper Mine and comparable costs from other coal suppliers, as well as coal price trends through 2027.
Decatur Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Saturday evening. The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at the 3200 block of Dove Dr. Upon arrival, the first responding unit found a bi-level home with light smoke coming from the front door and eves. Fire crews […]
Fire sparks at Effingham church
EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
Herald & Review
Election mailing did not come from Macon County clerk
DECATUR — A mailing recently sent to Macon County voters on Macon County clerk letterhead that includes information about Amendment 1 and candidates did not come from the county clerk. The mailing does include accurate information on early voting hours, said Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, but the county...
Coroner identifies senior killed by train
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
wmay.com
Group Disrupts Town Hall Meeting On Cash Bail
A Springfield group is making no apologies for disrupting a town hall meeting Wednesday night about the planned changes to the bail system coming in January. State Senator Steve McClure and other Republican officials convened that meeting to raise concerns about what the SAFE-T and Pretrial Fairness Acts could mean to public safety. But at one point, demonstrators from the Faith Coalition for the Common Good stood with signs and chanted, “Justice is under attack, keep the SAFE-T Act.”
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
25newsnow.com
Daytime lane closures to take place on Interstate 74 near Goodfield
GOODFIELD (25 News Now) - There will be slow travel as you head toward Bloomington-Normal next week. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that there will be daytime lane closures in both directions of Interstate 74 over the Mackinaw River, just east of the Illinois 117 interchange, or exit 112 at Goodfield.
Springfield man sentenced for drug possession, distribution
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug offenses. In a news release, court officials said 29-year-old Tyrell Harris was sentenced for heroin possession and distribution. According to the police, when officers attempted to arrest Harris at his home for unrelated firearms charges, […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/22 – 10/21/22
Alexis Quarles: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles. Nathaniel Mebane: Violation of community corrections. The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 am on 10/20/22 and 7 am on 10/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
