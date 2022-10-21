Read full article on original website
Corn Maze Honors Blue Angels Legacy
As the fall season continues people are yearning for fun and Van Buren Acres is delivering on that cheerful family experience. This year’s corn maze at Van Buren Acres honors the Blue Angels. This past weekend former Blue Angel Capt. Bill Switzer was on hand. Switzer was a Blue Angel during 1971 and 1972 flying in the number 6 and number 4 spots.
Local Scoreboard
Keivon Belcher is from Columbus, Ohio and a 2019 graduate from Heidelberg University. At Heidelberg he played wide receiver and was a captain on the football team. Keivon was also a sports anchor for the school news while co-hosting his own radio show for the school. He has a love for all sports and looks forward to sharing his insight with you.
Griffin is the K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Halloween is quickly approaching and if you had a child that didn’t return from trick or treating, wouldn’t you be worried about their whereabouts. Why wouldn’t that same worry apply to your pet?. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid and Muskingum...
Fire at Granville’s Buxton Inn
A fire broke out Tuesday morning at Granville’s historic Buxton Inn. Around 50-60 firefighters responded to the two alarm fire at around 8:30am. According to a Facebook post from the Buxton Inn the fire was in the kitchen and no one was in the building when the fire caught. Officials said no one was harmed.
Frank R. Blaney
Frank R. Blaney, 94 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022, at the Morrison House of Zanesville, surrounded by the people who loved him. Frank was born October 7, 1928, in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late Christy R. Blaney and Clyta Mae (Simmons) Blaney. He retired from Brockway Glass Co., employed from 1947 to 1985. He served 25 years as V.P. of the G.P.P.A. W. Local #159.
Anna Ayres
Anna Lucille Ayres, 91 of New Concord, passed away peacefully at her residence on October 22, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Lucille was born on October 15, 1931 in Zanesville . She is the daughter of the late Emerson and Nancy (Walker) Brock. Lucille worked and eventually retired from East Muskingum Schools as a cook. She also worked as a cook at the Holiday Inn. In her free time, Lucille loved playing bingo and karaoke. She also had a fondness towards dogs and cats. She loved watching sports and her grandchildren playing. Most of all, Lucille was a loving daughter, sister, mother, wife, and grandmother.
Playoff Game Means Early Dismissal for West M
West Muskingum’s football team is heading to the OHSAA post season tournament. This Friday they’ll travel to Fairland High School for a 7pm kick-off. Due to the length of the trip and in order to give fans plenty of time to arrive West Muskingum Schools will have a two-hour early dismissal for all students on Friday, October 28.
Danny R. Foshee
Danny Rey Foshee, 70, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 25, 1952, in Columbus to the late John and Betty Smith Foshee. He worked in the oil production and construction industries. He was employed by the Local #530 Laborers Union for over 25 years, where he retired as the business manager. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army. Danny was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State University. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a former bowler who achieved a 300 game. His pride and joy was his strong family bonds with his loving wife, children and grandchildren, with special memories of coaching his sons’ baseball and football teams.
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area
If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you like Cantonese cuisine, you can't go wrong with Yau's Chinese Bistro, which is located in the University District neighborhood. Customer recommendations include the roast duck wonton noodles, chao gui dew (a delicious stir-fried rice noodle dish with shrimp and Chinese sausage), house pan fried noodles, and jeje chicken hot pot.
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
Area playoff football schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – No shortage of teams from our coverage area made the football playoffs this year. Here are the first-round postseason matchups. All games kickoff Friday at 7pm. Division II, Region 7. #13 Northland at #4 Watkins Memorial. #11 Licking Heights at #6 Hoover. Division III, Region 11.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great options for both a casual meal with your friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion. All of them serve absolutely delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere.
James D. Reed
James D. “Jimbo” Reed, 46 of Malta and formerly of Byesville and New Concord, passed away unexpectedly on October 23, 2022. Jimbo was born in Missouri on February 12, 1976. He is the son of the late Dave and Lou Campbell. Jimbo had an immense love for cars, and was known for his talent as a body mechanic. He was a member of the Mt. Olivet Church in Stockport. He was a loving son, brother, and father. Jimbo made many cherished friends throughout his recovery.
Look: Elton John Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band Show
Rock and roll legend Elton John was the subject of Saturday's halftime show involving the Iowa and Ohio State bands. John, 75, was grateful for the musical tribute, which can be found in full here. He expressed his thanks to both bands on Twitter this afternoon. "Thank you, @tbdbitl and...
Ernest R. Yontz
Ernest Russell Yontz, 73 of New Concord, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2022 at Altercare in Zanesville. Ernie was born on April 1, 1949. He is the son of Ernestine F. (Curry) Yontz of Newark and the late Russell Yontz. He worked for Newark Ohio Police Department until starting his own business as a self-employed contractor. He was an avid outdoorsman and gun enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time in the outdoor. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Rangers.
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus Area
If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
AEP crews working to repair utility pole on Linden Avenue
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–AEP crews are working to repair a utility pole on Linden Avenue that was damaged due to a vehicle accident. AEP officials said in order to fix the pole they will need to shut off service to approximately 170 customers in the area. An estimated time of restoration...
