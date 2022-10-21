Danny Rey Foshee, 70, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 25, 1952, in Columbus to the late John and Betty Smith Foshee. He worked in the oil production and construction industries. He was employed by the Local #530 Laborers Union for over 25 years, where he retired as the business manager. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army. Danny was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State University. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a former bowler who achieved a 300 game. His pride and joy was his strong family bonds with his loving wife, children and grandchildren, with special memories of coaching his sons’ baseball and football teams.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO