saturdaydownsouth.com
Landen King announces decision about his Auburn future
Landen King has decided to change his mind from redshirting at Auburn, to entering the transfer portal. King, who was a tight end at Auburn before he switched positions and moved to wide receiver for the 2022 season, announced the move on social media on Tuesday night. Earlier this month,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
CFB analyst breaks down Jayden Daniels' strong performance against Ole Miss
Jayden Daniels was incredible in LSU’s statement win over Ole Miss Saturday. He threw for 248 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Rebels, leading LSU to a dominant 45-20 win. ESPN radio’s Rick Neuheisel discusses Daniels’ hot game Tuesday on the “Full Ride”. “How about Jayden...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list
Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
Lane Kiffin Gives Humorous Response to Taylor Swift Question Following Loss to LSU
Lane Kiffin is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding Taylor Swift's new album.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy says LSU didn't just beat Ole Miss, the Tigers 'dominated'
Ole Miss (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season as the Rebels fell 45-20 to the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. While the Tigers themselves have been up-and-down and inconsistent when looking at the season overall, they certainly have tarnished some undefeated records, and now Ole Miss joins a list that includes Mississippi State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: Expect fireworks on Saturday when Arkansas visits Jordan-Hare
Auburn’s bye week couldn’t have come at a more needed time. A 3-game losing streak left the Tigers at 3-4 on the season, and a timeout was definitely desired. A time for reevaluation and a focus on what has gone right and what has gone wrong this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin coins new term following LSU troll of Ole Miss: 'That's actually rat poisoning yourself'
Lane Kiffin continues to extend the back-and-forth with LSU on social media, as the Ole Miss coach took a good-natured ribbing in stride. LSU’s social media team trolled Kiffin after the game using one of Kiffin’s tweets about Brian Kelly from January, when he said, “Did you lose a bet or something (Brian Kelly) ?? This can’t be real. Photoshopped? Account hacked?? I mean …”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie discuss 'monumental' win for LSU over Ole Miss
LSU pulled off one of the big win’s of the weekend with its 45-20 victory against No. 7 Ole Miss. Ole Miss entered with a 7-0 record and 3-0 mark in SEC play. LSU rallied from a 17-3 deficit in the second quarter to earn the win. LSU didn’t commit a turnover and amassed 500 total yards in the victory.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines LSU for storming the field following Ole Miss win
SEC fines LSU for another field storming, the second time in as many weeks the conference handed out a penalty after a big win for a program. The SEC made the announcement on Sunday afternoon, and said LSU would incur a fine of $250,000 for a third offense under the league’s access to competition area policy. LSU was last fined for a violation following its football game against Georgia in 2018.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Desmond Howard has SEC team’s stock falling after Week 8
Ole Miss was being talked about as a team with the potential to make an SEC Championship run and perhaps even edge its way into the College Football Playoff, but there are questions surrounding that after the Rebels’ humbling 45-20 loss to the LSU Tigers. After that performance in...
AP Top 25: Ole Miss tumbles in rankings after loss to LSU
After suffering its first loss of the season, Ole Miss took a big fall in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Rebels fell 45-20 to LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday and subsequently fell from No. 7 down to No. 15. They weren’t the only formerly undefeated top 10 team to fall in the rankings. UCLA went from No. 9 down to No. 12 following a 45-30 loss to Oregon in Eugene. While Ole Miss is now 7-1 on the year, UCLA dropped to 6-1 on the year.
thelocalvoice.net
Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives at Ole Miss
Bequest to support mission of Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement. Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the...
wknofm.org
In Horn Lake, Ground Broken for New Mosque; First in North Mississippi
About 40 people gathered over the weekend to plant a set of Magnolia trees on a vacant 80-acre plot of land in a City of Horn Lake neighborhood. The site will eventually be transformed into a mosque and Muslim cemetery – a first for Northern Mississippi. Participants said the...
wtva.com
Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
2 arrested in North Mississippi for stealing a combined $45,000 from school, library funds
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday two individuals in Marshall County, Mississippi, have been indicted on embezzlement charges after more than $45,000 combined was stolen in separate cases from school and library funds. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former...
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
Mississippi man sentenced to 4 years for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Olive Branch, Mississippi man has been sentenced to four years in prison for his part in the January 6 Capitol riot. Matthew Bledsoe was found guilty of the felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding in July 2022. Friday, Bledsoe was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by three […]
WLBT
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
Officers shoot & kill suspect in Senatobia, Mississippi | MBI now investigating 20 officer-involved shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating yet another shooting involving officers. MBI is now investigating its 20th officer-involved shooting this year. One person was left dead after a shooting involving both Senatobia and Hernando police Departments on Sunday, Oct. 23. MBI said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.
weisradio.com
Arrest Files For Friday October 21st
Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
