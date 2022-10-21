ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineyard, UT

GoFundMe: Utah boy seriously injured after being hit by car while riding his scooter

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

VINEYARD, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A week ago, Ryder Pearson, a student at Vineyard Elementary School , was riding his scooter to Lakeside Park when he was struck by a car.

Ryder, who is described as sweet, loving and goofy, reportedly suffered three brain bleeds, a skull fracture and possibly long-term side effects that remain unidentified at this time.

In an effort to alleviate some of the financial stress the Pearson family is experiencing as a result of Ryder’s medical expenses, Lindsay Christensen organized a GoFundMe in honor of Ryder.

Christensen says that Ryder’s condition is finally stable after being hospitalized at Primary Children’s for over a week, though he does not yet know when he will be able to return home or what true damage he’s endured.

