ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mycbs4.com

The city of Archer receives $546,000 in funding

The city of Archer has received more than half-a-million dollars in grant funding. City officials say the $546,000 in funds will be used to support economic growth and the further development of historically underserved areas. “All Archerites deserve to feel safe and supported in their community, and we’re making that...
ARCHER, FL
WCJB

Female Protective Society celebrate 107 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Community members helped celebrate one of the oldest African American female protective organizations in Alachua County. The event featured guest pastors, choir selections, and the society’s famous march. Female Protective Society’s Chief Rosa Rutledge said the organization has been involved in the community for years.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Union demands more transparency in UF President search

Gainesville — The union for UF faculty demands UF release a list of final candidates for the next University of Florida President. A search committee named Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse as the sole finalist, in a process shielded from the public. State lawmakers passed a bill last year,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Deputies: Elementary teacher left gun in car that was found by students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A first-year elementary teacher in nearby Chiefland left a pistol in the center console of her car that was discovered by fourth graders she had asked to retrieve medication, sheriff’s deputies said. The teacher, Paige Ehlers, 27, of Gainesville was arrested Monday by the school’s...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Deadline approaches to request vote-by-mail ballot

Alachua County — The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the 2022 mid-term election is less than one week away. The deadline to request a ballot is 5 PM on Saturday October 29th. Any registered voter in Alachua County can request to vote by mail. For the ballot...
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua man arrested for waving gun at Gardenia Gardens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kidron Anthony Mayes, 21, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly yelling and waving a red Glock 19 at people who were standing outdoors at Gardenia Gardens apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. yesterday about a man waving a...
ALACHUA, FL
mycbs4.com

Chiefland teacher arrested for having gun on school grounds

A Levy County teacher is facing charges after a gun was discovered in her car during school hours. 27-year-old Paige Ehlers' is charged with child endangerment and possession of a firearm on school grounds. The gun was found in her vehicle by two students, ages nine and ten, according to...
CHIEFLAND, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local church celebrates new historical marker

Groups of community members filed into Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Archer Saturday morning for a Florida Historical Marker dedication ceremony. The ceremony celebrated the church’s history and commemorated the ancestors resting in the historic Saint Peter Cemetery in the Pinesville and Saint Peter neighborhoods of Archer. “We...
ARCHER, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County

Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville has second most expensive gas in Florida

Alachua County — Gas prices throughout Florida dropped six cents per gallon last week, AAA reports. Statewide, a gall costs an average of $3.36. Gainesville owns the second most expensive prices in the state, according to AAA, with prices averaging $3.42. Only West Palm Beach has more expensive gas, where prices average $3.51.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: GPD officer gives Narcan to fellow officer exposed to drugs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is releasing additional information about an incident where two officers were given medical treatment for apparent drug exposure. Officers say in August, two officers were exposed to a white powdery substance, initially thought to be fentanyl, while arresting someone accused of stealing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala man wanted after cashing over $10,000 in fraudulent checks

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are searching for a fraud suspect who collected thousands of dollars in cash from a bank. Ocala Police released the image of the suspect on social media on Monday, in hopes somebody will be able to identify and turn them in. Officers say...
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy