Read full article on original website
Related
mycbs4.com
The city of Archer receives $546,000 in funding
The city of Archer has received more than half-a-million dollars in grant funding. City officials say the $546,000 in funds will be used to support economic growth and the further development of historically underserved areas. “All Archerites deserve to feel safe and supported in their community, and we’re making that...
WCJB
Florida Academy of Property Appraisers appoints Alachua County local to executive board
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is getting some representation in the state association of property appraisers. Alachua County’s Ayesha Solomon has been named to the Executive Board of the Florida Academy of PAs. She was picked to serve a one-year term as Secretary. Solomon has been in...
WCJB
Female Protective Society celebrate 107 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Community members helped celebrate one of the oldest African American female protective organizations in Alachua County. The event featured guest pastors, choir selections, and the society’s famous march. Female Protective Society’s Chief Rosa Rutledge said the organization has been involved in the community for years.
mycbs4.com
Union demands more transparency in UF President search
Gainesville — The union for UF faculty demands UF release a list of final candidates for the next University of Florida President. A search committee named Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse as the sole finalist, in a process shielded from the public. State lawmakers passed a bill last year,...
wuft.org
Deputies: Elementary teacher left gun in car that was found by students
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A first-year elementary teacher in nearby Chiefland left a pistol in the center console of her car that was discovered by fourth graders she had asked to retrieve medication, sheriff’s deputies said. The teacher, Paige Ehlers, 27, of Gainesville was arrested Monday by the school’s...
mycbs4.com
Deadline approaches to request vote-by-mail ballot
Alachua County — The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the 2022 mid-term election is less than one week away. The deadline to request a ballot is 5 PM on Saturday October 29th. Any registered voter in Alachua County can request to vote by mail. For the ballot...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for waving gun at Gardenia Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kidron Anthony Mayes, 21, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly yelling and waving a red Glock 19 at people who were standing outdoors at Gardenia Gardens apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. yesterday about a man waving a...
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools announces plan to make up days missed due to Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida schools were closed during the days leading up to and as Hurricane Ian impacted the state and now those days have to be made up. The Alachua County School District is adding a few minutes once a week to make up for...
mycbs4.com
Chiefland teacher arrested for having gun on school grounds
A Levy County teacher is facing charges after a gun was discovered in her car during school hours. 27-year-old Paige Ehlers' is charged with child endangerment and possession of a firearm on school grounds. The gun was found in her vehicle by two students, ages nine and ten, according to...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD’s SWAT and NRT teams successfully resolve mental health crisis with armed subject
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On October 24, 2022, Gainesville Police Department (GPD) received information about an individual named James Galasso who was experiencing a mental health crisis. It was reported to us that he was in possession of firearms and a potential explosive device. Numerous officers responded and surrounded the...
Marion County deputy killed in the line of duty to be honored 129 years after his death
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County deputy was shot and killed after taking a carriage ride to supervise a prisoner while he dug up gold to use to pay his attorney. Court records recently uncovered that Deputy James George Binnicker’s death on Sept. 29, 1893 was the first known line-of-duty death in the department’s history.
mycbs4.com
ACFR awarded accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — The Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) team received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS) for following national fire rescue standards that exceed state requirements. The focus of becoming CAAS accredited is patient care, which is achieved by meeting national standards that...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local church celebrates new historical marker
Groups of community members filed into Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Archer Saturday morning for a Florida Historical Marker dedication ceremony. The ceremony celebrated the church’s history and commemorated the ancestors resting in the historic Saint Peter Cemetery in the Pinesville and Saint Peter neighborhoods of Archer. “We...
Caught on body-cam video: Flagler County Sheriff pulls over felon from Palatka for DUI
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palatka man with a previous felony conviction was pulled over by Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly on Monday morning after he appeared to be driving under the influence, according to a release from FCSO. Arthur James Cole, 33, was booked into the Flagler County...
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
mycbs4.com
Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County
Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville has second most expensive gas in Florida
Alachua County — Gas prices throughout Florida dropped six cents per gallon last week, AAA reports. Statewide, a gall costs an average of $3.36. Gainesville owns the second most expensive prices in the state, according to AAA, with prices averaging $3.42. Only West Palm Beach has more expensive gas, where prices average $3.51.
WCJB
VIDEO: GPD officer gives Narcan to fellow officer exposed to drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is releasing additional information about an incident where two officers were given medical treatment for apparent drug exposure. Officers say in August, two officers were exposed to a white powdery substance, initially thought to be fentanyl, while arresting someone accused of stealing...
WCJB
Ocala man wanted after cashing over $10,000 in fraudulent checks
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are searching for a fraud suspect who collected thousands of dollars in cash from a bank. Ocala Police released the image of the suspect on social media on Monday, in hopes somebody will be able to identify and turn them in. Officers say...
WCJB
Crash in Suwannee County killed two people and sent another to the hospital
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead and one is seriously injured following a crash in Suwannee County. A car was traveling west on Highway 90 trying to pass a car traveling east. This resulted in a head on collision. A 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were...
Comments / 0