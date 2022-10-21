Read full article on original website
O.C. Judge’s allows the cold weather homeless shelter in Santa Ana to open
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana is disheartened and disappointed to learn that on Friday, Oct. 21, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter gave the green light to the County of Orange to open a cold weather shelter at the National Guard Armory located at 612 E. Warner Ave.
Celebrate 50 years of the Clean Water Act at the Santa Ana River Brewing Co. on Oct. 25
Orange County Coastkeeper has teamed up with Santa Ana River Brewing Company to throw a birthday party for the landmark Clean Water Act legislation!. October marks fifty years since Congress passed the Clean Water Act of 1972, empowering the EPA, individuals, and groups like us to protect our right to swimmable, drinkable, fishable water.
A new bike path is coming to Santa Ana!
Construction alert: The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will provide a connection to nearby schools, parks and neighborhoods. Construction starts this month. The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians and will provide connections to the existing and future bikeways. It...
O.C. workers’ comp attorney heading to prison for insurance fraud scheme and must pay $700K
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A workers’ compensation applicant attorney was sentenced today to four years in state prison and ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to seventeen different insurance carriers for participating in two separate insurance fraud referral schemes. Jon Woods, 61, of Cypress, was convicted in...
FEMA team meets with Fire & Rescue and Finance teams on Grant Management Monitoring
Recently Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue and the City of Costa Mesa Finance team received a site visit from two members of the Grants Management Team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department was the recipient of the FY 2020-21 Assistance Firefighter Grant....
Milestone: Orange Coast Medical Center performs 100th procedure MR-guided Focused Ultrasound treatment for essential tremor
MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has announced that its MR-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) Program recently performed its 100th patient case. MRgFUS is an FDA-approved incisionless treatment for dominant hand tremor in people with essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson’s Disease (PD). The treatment uses focused ultrasound guided by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to treat the area responsible for the tremor, deep within the brain, with no surgical incision, implants, or radiation.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: General Election Information, Mayor’s Youth Council
The voter registration deadline for the November 8 General Election is Monday, October 24. You can register to vote in Orange County online at this link: https://ocvote.gov/registration/register-to-vote. If you want to check your registration status, or if you need to make updates, you can do so here: https://ocvote.gov/vlt/. If you...
Free trick-or-treating event at the MainPlace Mall on Oct. 31
MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, invites the community to a fun-filled Halloween Trick-or-Treating event on Monday, October 31st, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (while supplies last). During the event, guests are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat throughout the center. Participating...
Legendary Local Newsman Fred Swegles Dies at 74
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Letter to the Editor: Thoughts on City Council Candidates
We are fortunate in Newport Beach to have a slate of excellent candidates campaigning for City Council seats this November. For what it is worth, I would like to share my thoughts on some of the candidates. DISTRICT 1: Having known and been a close friend of Joe Stapleton for...
A garage fire at a Santa Ana residence was quickly extinguished by firefighters last night
It took firefighters about 10 minutes to knock down a fire in a detached garage in the 600 block of N Golden Circle Dr. at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Thanks to the quick extinguishment, the fire was contained to the original unit. No injuries reported, and the...
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Is What It Means to Be a Citizen
Joe Stapleton is what it means to be a “citizen.” He is an earnest volunteer, a servant, a dedicated leader, and someone I first served with on the charter commission many years ago. We have stayed in close touch over the years and I know him to be...
Four Orange County boys water polo teams still No. 1 in CIF rankings
Four Orange County high school boys water polo teams continue to be ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. JSerra is first in Division 1, Dana Hills No. 1 in Division 2, Irvine first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran atop Division 4.
OC Community Foundation Helps Raise $500K in 24 Hours for Local Youth Organizations
On September 21, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) hosted Igniting Potential, a collaborative online Giving Day to support Orange County youth. OCCF announced that 873 donors contributed $513,566 to participating nonprofits in support of their vital missions to offset the inequitable effects of the pandemic. A recently...
PHOTOS: Northwood and Irvine football teams wrap up PCL play Friday night
Adam Harper of Northwood turns the corner for a gain Friday night. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood and Irvine football teams wrap up Pacific Coast League play Friday night. Northwood, which clinched a share of the PCL championship with a 31-7 victory over Irvine at Portola...
Eight boys basketball teams featured in 24th annual Gary Raya Classic at El Dorado
Three Orange County boys basketball teams are among the eight teams in the 24th annual Gary Raya Classic at El Dorado High School Dec. 5-10, said tournament director and El Dorado Coach Ryan Mounce. “We feel we have eight very solid teams with each team playing four games of competition,”...
Seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29
Seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a...
PHOTOS: Trabuco Hills outlasts Crean Lutheran in CIF Division 4 playoff match
Katelyn Hayes of Trabuco Hills (right) and Delany Rowe of Crean Lutheran battle at the net Saturday. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs, John Luciano and Ted Rigoni). Trabuco Hills and Crean Lutheran girls volleyball teams battled for five sets Saturday night in the second round of the CIF Division 4 playoffs in front of a big and spirited crowd at Crean Lutheran.
