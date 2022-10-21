ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

A new bike path is coming to Santa Ana!

Construction alert: The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will provide a connection to nearby schools, parks and neighborhoods. Construction starts this month. The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians and will provide connections to the existing and future bikeways. It...
SANTA ANA, CA
Milestone: Orange Coast Medical Center performs 100th procedure MR-guided Focused Ultrasound treatment for essential tremor

MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has announced that its MR-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) Program recently performed its 100th patient case. MRgFUS is an FDA-approved incisionless treatment for dominant hand tremor in people with essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson’s Disease (PD). The treatment uses focused ultrasound guided by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to treat the area responsible for the tremor, deep within the brain, with no surgical incision, implants, or radiation.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Free trick-or-treating event at the MainPlace Mall on Oct. 31

MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, invites the community to a fun-filled Halloween Trick-or-Treating event on Monday, October 31st, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (while supplies last). During the event, guests are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat throughout the center. Participating...
SANTA ANA, CA
Legendary Local Newsman Fred Swegles Dies at 74

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Letter to the Editor: Thoughts on City Council Candidates

We are fortunate in Newport Beach to have a slate of excellent candidates campaigning for City Council seats this November. For what it is worth, I would like to share my thoughts on some of the candidates. DISTRICT 1: Having known and been a close friend of Joe Stapleton for...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
PHOTOS: Northwood and Irvine football teams wrap up PCL play Friday night

Adam Harper of Northwood turns the corner for a gain Friday night. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood and Irvine football teams wrap up Pacific Coast League play Friday night. Northwood, which clinched a share of the PCL championship with a 31-7 victory over Irvine at Portola...
IRVINE, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29

Seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a...
PHOTOS: Trabuco Hills outlasts Crean Lutheran in CIF Division 4 playoff match

Katelyn Hayes of Trabuco Hills (right) and Delany Rowe of Crean Lutheran battle at the net Saturday. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs, John Luciano and Ted Rigoni). Trabuco Hills and Crean Lutheran girls volleyball teams battled for five sets Saturday night in the second round of the CIF Division 4 playoffs in front of a big and spirited crowd at Crean Lutheran.
MISSION VIEJO, CA

