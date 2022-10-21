ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, WI

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall

A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man charged with double voting in Wisconsin & Michigan in 2020 election

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was recently charged with voter fraud, after allegedly double voting in the 2020 election. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced that 74-year-old Edward Malnar was charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. In the criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) submitted a referral to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office saying that Malnar may have voted in two different states.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Casual to formal with one piece

(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday gets you going casual with a jacket that can also dress up for an event. It matches perfectly with jeans or you can pair it with a skirt or dress. It’s also available in black at Furs and Clothing of Distinction where they can fit you from casual to formal in downtown Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
foodmanufacturing.com

Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion

DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
DENMARK, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Grease’ opening ‘New Horizons’ season in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre is heading into a new season next week with an umbrella title of “New Horizons.” Info: uwoshkosh.edu.theatre. On the website, Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft, artistic director and chair of UWO Theatre, says this:. “We have a classic American musical, ‘Grease;’ a...
OSHKOSH, WI
nomadlawyer.org

Green Bay: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin. There are plenty of things to do in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A fun thing to do for the whole family is to check out the Bay Beach Amusement Park. There are many rides to enjoy, and a large shelter where you can rest after a fun day of riding.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grainworks Old + New gives new life to retired whiskey and bourbon barrels

(WFRV) – They are one of the largest suppliers in the state of retired whiskey and bourbon barrels. Brian and Chad are the creators behind Grainworks Old + New where they give new life to these barrels, giving endless options to home décor, gift options, even wedding signage for you to choose from.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Butcher shop in Door County issues recall for multiple meat products

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin butcher shop, the third in the past month or so, has issued a voluntary recall of its products. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Door County Custom Meats and Venison Procession issued a voluntary Class I recall for multiple meat products. These products were reportedly sold at farmers markets and retail stores in Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away

Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local kids look to collect 10,000 food items for those in need

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One group of kids is looking to provide meals to those less fortunate. “It just shows that even though we’re 14 and 15 years old it shows that you can always make a difference no matter how young you are,” said Gavin Wiese.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Kids Learn Magic Workshop this Saturday at Atlas Science Center in Appleton

(WFRV) –`Kids make magic come alive this weekend. Local 5 Live visited the Atlas Science Center in Appleton with details on the Kids Magic Workshop where you can learn magic from real magicians. Details from atlassciencecenter.org:. Kids Learn Magic Workshop at ASC. October 29 • 9:30 AM-NOON. Atlas...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hazardous ink product leak on Hwy 41 prompts response from Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – On Monday evening, Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue responded to a hazardous materials leak on Hwy 41. According to Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue, on October 24 around 8:30 p.m., a semi-tractor box trailer was seen with a substance leading from its rear cargo doors. Authorities pulled the vehicle over on Hwy 41 and asked for a hazardous materials response team.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI

