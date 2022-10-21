Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wearegreenbay.com
Time running out to purchase sturgeon spearing license for 2023 Lake Winnebago season
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Sturgeon spearing is a popular activity on Lake Winnebago and the Upriver Lakes of Butte des Morts, Winneconne, and Poygan, and those interested only have a few more days to purchase a license for the 2023 season. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is...
Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall
A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man charged with double voting in Wisconsin & Michigan in 2020 election
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was recently charged with voter fraud, after allegedly double voting in the 2020 election. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced that 74-year-old Edward Malnar was charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. In the criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) submitted a referral to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office saying that Malnar may have voted in two different states.
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Casual to formal with one piece
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday gets you going casual with a jacket that can also dress up for an event. It matches perfectly with jeans or you can pair it with a skirt or dress. It’s also available in black at Furs and Clothing of Distinction where they can fit you from casual to formal in downtown Green Bay.
foodmanufacturing.com
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion
DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Grease’ opening ‘New Horizons’ season in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre is heading into a new season next week with an umbrella title of “New Horizons.” Info: uwoshkosh.edu.theatre. On the website, Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft, artistic director and chair of UWO Theatre, says this:. “We have a classic American musical, ‘Grease;’ a...
nomadlawyer.org
Green Bay: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin. There are plenty of things to do in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A fun thing to do for the whole family is to check out the Bay Beach Amusement Park. There are many rides to enjoy, and a large shelter where you can rest after a fun day of riding.
wearegreenbay.com
Grainworks Old + New gives new life to retired whiskey and bourbon barrels
(WFRV) – They are one of the largest suppliers in the state of retired whiskey and bourbon barrels. Brian and Chad are the creators behind Grainworks Old + New where they give new life to these barrels, giving endless options to home décor, gift options, even wedding signage for you to choose from.
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
wearegreenbay.com
Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
wearegreenbay.com
Butcher shop in Door County issues recall for multiple meat products
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin butcher shop, the third in the past month or so, has issued a voluntary recall of its products. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Door County Custom Meats and Venison Procession issued a voluntary Class I recall for multiple meat products. These products were reportedly sold at farmers markets and retail stores in Door County.
seehafernews.com
Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away
Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
wearegreenbay.com
Local kids look to collect 10,000 food items for those in need
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One group of kids is looking to provide meals to those less fortunate. “It just shows that even though we’re 14 and 15 years old it shows that you can always make a difference no matter how young you are,” said Gavin Wiese.
wearegreenbay.com
Kids Learn Magic Workshop this Saturday at Atlas Science Center in Appleton
(WFRV) –`Kids make magic come alive this weekend. Local 5 Live visited the Atlas Science Center in Appleton with details on the Kids Magic Workshop where you can learn magic from real magicians. Details from atlassciencecenter.org:. Kids Learn Magic Workshop at ASC. October 29 • 9:30 AM-NOON. Atlas...
wearegreenbay.com
Hazardous ink product leak on Hwy 41 prompts response from Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – On Monday evening, Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue responded to a hazardous materials leak on Hwy 41. According to Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue, on October 24 around 8:30 p.m., a semi-tractor box trailer was seen with a substance leading from its rear cargo doors. Authorities pulled the vehicle over on Hwy 41 and asked for a hazardous materials response team.
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police provide an update on dog biting incident at Meyer Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has updated the incident where a dog bit a juvenile at Meyer Park on Monday, October 17. After investigating, officers determined the dog bite was inflicted by a relative’s dog inside of a private residence, not at Meyer Park.
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
