The rule that has Cape Coral recommending you wait to rebuild to save money

The City of Cape Coral is recommending you wait to start fixing your home if it was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The recommendation applies to other areas in Southwest Florida too. FEMA’s 50% rule says your home improvements can’t exceed 50% of the market value, or you’ll have to bring it up to current code, which could cost you a lot more.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane debris cleanup dragging on in Englewood

Southwest Florida remains clogged with post-hurricane debris, and one woman feels her neighborhood in Englewood is one of many that have been forgotten and left to fill with refuse. Lee County alone has already hauled away more than 1 million cubic yards of debris since Hurricane Ian, and there remains...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
fox13news.com

Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hundreds of survivors of Hurricane Ian applied for FEMA's help. They were approved, but the money never came and neither did an explanation. Pam Johnson and her husband, who are North Port residents, waited weeks for the money they needed – only to find out it's not going to come. The couple rode out the hurricane in their home of 22 years as the wind howled around them and grew stronger.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral neighborhood has a debris problem

One man needs the debris in his Cape Coral neighborhood gone. He said the City of Cape Coral is taking too long so now he and his condo association are taking matters into their own hands, spending thousands of dollars to get rid of it. The debris is slowing the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Only shelter in Collier County remaining open after confusion

The only shelter open in Collier County is causing residents confusion on whether or not they are closing at the end of the week. However, Collier County officials confirmed that the shelter will remain open and not close on Friday. It was just a sign, shown below, that spawned all...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning up the Fort Myers Yacht Basin

Many people hope the boats along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers are cleaned up. But they aren’t all destroyed and some till want to call the houseboats home. Liveaboards are still not allowed to live at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin but they are allowed to come and go to get their stuff.
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape Coral officials provide Ian recovery update

Cape Coral officials provided residents with an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts on Friday, with an emphasis on debris removal and FEMA. Twenty-two days after the near Category 5 storm brought devastating destruction to Southwest Florida, Mayor John Gunter said efforts will continue for months and even years. Gunter...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers

Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How to apply for housing insurance funds

People who live in the six counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian can get help paying their insurance deductibles. Those six counties include Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Hardee and Sarasota. The governor made an announcement on Saturday and WINK News dug in to see how to apply since the announcement...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hurricane Ian takes toll on Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market

Active listings in the Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market were already low before Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida. Based on property listings within the Southwest Florida MLS, 9% of properties that were active listings before the storm were either terminated or withdrawn, which is 43 out of 476 homes in Bonita Springs and Estero. That decrease is even sharper in other parts of Lee County, with 14.5% of the active listings withdrawn or terminated. Naples and the Collier County area have seen only 6.6% of actively listed properties pulled from the market.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard opens temporary hub, warns against recreational boating

Hurricane Ian washed away the U.S. Coast Guard base of operations on Fort Myers Beach. Now, they are setting up shop in the Cape. The only people allowed to visit the Horton Park and Boat Ramp right now are Coast Guard members, using the boat ramp in Cape Coral as its new hub after Moss Marina on Fort Myers Beach was destroyed.
CAPE CORAL, FL

