Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
City of Austin hoping pay incentives, recruitment drive will improve emergency call center shortage, wait times
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin on Tuesday announced plans for increased salary adjustments for 911 call takers and police dispatcher staff. The city said these efforts, on top of stipends and the development of a citywide recruitment campaign, aim to help retain employees and fill existing vacancies at the Austin Police Department's emergency call center.
KVUE
City of Austin looking for ways to speed up 911 wait times
Austin's emergency call center has come under fire for placing some 911 callers on hold. Now, City leaders are looking for ways to speed up wait times.
Travis County voter turnout on first day of early voting up compared to 2021
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the 2022 November election is underway, and voter turnout for the first day in Travis County was better than last year. Monday, Oct. 24, kicked off early voting for the Nov. 8 election. The Travis County Clerk's Office reported that, between in-person voting and mail-in ballots received, 3.99% of registered voters have already cast their votes. A total of 25,343 people voted in person on Monday, with nine limited ballots and 10,041 mail-in ballots recorded on Monday as well.
KVUE
Education advocacy group is asking for change in the STAAR Test in Texas
The group is asking for there to be other indicators of student success other than just the STAAR Test. The accountability system needs a well-rounded test, they say.
Here's where you can cast a ballot during early voting in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting has begun for the Nov. 8 general election and there are a select number of locations Central Texans can go to cast their vote in the ballot box. Here's a list of where residents can find a polling place before early voting ends on Nov. 4.
Education advocacy group wants more success indicators other than the STAAR test
AUSTIN, Texas — A school advocacy group is hosting an event Tuesday at the Texas State Capitol to suggest changes to standard testing across the state. Raise Your Hand Texas says it has been gathering research and feedback on how the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, test is impacting students and the changes students want to see in the test.
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana
Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
KPLC TV
Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a three-man race for District 4 La. Public Service Commission: Two challengers versus an incumbent finishing his first term. The candidates are Keith Bodin of Ragley, Shalon Latour from the Iowa area and incumbent Mike Francis from Crowley. Electricity is something we take...
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
When you think of the heart of Texas, maybe you think of Austin, Houston, or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas' population isn't exactly close to any of these.
Stalled in its tracks: Zilker Eagle opening delayed again
AUSTIN, Texas — Zilker Park fans hoping to catch a ride on the new Zilker Eagle will have to keep waiting. According to the Austin Parks Foundation, a braking problem has been discovered. Foundation CEO Colin Wallis posted the following update over the weekend:. "We want to provide an...
kalb.com
Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
(Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards, the state's EBT card. Benefits, including November food...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Century Farm Program Seeking Applicants
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is currently accepting applications for the Louisiana Century Farm Program. The Louisiana Century Farm Program recognizes and honors Louisiana’s farmers, ranchers, and forestry landowners who have owned family farmland for 100 years or more. There is still time to apply for...
NOLA.com
Former Louisiana official improperly billed taxpayers for trips, state ethics board says
The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says. The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who...
wufe967.com
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Sunday he would be filing a new complaint with the governor and state comptroller’s office for defunding his office of nearly $989,000. Herman said he was recently informed by the Harris County Auditor’s office that his office had retained $988,804.18 of...
A new law has made a change to this year's ballot
If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different.
St. David's Nurse Navigator Program serves as guiding light to patients
AUSTIN, Texas — October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it can be overwhelming for those that are diagnosed with breast cancer. Many doctor appointments, tough decisions and treatments can sometimes leave patients feeling helpless. Kristen Fall, a St. David's Healthcare employee, normally cares for others but...
KVUE
Tornado Watch canceled, schools delayed early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — Strong to severe storms were expected across Central Texas late Monday evening as a cold front pushed through the area. Behind the storms, strong, non-thunderstorm winds up to 50 mph were possible overnight. Ahead of our storm threat, the Storm Prediction Center outlined the "slight" –...
KSAT 12
Watch: Two rising stars in Texas politics urge more young voters to participate ahead of the election
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In Texas, people ages 18-29 make up 22% percent of the voting-age population, but the group represents only 14% of voters, according to data from Tufts University. With a state election approaching, two young Texans are using their political platforms to motivate their peers to get involved.
talkbusiness.net
Harps Foods acquires seven stores in Louisiana and Mississippi
Springdale-based Harps Food Stores announced Monday (Oct. 24) a deal to purchase The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with six locations in central Louisiana and one store in southwestern Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said the deal is expected to close by the end...
