Austin, TX

KVUE

City of Austin hoping pay incentives, recruitment drive will improve emergency call center shortage, wait times

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin on Tuesday announced plans for increased salary adjustments for 911 call takers and police dispatcher staff. The city said these efforts, on top of stipends and the development of a citywide recruitment campaign, aim to help retain employees and fill existing vacancies at the Austin Police Department's emergency call center.
KVUE

Travis County voter turnout on first day of early voting up compared to 2021

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the 2022 November election is underway, and voter turnout for the first day in Travis County was better than last year. Monday, Oct. 24, kicked off early voting for the Nov. 8 election. The Travis County Clerk's Office reported that, between in-person voting and mail-in ballots received, 3.99% of registered voters have already cast their votes. A total of 25,343 people voted in person on Monday, with nine limited ballots and 10,041 mail-in ballots recorded on Monday as well.
KVUE

Education advocacy group wants more success indicators other than the STAAR test

AUSTIN, Texas — A school advocacy group is hosting an event Tuesday at the Texas State Capitol to suggest changes to standard testing across the state. Raise Your Hand Texas says it has been gathering research and feedback on how the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, test is impacting students and the changes students want to see in the test.
K945

11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
KPLC TV

Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a three-man race for District 4 La. Public Service Commission: Two challengers versus an incumbent finishing his first term. The candidates are Keith Bodin of Ragley, Shalon Latour from the Iowa area and incumbent Mike Francis from Crowley. Electricity is something we take...
KVUE

Stalled in its tracks: Zilker Eagle opening delayed again

AUSTIN, Texas — Zilker Park fans hoping to catch a ride on the new Zilker Eagle will have to keep waiting. According to the Austin Parks Foundation, a braking problem has been discovered. Foundation CEO Colin Wallis posted the following update over the weekend:. "We want to provide an...
kalb.com

Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest

(Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
bossierpress.com

Louisiana Century Farm Program Seeking Applicants

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is currently accepting applications for the Louisiana Century Farm Program. The Louisiana Century Farm Program recognizes and honors Louisiana’s farmers, ranchers, and forestry landowners who have owned family farmland for 100 years or more. There is still time to apply for...
KVUE

St. David's Nurse Navigator Program serves as guiding light to patients

AUSTIN, Texas — October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it can be overwhelming for those that are diagnosed with breast cancer. Many doctor appointments, tough decisions and treatments can sometimes leave patients feeling helpless. Kristen Fall, a St. David's Healthcare employee, normally cares for others but...
KVUE

Tornado Watch canceled, schools delayed early Tuesday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — Strong to severe storms were expected across Central Texas late Monday evening as a cold front pushed through the area. Behind the storms, strong, non-thunderstorm winds up to 50 mph were possible overnight. Ahead of our storm threat, the Storm Prediction Center outlined the "slight" –...
KSAT 12

Watch: Two rising stars in Texas politics urge more young voters to participate ahead of the election

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In Texas, people ages 18-29 make up 22% percent of the voting-age population, but the group represents only 14% of voters, according to data from Tufts University. With a state election approaching, two young Texans are using their political platforms to motivate their peers to get involved.
talkbusiness.net

Harps Foods acquires seven stores in Louisiana and Mississippi

Springdale-based Harps Food Stores announced Monday (Oct. 24) a deal to purchase The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with six locations in central Louisiana and one store in southwestern Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said the deal is expected to close by the end...
KVUE

KVUE

