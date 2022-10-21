Read full article on original website
Liberty Arts Magnet students visit Faurot Park to sharpen their public speaking skills
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Teachers combine art and history to better immerse students in their lessons. Fourth graders from Liberty Arts Magnet School went to Faurot Park to deliver monologues and make some art. Their project was to research a famous person from Ohio, then write and perform a monologue about them at the pavilion. Students also hung out in the sun and decorated walking sticks. Two young presenters shared with us some things they learned about their famous Ohioans.
Lima City Schools' Cathy Collins earns award from Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics
Press Release from Lima City Schools: Lima City Schools Math Curriculum Team Leader Cathy Collins has been selected for the 2022 Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics Linda M. Gojak Middle School Award. The Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics (OCTM) consists of 3,000 members. Affiliated with the National Council...
Bluffton University students get a lesson in compassionate accountability from improv
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - If you have watched improv comedy like “Whose Line is it Anyway?”, you see that quick thinking and reacting can make a scene memorable and funny, but did you ever think it could also be a metaphor for life?. That’s what the students at...
Sparty Friends Program pairs elementary students with middle school mentors
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The weather couldn't have been better for a student mentorship program meeting at the park for their first outing of the year. Students from Freedom Elementary School were each paired up with a student mentor from West Middle School through the Sparty Friends Program. Each month, they will meet their mentor for holiday-themed activities for the rest of the school year. Today to celebrate fall, students made caramel apples and went on a scavenger hunt through the hiking trail at McLean Teddy Bear Park. Both the younger students and their mentors get a lot out of this program.
Delphos Jefferson receives Career Choices Silver Medal award for preparing students for the future
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Delphos Jefferson High School receiving an award for their work in preparing students for future careers. Jefferson has a "Career Choice" program where they talk with freshman about their future goals and helps them to create a 10-year plan, along with learning more about career building and budgeting. The school is just one of 22 schools across the country to win the "Career Choices Silver Medal" as they continue to be dedicated to student success.
Mercy Health – St. Rita’s to Unveil Safe Haven Baby Box
Press Release from Bon Secours Mercy Health: LIMA, Ohio (Oct. 24, 2022) – On Wednesday, October 26th, Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center, in collaboration with Safe Haven Baby Boxes, will be unveiling Ohio’s eighth Safe Haven Baby Box. The Safe Haven Baby Box is a secure place for an infant to be surrendered and is embedded within the Southwest corner of the St. Rita’s emergency department facing Market Street. It features climate control technology as well as a silent alarm that notifies first responders of a surrender, allowing hospital personnel to respond within five minutes to perform a medical evaluation.
1st Lima Heart Walk raises awareness and funds for heart disease
ALLEN COUTY, OH (WLIO) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States and a new event in Lima is hoping to raise awareness and funds to fight it. The Lima Heart Walk took its first steps at the Allen County Fairgrounds and raised over $33,000 for the American Heart Association. The money will be used locally and nationally to fund research on heart disease and programs to help people who suffer with it. While Sunday's walk got people’s hearts pumping, the mission is not over for the organizers who would like to see more happen locally to fight the disease.
Lima City Council Defeats City Park Smoke and Vape Ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The topic of smoking and vaping at Lima city parks and outdoor recreational facilities was heavily discussed Monday evening before the Lima City Council regular meeting later Monday night. The Public Works Committee held a meeting regarding Ordinance 205-22. The ordinance, which was moved to its third...
Westrich Furniture celebrates the 7 decade employment anniversary of Jim Mesker
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Westrich Furniture in Delphos is celebrating a special anniversary for one long-time employee. Our Katie Honigford caught up with him and heard more about his 7-decade-long career. Things have changed quite a bit at Westrich Furniture in Delphos over the last 70 years, but there's one...
Trial begins for suspended Wapakoneta mayor
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The testimony in the trial for suspended Wapakoneta mayor Thomas Stinebaugh began today. Jury selection took all day on Monday, and the opening statement began Tuesday. Around 30 subpoenas have been issued for people who could possibly testify in the trial. Stinebaugh was indicted on 17 counts, including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. He pleaded not guilty on all counts. The trial is under the direction of a visiting judge.
Institute for Civics and Public Policy at ONU holds poll to see some insight into the thoughts of Ohio voters
ADA, OH (WLIO) - An organization at Ohio Northern University put together a poll for Ohio voters to gauge their opinion on a variety of topics. Our Katie Honigford has more on what they found. The Institute for Civics & Public Policy, or ICAPP, at Ohio Northern University, put together...
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash in Paulding County
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia,...
"Pickleball is life" for players in the Senior Citizens Services first-ever tournament
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - 16 teams from across West Central Ohio participated in a round-robin Pickleball tournament hosted by the Senior Citizens Services on Saturday. This over-50 crowd put on their game faces to have some fun and enjoy themselves on the new courts at the center. “I am...
New payment kiosk being installed at the Lima Utilities Department
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Utilities Department is looking to make things easier for customers when they are paying their bills. The department closed the drive-thru at the customer service building on North Central Avenue on Monday morning so they can install a new automated payment kiosk in that location. Until that happens, customers will have to walk inside the customer service building to pay their utility bills. When the kiosk is installed, customers will be able to pay their bills 24 hours a day seven days a week, instead of just when the office is open. The city is also installing a kiosk inside the lobby of the customer service building as well. The whole process is expected to take about three days.
Armstrong Air & Space Museum Hosts "Boo! On the Moon"
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - There was a swarm of little ghosts and goblins Tuesday evening in Wapakoneta!. The Armstrong Air and Space Museum hosted "Boo! On the Moon" event Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 pm. "Boo! On the Moon" has been a Wapakoneta tradition for over a decade and provides the community with a family-friendly Halloween event. Tuesday night, kids walked through the galleries for candy and engaged in spooky activities such as evading ghosts in The Dome. This year, the museum also partnered with the Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities to create a sensory-friendly space for kids with developmental disabilities to enjoy the festivities. Organizers expect a good turnaround with many families having a great time.
The ban on smoking in the park could have a final vote in Lima City Council on Monday
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A decision on if Lima will ban smoking and vaping in city-owned parks could be reached Monday night. Lima City Council could have their third and final reading of the proposed law. According to the ordinance, any violation would be considered a minor misdemeanor and carries a $150 fine.
An explosion heard before fire destroys a south Lima house Saturday night
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire completely destroys a south Lima home late Saturday night. The Lima Fire department was called out to 786 S. Metcalf St. just after 11 p.m. after a neighbor heard an explosion and saw flames shooting from the home. Lima Fire called in Shawnee Township for mutual aid. The heat of the fire caused damage to homes on either side and the wall on the south side of the house was moved out about a foot and a half. It is unknown if anybody was living there at the time. Fire investigators from Lima and Shawnee Township are looking into the cause. Fire crews were on scene for five hours. The home was completely destroyed and will have to be torn down.
Plan to control weeds in Indian Lake shows promise for area businesses
Plan to control weeds in Indian Lake shows promise for area businesses. Controlling the growth of aquatic vegetation in Indian Lake will give hope to businesses in that area in the future. Last week, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled a plan to deal with the excessive growth of two different species of vegetation that affected 75% of the lake this past summer. Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management was hired, and their solution is to use herbicides to target the specific vegetation to control its spread. The weeds were a nuisance to boaters, keeping many of them away in the summertime. But with a plan in place, businesses could see a resurgence of customers to before when the weed growth became a problem.
Lima police officers take the witness stand in day two of Boothe's murder trial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Officers from the Lima Police Department took the stand on day two of the trial against a Lima man who is charged with the murder of a former girlfriend. The prosecution continued to present their case against 31-year-old Melvin Boothe, who is facing charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and possessing criminal tools. He is accused of killing 25-year-old McKenzie Butler, who Boothe had a dating history with.
Area musicians & actors to perform in a free concert - “A Little Night Music
Press Release from Sheila Chilcote-Collins of In Spiritu Productions: Van Wert, OH— Monday, October 24, 2022 — Area musicians and actors will be performing in a Hollywood & Broadway themed concert titled, “A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC”, A Concert Featuring Sights & Sounds from Stage & Screen, which will be held at The First United Methodist Church of Van Wert on Saturday evening, November 12th from 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM.
