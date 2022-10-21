Dump truck hauling hot asphalt crashes through I-80 barrier, glycol spill, 4 vehicles, 1 ATV involved

PARK CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A total of four vehicles and an ATV were involved in a crash on I-80 Friday morning that caused a glycol spill, according to the Park City Fire District (PCFD).

At approximately 8:10 a.m. Friday, several agencies responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 at mile marker 146.

Authorities say a dump truck hauling hot asphalt went through the cable barrier.

The accident reportedly caused a glycol spill, a chemical used on fire suppression systems, that the Park City Hazmat Team was able to contain.

Two people involved were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance with minor injuries as a result of the accident.

No further information is currently available.

