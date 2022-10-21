ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Ganahl releases tax documents showing $1.2 million in yearly income

Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate for governor, has released three years’ worth of tax return documents, showing general details about her income and federal taxes. The campaign simultaneously challenged Gov. Jared Polis to release his own tax documentation, which he hasn’t done. Ganahl and her husband’s income totaled...
KRCC’s 2022 general election voter guide for Southern Colorado

Southern Colorado voters will have some big issues to vote on this November. After surveying more than 250 Coloradans throughout the state this summer about what issues they care about, we aimed our focus on housing, public safety, the economy and more. From a tax extension to fund transportation projects...
West Nile virus this year leaves Coloradans with more severe illness

West Nile cases in Colorado are at their highest level in nearly a decade, as cases, reports of serious symptoms and hospitalizations have doubled since September. Colorado has seen a five-year average of 99 cases of West Nile virus per year. That’s relatively low compared to historic trends, due to low reports of cases in 2017, 2018, and 2020.
