cpr.org
‘Profound toll’ the pandemic had on students shows up in Colorado’s drop in reading and math scores
In test scores known as “the nation’s report card,” Colorado, along with the rest of the U.S., isn’t making the grade — and alarm bells are sounding as the academic impact of the pandemic is becoming more clear. Math and reading scores in the state...
cpr.org
Heidi Ganahl releases tax documents showing $1.2 million in yearly income
Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate for governor, has released three years’ worth of tax return documents, showing general details about her income and federal taxes. The campaign simultaneously challenged Gov. Jared Polis to release his own tax documentation, which he hasn’t done. Ganahl and her husband’s income totaled...
cpr.org
A quick look at local issues on 2022 general election ballots in Southern Colorado
Voters in a number of Southern Colorado counties have municipal, county, school district, special service district measures to consider on their ballots. Here’s a county-by-county overview of local ballot measures from around the KRCC listening area. To view your sample ballot you can visit the Colorado Secretary of State's...
cpr.org
Right now, the severity of the sentence for stealing a car depends on how nice it is. A new measure would change that
Amid political fighting and attack ads about Colorado’s high number of auto thefts, Democrats and Republicans are quietly working together to strengthen the penalties for people convicted of stealing cars. Since the 1990s, people convicted of stealing cars in Colorado face varying sentences based on the value of a...
cpr.org
KRCC’s 2022 general election voter guide for Southern Colorado
Southern Colorado voters will have some big issues to vote on this November. After surveying more than 250 Coloradans throughout the state this summer about what issues they care about, we aimed our focus on housing, public safety, the economy and more. From a tax extension to fund transportation projects...
cpr.org
West Nile virus this year leaves Coloradans with more severe illness
West Nile cases in Colorado are at their highest level in nearly a decade, as cases, reports of serious symptoms and hospitalizations have doubled since September. Colorado has seen a five-year average of 99 cases of West Nile virus per year. That’s relatively low compared to historic trends, due to low reports of cases in 2017, 2018, and 2020.
