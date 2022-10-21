ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Convicted Felon Busted With Guns, Drugs In Allentown Raid: Police

By Mac Bullock
 4 days ago
Allentown police recovered several firearms and a quantity of drugs while executing a search warrant Thursday. Photo Credit: Facebook/Allentown Police Department

A small arsenal of guns and a large quantity of drugs were recovered in a raid on a Lehigh County man's home, authorities have announced.

Allentown police executed a search warrant at the East Court Street home of Jonathan Rodriguez Rosado, 38, just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, local police said in a press release.

There, officials said they seized no less than seven firearms as well as heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and some unspecified pills. It's not clear what prompted investigators to obtain the search warrant.

Rosado now faces a bevy of gun and drug charges — all felonies — and a pair of related misdemeanors. He was charged under the statute that prohibits convicted felons from owning guns, but no details about his prior convictions were immediately available.

He's being held at the Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to court records.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

