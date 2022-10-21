Read full article on original website
Man found shot to death inside apartment in northwest Harris County
HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County, deputies said. The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Drive by someone saying bullets were coming through their apartment. Deputies showed up for a welfare check and found a man's body inside another apartment with multiple gunshots.
Panhandler shot, killed after smashing woman's windshield in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A panhandler was shot and killed by a Houston police officer outside a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said an officer responded to a call of an aggressive panhandler on Wirt Road near Long Point Road in the Spring Branch area.
Landscaping worker hit by vehicle in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A landscaping worker was injured when he was hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County Tuesday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened on Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive. The road is closed heading east as deputies...
1 killed, another injured in shooting at southwest Houston gas station
HOUSTON — A man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston, according to Houston police. Several callers and shot spotters alerted police and the fire department to the shooting at a Chevron gas station on Reed Road off Highway 288 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Uncle charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 12-year-old nephew
HOUSTON — A 22-year-old man faces charges in the death of his 12-year-old nephew at a northeast Houston home Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Cesar Chavez, 22, is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his nephew whose identity has not been released, police said.
Missing girl's mother asked judge for help before being strangled
HOUSTON — The search continues for Nadia Lee, 2, who is still missing after Houston police said her mother was killed. Court records are revealing new details about what may have led to all of this. Even before Nadia was born, court records show there were problems. Both of...
Jurors will return Wednesday to deliberate fate of AJ Armstrong in shooting deaths of parents
HOUSTON — Jurors are still deliberating the fate of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. in the 2016 shooting deaths of his parents. Jurors got the capital murder case on Monday. Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, they asked the judge for a list of witness names in order of their testimony. Armstrong...
Houston SPCA offering $5K reward for information leading to arrest of animal abuse suspect
HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for abusing a dog. The SPCA said someone tightly wrapped a hair tie around the snout of a chihuahua mix puppy, causing severe swelling and a deep laceration to the bone.
Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months
HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
Wrong-way driver in Slingshot blamed for 5-vehicle crash, HCSO says
HOUSTON — The driver of a Slingshot was badly hurt Saturday night when he crashed into four other vehicles on FM 529, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. He was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes near Barker Cypress Road when he lost control, according to HCSO Deputy Mohammad Amad.
Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee
PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
18-year-old hit by vehicle near Benjamin Davis High School in N. Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old girl was hit by a car behind Benjamin Davis High School Monday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. The girl was seriously injured after she was hit by a car while walking to school near Spears Road in the Greenspoint area in north Harris County, according to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.
'Parent’s worst nightmare' | Jury begins deliberations in AJ Armstrong's murder retrial
HOUSTON — The fate of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. is in the hands of a Harris County jury after both sides made their closing arguments in the capital murder retrial on Monday. Armstrong was 16 when prosecutors said he shot and killed his parents, Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, while...
'Similarities are horribly striking': Nightmare for abused Houston twins began in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Warning: Contains graphic content. KHOU 11 Investigates is learning more about the twins in Cypress who described horrific abuse last week when they ran away from home looking for help. They told the woman who helped them that they were beaten, burned, forced to drink bleach and urine and eat feces.
CenterPoint blames NW Harris County power outages on 'wildlife interference'
CYPRESS, Texas — People who live in northwest Harris County told KHOU 11 News their power has been temporarily going on and off for weeks and they're frustrated they haven't been able to get answers about the power surges. “It was literally like someone was messing with the lights,"...
Gunman wanted for shooting estranged wife may have killed himself, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man charged with shooting his estranged wife may have taken his own life, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. After a day-long manhunt, Moises Huerta's truck was found this evening and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound was dead inside, according to the sheriff.
Store clerk finds driver shot after responding to crash along Gulf Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON — A driver was found shot after crashing his car along the Gulf Freeway Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 9:20 p.m. on the feeder lane near Duroux Road in La Marque. Police said a store clerk saw the crash and went to...
'Very violent' gang members charged as part of new crime crackdown in Houston, HPD chief says
HOUSTON, Texas — A number of gang members described as "very violent" were taken into federal custody following a round of weekend arrests in Houston. The seven members of the Freemoney gang are accused of robberies, home invasions, drive-by shootings and drug activity. They also tried to recruit others willing to kill or do whatever else might be needed, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
AJ Armstrong trial: Jury deliberations continue in trial of man charged with killing his parents in 2016
Armstrong was 16 when Antonio and Dawn Armstrong were shot and killed while they slept in their Bellaire home. His 2019 capital murder trial ended in a mistrial.
HPD: One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON — One man died and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 8 p.m. outside of a gas station near Bissonnet Street and Fondren Road. Houston police said the three men were standing...
