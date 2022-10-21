ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Macon man charged with insurance fraud after stealing brother's identity

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been charged with insurance and identify fraud on Tuesday according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. In October 2020, 36-year-old Christopher Roland applied for an insurance policy with Progressive Insurance using his brother’s personal information. Roland was involved...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Four arrested in Warner Robins after suspected drive-by shooting

Warner Robins Police say the four people arrested in the Peachtree Circle drive-by are charged with:. Warner Robins Police say, the four arrested are Carson Parke, Mohamed Diallo, Dequwan Richards and Xavion Fluellen. ___________________________________________. HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Four people are in jail in Houston County following a drive-by...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Eastman man arrested, charged for shooting, killing woman during deer hunt

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a 65-year-old man in the death of a 41-year-old Eastman woman. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on October 13, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI Eastman office for help in investigating the death of Sherrie Hutto. The investigation found that Hutto and Donald Wayne Kuni were deer hunting when Hutto was shot by Kuni in woods on Brown Street in Chauncey.
EASTMAN, GA
wgxa.tv

Teenager pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Macon store

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager has pleaded guilty to trying to rob a Macon store at gunpoint in 2020. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says 19-year-old Keith Bernard Wimberly, Jr. pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Armed Robbery on October 18, 2022 after his case was called for a jury trial. The District Attorney's office says Wimberly was part of a duo that tried to rob the employees of the AK Express at gunpoint. However, they couldn't get to them due to a safety enclosure that surrounded the cash register.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in Henry and Clayton counties arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in both Henry and Clayton counties was arrested with an outstanding warrant in Jones County on Monday. The sheriff's office has identified Richard Darryl Johnson as the suspect wanted for probation violation and failure to appear. The office said additional warrants are being secured against Johnson for trafficking in methamphetamine and false imprisonment.
JONES COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
CENTERVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Woman shot in drive-by shooting in Warner Robins

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was shot in Warner Robins Sunday night in what investigators say is a drive-by shooting. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to a Carroll Drive address around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. They believe the home was targeted in a drive-by shooting. They say a 20-year-old woman was sitting in a car and was hit by one of the bullets. She is in stable condition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Six arrested in connection to property crimes and auto thefts

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Six arrests were made in connection with two auto thefts as well as a number of entering auto and damage to property cases that took place between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the group, which mainly consisted of minors under the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
mercer.edu

Collaborative project identifies nearly 1,000 slave transactions in Macon from 1823-65

Nine hundred and eighty slave transactions — and counting. For years, Bibb County deed books from the 1800s sat unopened, collecting dust inside the courthouse. But since 2018, a team of researchers has been studying and cataloging their contents, which include the sale and lease of enslaved people alongside transactions of land, horses and other property.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy