Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee's Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in Bunches
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man and woman shoplift multiple items from McDonough Home Depot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are on the lookout for two suspects wanted for shoplifting from a McDonough Home Depot. Officials say on Oct. 13, the man and woman stole multiple pieces of merchandise from the Home Depot. Police shared photos of the suspects taking by security cameras at...
Macon man charged with insurance fraud after stealing brother's identity
MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been charged with insurance and identify fraud on Tuesday according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. In October 2020, 36-year-old Christopher Roland applied for an insurance policy with Progressive Insurance using his brother’s personal information. Roland was involved...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia officer injured in crash while chasing drive-by shooting suspects, police say
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Warner Robins officer is recovering from injuries they received while chasing multiple suspects in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon. Officials with the Warner Robins Police Department say the incident began around 12:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the 300 block of Peachtree Street to investigate a possible shooting.
wgxa.tv
Police: Four arrested in Warner Robins after suspected drive-by shooting
Warner Robins Police say the four people arrested in the Peachtree Circle drive-by are charged with:. Warner Robins Police say, the four arrested are Carson Parke, Mohamed Diallo, Dequwan Richards and Xavion Fluellen. ___________________________________________. HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Four people are in jail in Houston County following a drive-by...
Eastman man arrested, charged for shooting, killing woman during deer hunt
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a 65-year-old man in the death of a 41-year-old Eastman woman. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on October 13, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI Eastman office for help in investigating the death of Sherrie Hutto. The investigation found that Hutto and Donald Wayne Kuni were deer hunting when Hutto was shot by Kuni in woods on Brown Street in Chauncey.
4 arrested in high-speed chase that ended in Warner Robins neighborhood after drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:45 p.m.:. Warner Robins police have arrested four people in the drive-by shooting that ended in a wreck. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, Carson Parke, Mohamed Diallo, Dequwan Richards, and Xavion Fluellen were arrested Monday evening and charged with the following:
wgxa.tv
Teenager pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Macon store
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager has pleaded guilty to trying to rob a Macon store at gunpoint in 2020. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says 19-year-old Keith Bernard Wimberly, Jr. pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Armed Robbery on October 18, 2022 after his case was called for a jury trial. The District Attorney's office says Wimberly was part of a duo that tried to rob the employees of the AK Express at gunpoint. However, they couldn't get to them due to a safety enclosure that surrounded the cash register.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Henry and Clayton counties arrested in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in both Henry and Clayton counties was arrested with an outstanding warrant in Jones County on Monday. The sheriff's office has identified Richard Darryl Johnson as the suspect wanted for probation violation and failure to appear. The office said additional warrants are being secured against Johnson for trafficking in methamphetamine and false imprisonment.
GBI, Monroe County deputies investigating inmate's suicide death
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating an inmate's death at the Monroe County jail Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just before 6 p.m., a deputy was doing a headcount when he found an inmate that had attempted suicide. Deputies...
fox5atlanta.com
Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
wgxa.tv
Police: Woman shot in drive-by shooting in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was shot in Warner Robins Sunday night in what investigators say is a drive-by shooting. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to a Carroll Drive address around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. They believe the home was targeted in a drive-by shooting. They say a 20-year-old woman was sitting in a car and was hit by one of the bullets. She is in stable condition.
41nbc.com
Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
Multiple people shot at South Georgia restaurant, police say
CRISP COUNTY, Ga — Multiple people were shot at a South Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, according to authorities. At around 10:30 p.m., Cordele police arrived to a “chaotic scene” at 16 East Restaurant, where they arrived to find multiple gunshot victims. The shooter was identified by...
WMAZ
Officer injured in accident after shots fired, chase in Warner Robins
Four people are in custody. The chase happened following a drive-by shooting.
wgxa.tv
Six arrested in connection to property crimes and auto thefts
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Six arrests were made in connection with two auto thefts as well as a number of entering auto and damage to property cases that took place between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the group, which mainly consisted of minors under the...
mercer.edu
Collaborative project identifies nearly 1,000 slave transactions in Macon from 1823-65
Nine hundred and eighty slave transactions — and counting. For years, Bibb County deed books from the 1800s sat unopened, collecting dust inside the courthouse. But since 2018, a team of researchers has been studying and cataloging their contents, which include the sale and lease of enslaved people alongside transactions of land, horses and other property.
Houston County appeals order to pay for transgender deputy's surgery
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County appealed a judge's order telling them to pay for an investigator's gender-change surgery. The county and Sheriff Cullen Talton filed the appeal last week in federal court in Macon. This spring, the judge ruled that Houston County violated Anna Lange's civil rights by...
Houston County man flown to Atlanta for burns after a mobile home fire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is being treated for burns at an Atlanta hospital after a mobile home fire in Hayneville, according to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner. Two people were inside of a mobile home at 2882 Highway 341 South in Houston County just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
Smoke over Central Georgia due to 170-acre controlled burn
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — If you see smoke in the air in Central Georgia it is likely part of permitted burning in Twiggs County, according to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner. Georgia Forestry has permitted a 170-acre agriculture burn in Twiggs County near the Bibb and Houston County...
