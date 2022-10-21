Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
A Murdered University of Utah Coed Is Remembered With A Walk and A RunS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
KUTV
Wanted parole fugitive arrested after police chase in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive was arrested by officials Monday night after a police chase occurred in downtown Salt Lake City. According to officials, the chase began in Bountiful and ended in Salt Lake after police requested assistance in tracking down the suspect's car after he fled during a traffic stop.
KUTV
Seized, unclaimed guns from evidence being sold by SSL police to local dealership
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Firearms don’t stay in the evidence locker forever. In Utah, they could end up back on the street due to a statute that bans police departments from destroying firearms unless there is a specific cause for it. Instead, state law mandates that...
KUTV
No injuries reported after deputies respond to shots fired at party in Weber County
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there were no injuries after they responded to a reported fight with shots fired in Hooper. Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from several different agencies, responded to the area of 4800 South and 5100 West at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
KUTV
Neighbors express concerns about street where student was hit
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Springville High School senior was hit by a car before school Tuesday morning near the intersection of 260 South and Canyon Road. Springville Police said the girl suffered serious injuries and was still undergoing treatment as of Tuesday afternoon. Neighbors told 2News the crash...
KUTV
Silver Alert canceled for missing man with Alzheimer's in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Kelley was found safe in Bountiful Tuesday night, according to police, and the alert was canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver-Alert has been activated for a 78-year-old man last seen in Salt Lake City who police say suffers from Alzheimer's. Officials said Robert Kelley...
KUTV
Missing Canadian man last seen leaving restaurant in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man from Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, has been reported missing in Salt Lake City. David Thomas Ritchie, 57, was last seen on Oct. 17. His family said David left the Denny's restaurant at 250 West and 500 South in Salt Lake City just after 6:05 a.m.
KUTV
Propane tanks explode after horse tack building, corral catch fire in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Three propane tanks exploded after a large horse tack building and corral caught fire in Weber County. Fire crews responded to the structure fire on Highway 89 in Pleasant View a short time after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Weber, North View, Ogden City, Roy...
KUTV
Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
KUTV
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
KUTV
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
KUTV
Police searching for missing Millcreek woman last seen driving red Mazda
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Millcreek woman who they said has been missing since Oct. 19. They said 78-year-old Victoria Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5 with a Utah license plate E833JL. She was last seen in the Syracuse, Roy,...
KUTV
Massive fire breaks out at unoccupied, under construction apartment complex in Sugar House
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Crews are working diligently to contain a massive structure fire which broke out of an under construction apartment complex in Sugar House. The incident was reported by fire crews a short time before midnight near 1040 East and 2220 South in Salt Lake City.
KUTV
Murray schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on school grounds
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in the Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to kindly pick up after their pets. The district spokesperson, Doug Perry, sent a letter...
KUTV
Search, rescue crews urging Utahns to be prepared for colder weather after busy weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following two incidents over the weekend in Utah canyons, search and rescue crews are urging people to be prepared for colder weather. According to the sheriff's office, the search and rescue operations could have ended very differently; it all came down to having the right equipment and paying attention to the weather.
KUTV
Utah AG probes Orem City Council over 'unprecedented action' surrounding district split
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — For Orem City Council member Tom Macdonald, the moves by Mayor David Young have been unlike anything he’s ever seen. “I've been on the city council almost nine years, and you're right, it is outside the norms,” he said. Macdonald was referring to...
KUTV
Springville student hospitalized after being hit by car while walking to school
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Springville student was hospitalized after they were hit by a car while walking to school, Nebo School District officials confirmed. They said a senior girl attending Springville High School was hit. According to the school, a crisis team, including counselors, was available to assist...
KUTV
Custom-built costumes bring Halloween magic to kids with wheelchairs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Halloween is less than a week away, and for many kids the most important part is the costume. Finding the perfect costume can be hard for kids with physical differences, who may use wheelchairs or walkers. Volunteers at Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City are making sure every kid gets the costume of their dreams.
KUTV
Great special offer from Belle Medical
KUTV — Belle Medical has expanded its Draper location in order to better serve the needs of its customers in Utah. They will be celebrating this expansion on November 3 with discounts, giveaways, and more!. Belle Medical is also celebrating its 6th birthday. The company is offering 60% off...
KUTV
Teens rescued after becoming stranded in snowstorm on Mt. Olympus
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Three 19 year olds were rescued from Mt. Olympus after officials said they became stranded in cold weather conditions. Unified Police were informed of the hikers at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday. They said the teens only had rain jackets. Related weather stories from 2News.
KUTV
A "smashing" good Halloween time at the aquarium
KUTV — Looking for some family friendly events for Halloween this year? Check out the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium!. It's Halloween on the High Seas and they have everything from mermaids and pirates to a pumpkin smasher. For tickets and pricing head to thelivingplanet.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
