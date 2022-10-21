ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Neighbors express concerns about street where student was hit

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Springville High School senior was hit by a car before school Tuesday morning near the intersection of 260 South and Canyon Road. Springville Police said the girl suffered serious injuries and was still undergoing treatment as of Tuesday afternoon. Neighbors told 2News the crash...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
KUTV

Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
MILLCREEK, UT
KUTV

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
KUTV

Custom-built costumes bring Halloween magic to kids with wheelchairs

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Halloween is less than a week away, and for many kids the most important part is the costume. Finding the perfect costume can be hard for kids with physical differences, who may use wheelchairs or walkers. Volunteers at Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City are making sure every kid gets the costume of their dreams.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Great special offer from Belle Medical

KUTV — Belle Medical has expanded its Draper location in order to better serve the needs of its customers in Utah. They will be celebrating this expansion on November 3 with discounts, giveaways, and more!. Belle Medical is also celebrating its 6th birthday. The company is offering 60% off...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Teens rescued after becoming stranded in snowstorm on Mt. Olympus

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Three 19 year olds were rescued from Mt. Olympus after officials said they became stranded in cold weather conditions. Unified Police were informed of the hikers at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday. They said the teens only had rain jackets. Related weather stories from 2News.
HOLLADAY, UT
KUTV

A "smashing" good Halloween time at the aquarium

KUTV — Looking for some family friendly events for Halloween this year? Check out the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium!. It's Halloween on the High Seas and they have everything from mermaids and pirates to a pumpkin smasher. For tickets and pricing head to thelivingplanet.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
DRAPER, UT

