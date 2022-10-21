Read full article on original website
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
Health Secretary Therese Coffey warns striking nurses won’t get pay rise as NHS is ‘close to collapsing’
STRIKING nurses won’t get a pay rise, says Therese Coffey as doctors warn the NHS is “close to collapse”. The Health Secretary yesterday said she will not bow to the demands of the Royal College of Nursing. The NHS' biggest union is on the brink of its...
Record 7 million people awaiting hospital treatment, says NHS England
The number of people waiting for hospital treatment with the NHS in England has topped 7 million for the first time in August. There were other unwelcome records elsewhere, with just 56.9% of patients attending major A&Es in September seen within four hours – a record low. Just 72.9%...
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
Thousands at risk as A&E queues stop NHS paramedics attending 999 calls
Paramedics in England cannot respond to 117,000 urgent 999 calls every month because they are stuck outside hospitals looking after patients, figures show. The amount of time ambulance crews had to wait outside A&E units meant they were unavailable to attend almost one in six incidents. Long delays in handing...
Health secretary’s ‘careless’ comments on pay will drive out nurses, warns Labour
Therese Coffey “is pouring petrol on the fire of the shortage of NHS nurses”, Labour warns, after the health secretary said nurses could choose to leave if they weren’t happy with their pay.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Ms Coffey’s comments, in which she said nurses would not receive a further pay increase and the government had routes to recruit overseas nurses, risked driving out more nurses from the NHS.Ms Coffey’s words come as the NHS faces unprecedented strike action this winter from nurses and hundreds of thousands of other healthcare workers. The Royal College of Nurses’ ballot on...
Nurse recruitment drive launched by NHS England amid acute shortages
The NHS is launching an effort to recruit tens of thousands of nurses to help fill the record number of vacancies that low pay, Covid and heavy workloads have created across the service. A multimedia blitz will try to raise nursing’s profile as a worthwhile career by featuring patients who...
How to heal the NHS: Sign up to our free virtual expert panel event
The concerns about the state and stability of the NHS were deeply entrenched before 2020 and then of course the pandemic hit.The additional pressures and longer waiting times for appointments and treatment have only grown following a time when the NHS staff have experienced stresses like they never have before.The situation has led to increased fears of privatisation and increasing staff shortages as so many seek work elsewhere.But where does this leave our national health service and what does the future hold for a life saving institution which is struggling to survive itself?Join The Independent’s latest panel discussion as part...
NHS recruitment drive for thousands of nurses amid record staff vacancies
The NHS has launched its annual nationwide drive to recruit more nurses as it tries to fill tens of thousands of vacancies across England.England’s chief nurse Ruth May described the role as a “life-changing profession” where people can make a difference to someone’s life, but the drive comes as NHS staff are preparing for a challenging winter with the combined impact of flu, Covid and record vacancies.The campaign – called We Are The NHS – spotlights the varied NHS nursing roles on offer and features patients who tell of how nurses helped them towards recovery.NHS England points out that more...
mailplus.co.uk
Health and social care is now so gridlocked patients are in danger
PATIENTS are routinely at risk of harm because health and social care services are ‘gridlocked’, the care watchdog says. The Care Quality Commission warns the logjam is paralysing services, making it ‘tougher and tougher’ to access care - with a lack of staff as a major factor.
