ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Thousands at risk as A&E queues stop NHS paramedics attending 999 calls

Paramedics in England cannot respond to 117,000 urgent 999 calls every month because they are stuck outside hospitals looking after patients, figures show. The amount of time ambulance crews had to wait outside A&E units meant they were unavailable to attend almost one in six incidents. Long delays in handing...
The Independent

Health secretary’s ‘careless’ comments on pay will drive out nurses, warns Labour

Therese Coffey “is pouring petrol on the fire of the shortage of NHS nurses”, Labour warns, after the health secretary said nurses could choose to leave if they weren’t happy with their pay.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Ms Coffey’s comments, in which she said nurses would not receive a further pay increase and the government had routes to recruit overseas nurses, risked driving out more nurses from the NHS.Ms Coffey’s words come as the NHS faces unprecedented strike action this winter from nurses and hundreds of thousands of other healthcare workers. The Royal College of Nurses’ ballot on...
The Guardian

Nurse recruitment drive launched by NHS England amid acute shortages

The NHS is launching an effort to recruit tens of thousands of nurses to help fill the record number of vacancies that low pay, Covid and heavy workloads have created across the service. A multimedia blitz will try to raise nursing’s profile as a worthwhile career by featuring patients who...
The Independent

How to heal the NHS: Sign up to our free virtual expert panel event

The concerns about the state and stability of the NHS were deeply entrenched before 2020 and then of course the pandemic hit.The additional pressures and longer waiting times for appointments and treatment have only grown following a time when the NHS staff have experienced stresses like they never have before.The situation has led to increased fears of privatisation and increasing staff shortages as so many seek work elsewhere.But where does this leave our national health service and what does the future hold for a life saving institution which is struggling to survive itself?Join The Independent’s latest panel discussion as part...
The Tab

Durham students driven to queuing overnight on the street again amidst housing crisis

Tonight, students from Durham University have been driven to queue overnight on the streets again in order to secure housing for next year. Students began queueing at 6.30pm outside Harrington’s estate agents, and by 10.40pm there were close to one hundred students lining New Elvet, opposite the DSU. After...
The Independent

NHS recruitment drive for thousands of nurses amid record staff vacancies

The NHS has launched its annual nationwide drive to recruit more nurses as it tries to fill tens of thousands of vacancies across England.England’s chief nurse Ruth May described the role as a “life-changing profession” where people can make a difference to someone’s life, but the drive comes as NHS staff are preparing for a challenging winter with the combined impact of flu, Covid and record vacancies.The campaign – called We Are The NHS – spotlights the varied NHS nursing roles on offer and features patients who tell of how nurses helped them towards recovery.NHS England points out that more...
mailplus.co.uk

Health and social care is now so gridlocked patients are in danger

PATIENTS are routinely at risk of harm because health and social care services are ‘gridlocked’, the care watchdog says. The Care Quality Commission warns the logjam is paralysing services, making it ‘tougher and tougher’ to access care - with a lack of staff as a major factor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy