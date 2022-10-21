Read full article on original website
Retired schoolteacher debuts second musical album this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is coming early this year! While Marquette will still hold normal trick-or-treat hours on Halloween day, the 100 & 200 blocks of Washington St. will be closed from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on October 29 for safe trick-or-treating. Plus... you can win big bucks in...
4-H Spooky Science Family Fun Night returns to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ready to unleash your inner mad scientist?. Spooky Science Family Fun Night will feature experiments for kids ranging from 0 to 19 years old. Spooky Science Family Fun Night will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Marquette. The event is on October 25 and will...
Little House Aerials performs Halloween show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spiders, bats and clowns flew through the air at the Masonic Lodge in Marquette on Sunday. It was part of the Halloween aerial show put on by Little House Aerial. Performers say they’ve been rehearsing for up to a month for this show and some even come from Wisconsin.
West End YMCA to host Halloween at the Y
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Y is about to get spooky. The David and Thu Brulé West End YMCA in the City of Negaunee will host Halloween at the Y this weekend. There will be a haunted hallway, face painting, judo demonstrations, and a candy walk, all for free. Costumes are encouraged.
Forsyth Snowmobile & ATV Club to host event Saturday for National Snowmobile Day
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One club in Marquette County is looking forward to some winter weather. The Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club is getting ready to celebrate National Snowmobile Day this Saturday. The club is hosting an event at its building off of M-35. It will have antique snowmobiles,...
Brookridge Heights hosts fall party for residents
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living residents enjoyed their annual fall party Friday afternoon. The event included plenty of food like cherries jubilee, bratwurst, pretzels, and caramel apples. There was also live music for the residents to dance to and photo opportunities with one of the staff who...
Upcoming blood drives in the Copper Country from U.P Regional Blood Center
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center (UPRBC) is hosting multiple blood drives in Baraga and Houghton counties this week. “We want everyone who is feeling healthy and well to come out to the blood drives to donate,” said UPRBC Blood Collection Coordinator Rachel Washburn. “You can donate every 8 weeks and is a great way to do something good and make sure our community is safe and healthy.”
Marquette DDA highlights areas in need of repair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority identified some areas in need of repair Monday morning. It took DDA board members to its owned property in Marquette’s downtown to assess what is in need of repairs. The DDA hopes to use this information to create a long-term plan of issues to address.
Northern Michigan University hosting suicide awareness speaking event Monday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University and Superior Health Foundation will be welcoming a nationally recognized suicide awareness speaker to campus on Monday evening. David Bartley will be speaking at the Northern Center, in ballrooms 1 and 2 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. His topic will be “Suicide is...
Marquette prepares for safe Halloween
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Halloween spirit is in the air with celebrations in the City of Marquette happening on Saturday and Monday. Halloween hours in the city are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the downtown areas and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday in the residential area.
First responders breakfast raises funds for Michigan Special Olympics
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders met in Gwinn to serve breakfast for a special cause Sunday morning. Law enforcement from around the area participated in the Tip a Cop Breakfast at the Up North Lodge. The restaurant donated the food for the fundraiser. It gave the community a chance...
Connect Marquette to hold annual professional development conference
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Connect Marquette will be starting conversations about mental health and diversity in the workplace this Friday. President Krystina Gwinn said participants and staff are looking forward to the annual conference. “Our overall theme is resilience at home and in the workplace, this provides a professional opportunity...
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bluesource Sustainable Forests Co. has purchased 29,019 acres of forestland in the Upper Peninsula from The Lyme Timber Company. The land is located across Schoolcraft, Mackinac, Alger, Chippewa, and Luce counties. This property will be part of over 90 North American forest carbon projects covering over...
UPDATE: Jury trial begins for Ishpeming man charged with murder in Alger County
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The prosecution brought its first two witnesses to the stand Tuesday in Jason Sadowski’s trial, in Alger County Circuit Court. Sadowski was arrested for the murder of his former roommate Timothy Mozader, who was found dead in his apartment in May 2019. On Tuesday, Marquette assistant prosecuting attorney Jenna Nelson addressed the jury for the prosecution’s opening statement.
Bergman and Lorinser compete for 1st District Seat
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Incumbent Jack Bergman (R) and Bob Lorinser (D) are facing off on Nov. 2. Lorinser has been the medical director for the Marquette County Health Department for almost two years. Now, he wants to represent Michigan’s 1st Congressional District, which includes all of the U.P.
How to identify and treat the flu
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s that time of the year again. Flu season has returned and it’s time to think about how to prevent, identify and treat against the virus. Getting the vaccine, washing your hands, getting enough sleep and staying hydrated are some of the best ways to help prevent you from getting sick.
Troy Mattson to return as NMU head golf coach
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After nearly 40 years with NMU Athletics between coaching and playing, Troy Mattson is returning to the Northern Michigan University athletic department after his June 2022 retirement. This time, Mattson will take over as the head golf coach for both the men’s and women’s programs.
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
Marquette City Commission approves contract for solids handling improvement project
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Wastewater Treatment Facility is in line for upgrades. The Marquette City Commission approved a contract for a solids handling project during its regular meeting Monday night. The commission unanimously approved the contract with Donahue & Associates for engineering services during the construction project for an amount not-to-exceed $542,200.
MSHDA hosts affordable housing conference
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority hosted a conference to address housing affordability. The conference took place at the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University. The main goal of this conference was to find ways to get people into affordable homes. Attendees were invited to share potential solutions to the housing crisis. Organizers said the need for affordable housing is affecting every social class however it impacts low-income communities the most.
