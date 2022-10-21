A hit-and-run suspect has been tracked down thanks to a camera at the Morse Gate in The Villages. A man driving a pest control truck reported that he had been rear-ended on Oct. 8 when he stopped to yield to golf carts when passing through the gate at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said the silver SUV that hit his vehicle quickly fled the scene. The incident was captured on the video at the gate.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO