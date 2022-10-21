ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after woman accuses him of punching, choking her inside moving vehicle

A 38-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of punching and choking her while she was driving a vehicle. On Sunday, October 23, at approximately 7:35 p.m., an MCSO corporal was patrolling the area of SE 92nd Loop and SE 110th Street Road in Belleview when a parked Ford truck was observed at the intersection with its hazard lights on.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested on DUI charge allegedly kicks, threatens MCSO deputies

A 29-year-old Tampa man who failed a field sobriety test is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened and kicked several Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Sunday, October 23, at approximately 4 a.m., an MCSO deputy was traveling in the area of SW Highway 484 and the...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police arrest 18-year-old woman after finding stolen gun, drugs

An 18-year-old woman was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a stolen firearm and drugs were allegedly found in her possession. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated that officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that was in the parking lot at Pavilion Oaks Apartments.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police investigating theft of utility trailer

The Ocala Police Department is seeking any information from the public regarding a 2006 Triple Crown 20-foot utility trailer that was stolen from a business parking lot in southeast Ocala. The theft of the trailer occurred sometime between Friday, October 7 and Sunday, October 9, according to a social media...
OCALA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Citrus County deputies arrest 20 wanted domestic violence suspects

CITRUS COUNTY, FLA - Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) issued a calling to the community to “step-it-up” for survivors of domestic violence during the month of October. In response to this calling, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began to put a plan in place. In coordination with the 19th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail, CCSO stepped up and, as a result, arrested 20 individuals for domestic violence related offenses.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Hit-and-run suspect tracked down thanks to camera at Morse Gate

A hit-and-run suspect has been tracked down thanks to a camera at the Morse Gate in The Villages. A man driving a pest control truck reported that he had been rear-ended on Oct. 8 when he stopped to yield to golf carts when passing through the gate at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said the silver SUV that hit his vehicle quickly fled the scene. The incident was captured on the video at the gate.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Deputies: Driver who approached boy at school bus stop determined to be ‘innocent misunderstanding’

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said a suspicious incident involving an East Ridge Middle School student waiting for a bus was an “innocent misunderstanding.”. Deputies said the 12-year-old was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Oct 20, when a man in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Oct. 21 to 23

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 21. Leah Michelle Barnes, 27, Crystal River, arrested Oct. 21 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $105.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lake City man killed in semi-truck crash on I-75 near Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning after the driver of a semi-truck crashed near the Archer Road exit in Gainesville. According to state troopers, the driver of a semi carrying shingles veered off the interstate near the entrance ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck crashed into the guardrail and went into the grass shoulder.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages

Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Man sentenced in gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square

A man has been sentenced in a gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square. Donte Tremayne Albert, 26, of Leesburg, was placed on six months probation, ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and must provide two clean urine screens 30 days apart, according to Lake County Court records. The sentence was handed down earlier this month.
LEESBURG, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

