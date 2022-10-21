Read full article on original website
Related
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after woman accuses him of punching, choking her inside moving vehicle
A 38-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of punching and choking her while she was driving a vehicle. On Sunday, October 23, at approximately 7:35 p.m., an MCSO corporal was patrolling the area of SE 92nd Loop and SE 110th Street Road in Belleview when a parked Ford truck was observed at the intersection with its hazard lights on.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office discovers fallen officer from 1893
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will hold a memorial event this week for James George Binnicker, a deputy who was killed in 1893 and is the earliest recorded Line of Duty death for the sheriff’s office. On September 29, 1893, Binnicker was shot by a prisoner he was...
Action News Jax
Caught on body-cam video: Flagler County Sheriff pulls over felon from Palatka for DUI
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palatka man with a previous felony conviction was pulled over by Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly on Monday morning after he appeared to be driving under the influence, according to a release from FCSO. Arthur James Cole, 33, was booked into the Flagler County...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department honors late police chief Greg Graham on anniversary of plane crash
The Ocala Police Department is honoring late Police Chief Greg Graham on the two-year anniversary of his fatal plane crash. “Today, we remember a man who was a great leader in our community and touched so many lives,” stated OPD on its Facebook webpage. On October 25, 2020, at...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested on DUI charge allegedly kicks, threatens MCSO deputies
A 29-year-old Tampa man who failed a field sobriety test is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened and kicked several Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Sunday, October 23, at approximately 4 a.m., an MCSO deputy was traveling in the area of SW Highway 484 and the...
Marion County deputy killed in the line of duty to be honored 129 years after his death
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County deputy was shot and killed after taking a carriage ride to supervise a prisoner while he dug up gold to use to pay his attorney. Court records recently uncovered that Deputy James George Binnicker’s death on Sept. 29, 1893 was the first known line-of-duty death in the department’s history.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police arrest 18-year-old woman after finding stolen gun, drugs
An 18-year-old woman was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a stolen firearm and drugs were allegedly found in her possession. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated that officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that was in the parking lot at Pavilion Oaks Apartments.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police investigating theft of utility trailer
The Ocala Police Department is seeking any information from the public regarding a 2006 Triple Crown 20-foot utility trailer that was stolen from a business parking lot in southeast Ocala. The theft of the trailer occurred sometime between Friday, October 7 and Sunday, October 9, according to a social media...
pasconewsonline.com
Citrus County deputies arrest 20 wanted domestic violence suspects
CITRUS COUNTY, FLA - Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) issued a calling to the community to “step-it-up” for survivors of domestic violence during the month of October. In response to this calling, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began to put a plan in place. In coordination with the 19th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail, CCSO stepped up and, as a result, arrested 20 individuals for domestic violence related offenses.
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run suspect tracked down thanks to camera at Morse Gate
A hit-and-run suspect has been tracked down thanks to a camera at the Morse Gate in The Villages. A man driving a pest control truck reported that he had been rear-ended on Oct. 8 when he stopped to yield to golf carts when passing through the gate at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said the silver SUV that hit his vehicle quickly fled the scene. The incident was captured on the video at the gate.
Deputies: Driver who approached boy at school bus stop determined to be ‘innocent misunderstanding’
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said a suspicious incident involving an East Ridge Middle School student waiting for a bus was an “innocent misunderstanding.”. Deputies said the 12-year-old was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Oct 20, when a man in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
villages-news.com
Woman with history of unwanted appearances jailed after alleged attack on deputy
A woman with a history of recent unwanted appearances was jailed after allegedly attacking a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Kersten Charlotte Capra, 33, of Lady Lake, was acting in a bizarre manner when she struck a deputy Friday afternoon during the investigation of a trespassing complaint, according to an arrest report.
villages-news.com
Villager previously sent to anger management jailed after fight at restaurant
A Villager who had previously been ordered into anger management has been jailed after a fight at a restaurant at a town square in The Villages. Wildwood police were called to investigate the fight which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Prima Italian Steakhouse at Brownwood Paddock Square. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Oct. 21 to 23
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 21. Leah Michelle Barnes, 27, Crystal River, arrested Oct. 21 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $105.
ocala-news.com
Marion County delivering donations to those impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida
After Marion County collected donations from its residents and employees at multiple sites, the donated items were packed into a truck on Monday morning for delivery to those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida. The donation drive was a community effort throughout Marion County, with support from...
flaglerlive.com
Cody’s Corner Is Again the Scene of a Fatal Crash as 44-Year-Old Woman is Killed in T-Bone
Cody’s Corner, the intersection of State Road 11 and County Road 304 in southwest Flagler County, was again the scene of a fatal crash Sunday afternoon as a 44-year-old woman lost her life in a t-bone collision. The crash took place at 4:45 p.m. F.S.E., an Orlando pharmacist, was...
WCJB
Lake City man killed in semi-truck crash on I-75 near Archer Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning after the driver of a semi-truck crashed near the Archer Road exit in Gainesville. According to state troopers, the driver of a semi carrying shingles veered off the interstate near the entrance ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck crashed into the guardrail and went into the grass shoulder.
villages-news.com
Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages
Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
villages-news.com
Man sentenced in gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square
A man has been sentenced in a gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square. Donte Tremayne Albert, 26, of Leesburg, was placed on six months probation, ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and must provide two clean urine screens 30 days apart, according to Lake County Court records. The sentence was handed down earlier this month.
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
Comments / 9