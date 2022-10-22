ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose State football player from SoCal dies after being struck by school bus while on scooter

San Jose State football player Camdan McWright died Friday morning in a traffic accident while riding an electric scooter. He was 18 years old.

McWright was a freshman running back from Panorama City, where he was twice named the MVP of his high school league.

The university confirmed McWright's death, and said it is cooperating with the San Jose Police Department and California Highway Patrol.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning," San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said. "Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed."

The incident took place two blocks from the SJSU campus and is being investigated by the CHP, which has jurisdiction because McWright was hit by a school bus. CHP policy prevents it from confirming the identify of a victim before it has received notice the family has been notified; however, officer Mike Lee was authorized to provide more information about what happened.

According to Lee, citing video and witness statements, the school bus was carrying approximately 14 students and had a green light when it entered an intersection.

"The 18-year-old pedestrian riding an electric scooter was traveling south on 10th street and entered the intersection at the crosswalk and was crossing to the opposing sidewalk," Lee said. "He was in the crosswalk when he was struck by the bus.

"(He) did sustain fatal injuries immediately at the scene."

According to Lee, the scooter McWright was a rental from the company Lime and he was not wearing a helmet.

The collision occurred two blocks away from the San Jose State campus and remains under investigation.

SJSU released a statement Friday afternoon, saying that the school was cooperating with "the California Highway Patrol, SJSU University Police Department, SJSU Student Affairs and SJSU Athletics in the aftermath of this tragic accident."

Administrators and staff also expressed their condolences.

SJSU President Steve Perez said: "The loss of our student is heartbreaking and devastating for our San José State community. We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family. We grieve together and will provide all of the support that Camdan's family, our students and our football program require to help move through this tragic time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NdJbb_0ii4W17E00

Image of Camdan McWright, killed in an accident with a school bus on Oct. 21, 2022.

ESPN

"We are all crushed by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright," SJSU athletic director Jeff Kaya said in a statement. "The San Jose State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family."

Counselors will be provided on campus to help students cope with the tragedy.

Saturday's scheduled SJSU game at New Mexico State is still pending, according to the university.

ESPN contributed to this report.

