Larue County, KY

WHAS11

LMPD releases name of man charged for Fourth Street Live! stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers have arrested a man in connection to the stabbing which occurred at Fourth Street Live! early Tuesday morning. 37-year-old Sean Coats was charged with First-Degree Assault and Attempted Murder after he allegedly attacked two victims with a knife, according to a police document.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man charged for beating stranger with hammer near The Brown Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital recovering from severe injuries he sustained when he was attacked near the Brown Hotel early Tuesday morning. According to court documents, 40-year-old Andrew Hoke told Louisville Metro Police that he used the claw end of a claw hammer to beat the stranger on the sidewalk downtown around 1 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville police need help finding PRP shooting suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and injured in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Paradise Lane around 1 a.m., according to a press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Old Louisville shooting leaves one man hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Old Louisville on Monday night. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Ormsby Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Jury finds Louisville man guilty of girlfriend's 2020 murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury has found a man guilty of murdering his girlfriend and putting her body into a plastic storage container in the basement in 2020. William Sloss has been found guilty of murdering Amanda Berry, and has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and being a persistent felony offender.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

1 dead in Fern Creek shooting, LMPD confirms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Fern Creek. Metro Police’s Seventh Division officers responded to the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. after reports of the incidents. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child. D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. On Oct. 5,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WHAS11

Golden Alert cancelled, missing Louisville woman found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been cancelled after a missing Louisville woman was found safely Tuesday morning, according to an LMPD representative. A Golden Alert has been issued for a 55-year-old Louisville woman who reportedly suffers from dementia. Metro Police say Melissa Deacon-Archer was last seen near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed on Manslick Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood. According to Metro Police, officers were called to the 4900 block of Manslick Road after reports of the incident. In their preliminary investigation, LMPD said 72-year-old Larry Denney was attempting to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WHAS11

Coroner identifies driver involved in I-64 crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastbound I-64 lanes have now reopened following a fatal crash near the Cochran Tunnel. The Jefferson County Coroners Office has released the identity of the driver involved in the early morning collision on I-64. Officials say 26-year-old De'Quantae McGowan lost control of his car while traveling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
Louisville local news

