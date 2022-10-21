Read full article on original website
Related
LMPD releases name of man charged for Fourth Street Live! stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers have arrested a man in connection to the stabbing which occurred at Fourth Street Live! early Tuesday morning. 37-year-old Sean Coats was charged with First-Degree Assault and Attempted Murder after he allegedly attacked two victims with a knife, according to a police document.
LMPD: Man charged for beating stranger with hammer near The Brown Hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital recovering from severe injuries he sustained when he was attacked near the Brown Hotel early Tuesday morning. According to court documents, 40-year-old Andrew Hoke told Louisville Metro Police that he used the claw end of a claw hammer to beat the stranger on the sidewalk downtown around 1 a.m.
Louisville police need help finding PRP shooting suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and injured in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Paradise Lane around 1 a.m., according to a press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a man...
Old Louisville shooting leaves one man hospitalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Old Louisville on Monday night. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Ormsby Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a...
'I still believe these are isolated incidents': Downtown leaders react after multiple violent attacks
Leaders at Louisville Downtown Partnership, the group tasked with elevating downtown, called the incidents isolated and said downtown is still safe. After separate violent attacks in downtown Louisville early Tuesday morning, leaders with the Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) are urging people not to abandon the area. "Any crime in downtown...
Jury finds Louisville man guilty of girlfriend's 2020 murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury has found a man guilty of murdering his girlfriend and putting her body into a plastic storage container in the basement in 2020. William Sloss has been found guilty of murdering Amanda Berry, and has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and being a persistent felony offender.
1 dead in Fern Creek shooting, LMPD confirms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Fern Creek. Metro Police’s Seventh Division officers responded to the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. after reports of the incidents. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
Gun discovered in backpack after fight between students at Seneca High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS officials are investigating after a fight between students led to the discovery of a gun. The incident happened at Seneca High School Tuesday morning, according to Principal Michael Guy. In a letter to parents, Guy said staff members had broken up a fight inside the...
'I thought we lost him': Good Samaritans keep downtown Louisville stabbing victim alive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just after midnight on Tuesday morning, people were leaving bars and restaurants on Fourth street when it happened. A man, holding his bleeding neck, approached a group of people and asked for help. The group was made up of out-of-towners in Louisville for the American Association...
Jury returns guilty verdict to man involved in 2020 shooting of cab driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against a man who shot a 777 Taxi Cab driver in 2020 at S.10th and Muhammad Ali Blvd. Rogerrick Miller was found guilty of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and for being a persistent felony offender.
k105.com
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter arrested in Nashville
A Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter has been arrested. Damian R. Bowden, 49, was arrested earlier this week in Nashville by the U.S. Marshals Service after a six week search, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Bowden is accused of murdering his daughter, 30-year-old Daquanna...
WBKO
Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child. D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. On Oct. 5,...
Golden Alert cancelled, missing Louisville woman found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been cancelled after a missing Louisville woman was found safely Tuesday morning, according to an LMPD representative. A Golden Alert has been issued for a 55-year-old Louisville woman who reportedly suffers from dementia. Metro Police say Melissa Deacon-Archer was last seen near...
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed on Manslick Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood. According to Metro Police, officers were called to the 4900 block of Manslick Road after reports of the incident. In their preliminary investigation, LMPD said 72-year-old Larry Denney was attempting to...
LMPD: Man suffers critical injuries following shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for answers after a man was left with critical injuries following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood. Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m. Saturday. Officers at the scene located a man suffering from a gunshot...
Investigators seek information on man's 2020 death at Nowhere Bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigators with DPJ Consulting want to speak with anyone who may have information about the January 2020 death of Christopher McKinney. McKinney was a patron at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in Louisville where he died after an altercation with a bouncer of the establishment. According...
'This is going to make us stronger': Kentucky couple salvages wedding band, photos from debris of home destroyed by fire
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Fires can take away so much, so quickly. One couple in Hardin County is feeling the heartbreaking impact after their 30-year home went up in flames just before the weekend, destroying it. "It's going to be missed. [With] holidays, birthdays -- that was the house to...
Jeffersonville police investigate after pedestrian struck and killed
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday. According to Jeffersonville Police, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 62 at Trey Street. The person was transported to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. Police have not released...
Wave 3
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
Coroner identifies driver involved in I-64 crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastbound I-64 lanes have now reopened following a fatal crash near the Cochran Tunnel. The Jefferson County Coroners Office has released the identity of the driver involved in the early morning collision on I-64. Officials say 26-year-old De'Quantae McGowan lost control of his car while traveling...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0