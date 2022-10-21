ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

midislandtimes.com

Hicksville High School Homecoming 2022

Hicksville High School’s field was buzzing with school spirit as students, staff and the community came together to celebrate homecoming on Oct. 8. Prior to the start of the game, the school hosted its annual Homecoming Fair. Activities, games, spirit wear, gift basket raffles, food and refreshments were offered at various tables, which were operated by students, parents and school community organizations. Children were also able to play on the inflatable slides and bouncy houses.
HICKSVILLE, NY
northfortynews

Spotlight on Poudre High School Football Team

Currently there are several Wellington kids who are on the Poudre Football team. This team is off to one of its best starts in many years. They are 5-1 and rocking it right now. Most of this team is made up of Wellington boys. The picture attached is the Wellington group of Seniors on this team. They have all played together since 7th grade and are doing amazing.
FORT COLLINS, CO
NorthcentralPA.com

Yes kids, your mom was on the football team

Back in the fall of 2006, Hughesville was in the midst of a decade-plus run of football success. Rick Reichner served as the assistant coach, then head coach from 1997-2010, and over that span the Spartans racked up a record of 107-48. While the expectations were also high for the ’06 team, they knew they were missing one crucial element: kicker. One day at school, after the season had already...
HUGHESVILLE, PA

