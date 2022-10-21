ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

TikTok star gkbarry, aka Grace Keeling, says app can be used for good

One of the UK's top TikTok creators says it can be a great learning tool - after a poll for the BBC indicated many young people use it for hours daily. Grace Keeling, 23, known for her candid, funny, short videos, has 2.5 million followers and her own podcast. She...
SheKnows

This ‘Weird & Controlling’ Reddit Dad Spies on His Wife at Home with Their Kids & Our Claws Are Coming Out

If men are from Mars, women are from Venus, then Reddit men are from another galaxy completely. It’s the only explanation for how wild they treat other people in their lives, especially this dad. A mom of 2 posted about her husband — of 13 years!!! — spying on her through their home security camera, and it makes my skin crawl just thinking about it. In the “Am I The A—hole?” subreddit, this mom of 7- and 11-year-old kids posted about her husband’s insane reaction to her turning off their home monitoring device. First, some context. “About 4 years ago when my...
Upworthy

Woman who decided to shoot her shot 4 years ago on Twitter gives wholesome update

It is extremely beautiful when people find their soulmates in the most unexpected manner. Such love stories where people fall in love in mysterious and magical ways are very rare. Such a sweet but unexpected thing happened to a woman named Rachel Moore when she simply posted a tweet addressing Jared Dines, a famous YouTube user and musician. Moore wrote on Twitter in 2018, "um hey @JaredDines. I watched your new video and it’s very important to me that I find this one (1) specific boy because he is very pretty. please help." She was referring to a handsome man featured in one of Dines' youtube videos. She even posted screenshots looking for the man on social media who was actually a man named Chris Gazel.
themindsjournal.com

Will It Be Easy? Nope

Will it be worth it? Absolutely. "Is everything okay?" Yeah of course, why? Are you okay? No, please I don't know how to act or how others feel about me, I feel like I'm taking people's space up like I'm asking for too much. All I want is to feel like I'm loved like I'm not annoying. Please. I don't like this feeling, I hate me.
DOPE Quick Reads

A girl fell off a 20-foot ladder. She wasn't hurt. How?

Recently, a mathematic brain teaser has been making its rounds across Facebook and other platforms. Brain teasers and riddles often slowly spread through the interweb, including via Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter. View the brain teaser below to put your mathematical skills to the test and see how you measure up to others.
The Independent

I added a PowerPoint presentation to my Tinder profile – and it works

Meet the woman looking for love who made a PowerPoint presentation for her Tinder profile and says it’s boosted her matches and likes on the dating app.Victoria Voos, 31, put together the slides in less than half an hour after seeing someone else do the same for their dating profile.Her first slide includes a photo of herself with the title, “Five reasons why you should swipe right”. These include her witty humour, love of luxury items and being the owner of a cute dog.Her presentation continues with her interests and favourite things such as watching horror and sci-fi movies and...
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Gabe Jarret

When Gabe Jarret started his acting career in the early 1980s, many felt that he had a bright future ahead of him. Throughout the 80s, he continued to light up the screen and show the world that he had all of the ingredients he needed to be a star. However, as his career went on, things started to change. Although Gabe has managed to work pretty consistently, many of his roles since the 1990s have been on the smaller side. However, no matter the role size, Gabe is the kind of actor who always gives 100% every time he steps in front of the camera. Keep reading for ten things you didn’t know about Gabe Jarret.

