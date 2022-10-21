ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Doorbell video shows man trying to break into Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police investigators are asking for your help identifying a man caught on a doorbell video attempting to break into a home in the Kirkwood area. According to the Atlanta Police Department, on Sept. 24 the suspect kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road in an apparent burglary attempt.
ATLANTA, GA
Roswell police make double arrest in million-dollar fraud scheme

ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police have arrested two people in connection to a million-dollar business scheme. Investigators say 57-year old Earnest Williams and 46-year old Ericka King convinced people to pay them for their business expertise. "They would align themselves with their victims with promises to be able to grow...
ROSWELL, GA
Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash. On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
FOUND: Police reunite nonverbal boy found alone in Athens with guardian

ATHENS, Ga. - Thanks to help from the public, officials from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have reunited the boy found wandering alone in Athens with his guardian. Officials said the boy, who is nonverbal, was found in the area of Springtree Road and Gaines School Road. The boy was...
ATHENS, GA
