Man shot at by 3 suspects during attempted robbery, APD says
ATLANTA — An attempted robbery quickly turned into a shooting Monday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police responded to a robbery call near the Cheshire Bridge Road and Woodland Avenue NE area. Once officers arrived, they met with a victim who told...
Security guard dead, another injured in DeKalb nightclub shooting; suspect not in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A security guard is dead and another one injured after a shooting outside a nightclub in DeKalb County. Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the shooter is still on the run. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke to the victim’s brother who said it’s...
Police: Man and woman shoplift multiple items from McDonough Home Depot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are on the lookout for two suspects wanted for shoplifting from a McDonough Home Depot. Officials say on Oct. 13, the man and woman stole multiple pieces of merchandise from the Home Depot. Police shared photos of the suspects taking by security cameras at...
Teen suspect arrested after taunting police while making threats from inside DeKalb high school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager who made several social media threats to shoot Stephenson High School on Monday, including while officers were searching the school, is now in custody. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that while the high school was on lockdown and officers were searching for...
Security guard shot dead outside metro Atlanta lounge, police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A security guard outside a lounge was killed and another was hurt in an early morning shooting Tuesday, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Police said they were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off Glenwood Road, where two people were shot. The...
Doorbell video shows man trying to break into Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Atlanta police investigators are asking for your help identifying a man caught on a doorbell video attempting to break into a home in the Kirkwood area. According to the Atlanta Police Department, on Sept. 24 the suspect kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road in an apparent burglary attempt.
Roswell police make double arrest in million-dollar fraud scheme
ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police have arrested two people in connection to a million-dollar business scheme. Investigators say 57-year old Earnest Williams and 46-year old Ericka King convinced people to pay them for their business expertise. "They would align themselves with their victims with promises to be able to grow...
DeKalb sanitation workers honored for saving teen found in trash cart
Three DeKalb County sanitation workers were honored Tuesday for helping save a young woman’s life....
Gwinnett high school student accused of firing gun as classes dismissed
Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana found in Mercedes van in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Narcotic Units found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a Mercedes Benz 14 passenger van on Oct. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a Facebook post, police arrived to the 4000 block of Clark Howell...
Police arrest man they say was behind string of business break-ins
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they have arrested a man behind burglaries at several businesses in northeast Atlanta. Officers say Demetrius Holt broke into the Brewhouse Cafe on Moreland Avenue and Neighbor’s Pub on N. Highland Avenue last month by breaking windows to get inside. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Man indicted on charge of trafficking 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett
A Loganville man was recently indicted for allegedly trafficking a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County, according to state prosecutors.
Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash. On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license,...
Gwinnett high schooler opens fire minutes after dismissal, school police say
Henry County police searching for 12-year-old boy who disappeared from his home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — McDonough Police Department said they are asking for your helping in locating a 12-year-old boy. Police have issued a “critical missing” alert for Tareque Parham. He was last seen Monday at his home in McDonough, Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
19-year-old dead after ‘gang-related’ shootout in Athens, cops say
One teenager was killed and another was injured in a Friday afternoon shootout in Athens, police said....
Police arrest 2 speed racers for driving over 130 mph while racing in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers were arrested Oct. 20 in Powder Springs after police stopped them while they were racing. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, the radar caught the two drivers going 137 mph and 141 mph. “Excellent work getting...
‘Robbing spree’ led to murder outside wedding at country club, prosecutors say
ATLANTA — EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of the story stated the shooting victim identified Myrick in a lineup. Prosecutors now say it was a relative of Broder who identified Myrick. A jury heard from a man who was in the car with the teen accused of killing...
Man accused of robbing, killing Atlanta wedding guest takes the stand
The murder trial of a man accused of robbing and fatally shooting a wedding guest outside an Atlanta event venue four ye...
FOUND: Police reunite nonverbal boy found alone in Athens with guardian
ATHENS, Ga. - Thanks to help from the public, officials from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have reunited the boy found wandering alone in Athens with his guardian. Officials said the boy, who is nonverbal, was found in the area of Springtree Road and Gaines School Road. The boy was...
