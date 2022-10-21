Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
Related
golaurens.com
Clinton man sentenced to 20 years for multiple meth charges
A Clinton man with a lengthy criminal history is headed to prison for the next two decades after pleading guilty last week to meth-related charges, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Monday. Gregory Alan Templeton, 54, of Clinton, pleaded guilty last Monday afternoon at the Laurens County Courthouse to...
FOX Carolina
‘Enough to kill population’: Massive amount of fentanyl seized in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The York County Sheriff’s Office said they seized enough fentanyl to kill every person living in their area. The Sheriff’s Office made the announcement in a news conference Monday morning saying the agency seized around 30,531 grams of fentanyl as part of a drug bust.
FOX Carolina
Upstate man charged after trying to force ex-girlfriend into car
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Upstate man was recently charged after allegedly putting his ex-girlfriend in a chokehold and trying to force her into his car. According to deputies, they responded to Davis Creek Road on Friday for a domestic disturbance...
Raleigh News & Observer
Inmate uses emergency exit to escape jail, SC cops say. ‘Trail of blood’ left at scene
An inmate left behind a “trail of blood” after using an emergency exit to escape a South Carolina jail, officials said. Now, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with finding the missing man, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Lee Shoemaker. Deputies said Shoemaker went on...
FOX Carolina
Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX
HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him...
Deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill about 15 million in South Carolina
On Monday, the York County Sheriff's Office showed the results of a year-long investigation into a drug operation in Clover that netted enough fentanyl to potentially kill millions of people.
FOX Carolina
Former Greenville County Deputy faces Marijuana Charges
A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. A man is arrested after shooting a woman in the head. Shooting happened during a domestic dispute. Gallegos-Ramirez faces charges including attempted murder.
Dozens arrested as part of “Operation SC Sweep” for parole or probation violations
Dozens in the Upstate were arrested as part of "Operation SC Sweep," a statewide effort to take people into custody who have violated the terms of their parole or probation.
WYFF4.com
Victim arrested, charged in Anderson County gas station shooting, deputies say
(Above video was published on Monday.) A man who was one of two victims in a shooting at an Upstate gas station has been arrested and charged, deputies said Tuesday. Shale Remien, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, said in a release that Latrenton Greenlee, 30, faces charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
wspa.com
Fountain Inn attempted murder suspect arrested in TX
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Fountain Inn was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. The Fountain Inn Police Department said Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was charged following a “domestic dispute that resulted in Gallegos’Ramirez” discharging a firearm and striking the victim as least once” on October 20.
FOX Carolina
Oakridge Community Care owner back behind bars
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a now-condemned assisted living facility is back in the Spartanburg County Detention Center for violating his home detention. In February, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson charged Darryl Mast with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with intent to defraud. He was released on a $3,000 surety bond and was only allowed to leave his home for work.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man arrested with more than 29 grams of crystal meth
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say a man has been arrested after finding more than 29 grams of crystal meth and a weapon during a traffic stop. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office say, Cody Sherman is now facing charges for possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center on Monday night. Deputies said Joshua Shoemaker escaped the detention center sometime between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. According to deputies, it appears that...
FOX Carolina
UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to investigate dogs running loose and attacking neighbors in the Upstate. Last month, we told you about dogs attacking a man named James Pittman, near Skyline Road, in the Spartanburg County part of Greer. Those dogs were impounded to check for rabies and returned. Read about that here.
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman who lost both her arms in a dog mauling is behind bars, deputies say
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The woman who authorities saidwas viciously attacked by dogs in South Carolina has been arrested, officials confirmed Tuesday. Kyleen Waltman, 38, is in the Abbeville County Detention Center, in custody on pending charges, according to Capt. Matthew Graham, with the sheriff's office. A bond hearing...
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman loses $93,000 to scammer pretending to be high school classmate
Oconee County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are warning people about a scam that recently impacted an Upstate woman. Deputies said they spoke to the victim, who said she was recently scammed out of $93,000. The victim told deputies that she met the scammer online in December 2020 and had exchanged text messages with them.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Upstate man threatened to harm baby before infant’s death
PROSPERITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said a man from the Upstate was arrested and an investigation is underway into a baby’s death early Monday morning. Deputies said shortly after midnight they received a 911 call about a domestic incident. According to investigators, Colie...
FOX Carolina
Man accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. West Greenville needs housing, but some fear “Woven” project doesn’t meet that need. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Father who lost both sons to drug overdoses works to spare others from similar tragedy. Father...
FOX Carolina
Anderson PD still looking for August murder suspect
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is continuing to look for information on a homicide investigation from August. On Aug. 9, Channing Derrell Chester was shot in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to police. He was shot by at least one suspect but that suspect is still on the run.
FOX Carolina
trooper off vent
A playful and outgoing female cat named Tenzie. She enjoys pets but doesn't like being picked up. She prefers a home without other animals. Conditions are dry and mild through most of the week with very little rain. A tropical or subtropical system may develop in the tropics near Bermuda.
Comments / 0