ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Inn, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golaurens.com

Clinton man sentenced to 20 years for multiple meth charges

A Clinton man with a lengthy criminal history is headed to prison for the next two decades after pleading guilty last week to meth-related charges, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Monday. Gregory Alan Templeton, 54, of Clinton, pleaded guilty last Monday afternoon at the Laurens County Courthouse to...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

‘Enough to kill population’: Massive amount of fentanyl seized in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The York County Sheriff’s Office said they seized enough fentanyl to kill every person living in their area. The Sheriff’s Office made the announcement in a news conference Monday morning saying the agency seized around 30,531 grams of fentanyl as part of a drug bust.
FOX Carolina

Upstate man charged after trying to force ex-girlfriend into car

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Upstate man was recently charged after allegedly putting his ex-girlfriend in a chokehold and trying to force her into his car. According to deputies, they responded to Davis Creek Road on Friday for a domestic disturbance...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX

HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Greenville County Deputy faces Marijuana Charges

A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. A man is arrested after shooting a woman in the head. Shooting happened during a domestic dispute. Gallegos-Ramirez faces charges including attempted murder.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Fountain Inn attempted murder suspect arrested in TX

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Fountain Inn was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. The Fountain Inn Police Department said Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was charged following a “domestic dispute that resulted in Gallegos’Ramirez” discharging a firearm and striking the victim as least once” on October 20.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Oakridge Community Care owner back behind bars

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a now-condemned assisted living facility is back in the Spartanburg County Detention Center for violating his home detention. In February, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson charged Darryl Mast with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with intent to defraud. He was released on a $3,000 surety bond and was only allowed to leave his home for work.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man arrested with more than 29 grams of crystal meth

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say a man has been arrested after finding more than 29 grams of crystal meth and a weapon during a traffic stop. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office say, Cody Sherman is now facing charges for possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center on Monday night. Deputies said Joshua Shoemaker escaped the detention center sometime between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. According to deputies, it appears that...
FOX Carolina

UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to investigate dogs running loose and attacking neighbors in the Upstate. Last month, we told you about dogs attacking a man named James Pittman, near Skyline Road, in the Spartanburg County part of Greer. Those dogs were impounded to check for rabies and returned. Read about that here.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate woman loses $93,000 to scammer pretending to be high school classmate

Oconee County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are warning people about a scam that recently impacted an Upstate woman. Deputies said they spoke to the victim, who said she was recently scammed out of $93,000. The victim told deputies that she met the scammer online in December 2020 and had exchanged text messages with them.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Upstate man threatened to harm baby before infant’s death

PROSPERITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said a man from the Upstate was arrested and an investigation is underway into a baby’s death early Monday morning. Deputies said shortly after midnight they received a 911 call about a domestic incident. According to investigators, Colie...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson PD still looking for August murder suspect

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is continuing to look for information on a homicide investigation from August. On Aug. 9, Channing Derrell Chester was shot in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to police. He was shot by at least one suspect but that suspect is still on the run.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

trooper off vent

A playful and outgoing female cat named Tenzie. She enjoys pets but doesn't like being picked up. She prefers a home without other animals. Conditions are dry and mild through most of the week with very little rain. A tropical or subtropical system may develop in the tropics near Bermuda.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy