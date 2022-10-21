Louisiana police officer placed on administrative leave

PINEVILLE, La. ( WNTZ ) – The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department.

The department contacted the Louisiana State Police and requested them to conduct the criminal investigation.

Today, we were notified by the Louisiana State Police that they arrested a Pineville police officer

regarding the allegation.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

