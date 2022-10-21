Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
Related
cbs17
DART mission proved to be successful experiment in changing orbit of asteroid
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “Awaiting visual confirmation. Alright! We got it? We have impact!”. Those exclamations were just about a month ago when NASA intentionally crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid. It was called DART—or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test—and it was a test mission to see if...
cbs17
Renters now outnumber homeowners in these 2 Raleigh ZIP codes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Renters now outnumber homeowners in two Raleigh ZIP codes where a decade ago the opposite was true, according to a study from a rental home management website. The study from Rentcafe points out that in those two ZIP codes — 27617 and 27605 — renters...
cbs17
Durham 2021-22 tourism report released; visitor spending up more than 40%
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Spending by people visiting Durham climbed 40 percent last year, a new report finds. Discover Durham released its Tourism Impact Report on Tuesday and it shows the number of trips to the city rose by nearly 39 percent in 2021. But officials say those numbers...
cbs17
COVID-19 causing drop in NC graduation rates, data shows
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Schools saw a dip in its graduation rate compared to the last two school years, data showed Monday. The school district presented the data at Monday’s Student Achievement Committee meeting. School districts across the country have seen a decrease in student performance...
cbs17
Pickup truck crashes into Raleigh cookie store; workers donate cookies to fire crews as store forced to close
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A cookie store in Raleigh was damaged and forced to close Tuesday morning after a pickup truck hit it. But that is just a crumb of this story. After the Raleigh Fire Department shut down Crumbl Cookies, on Sherman Oak Place, for the day because of unsafe conditions, the store didn’t let the cookies end up in the trash.
cbs17
Hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers distributed in Raleigh neighborhoods in recent weeks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As of Tuesday, hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers have been distributed across several Raleigh neighborhoods. The flyers have been spotted over the last several days and the last couple of weeks. CBS 17 was told that it has happened at least three times during 2022, but...
cbs17
Fact check: Did Wake County violent crime fall 42% when Donnie Harrison was sheriff?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For any candidate who’s running for sheriff, there may be no issue more important than crime. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison is running to get his old job back, and campaign ads and mailers that support his candidacy repeat a big number — a 42-percent drop in violent crime during his previous 16-year run as sheriff.
cbs17
Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
cbs17
These airlines will have nonstop flights from RDU to Cancun, Bahamas
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two airlines will start offering nonstop flights to the Caribbean and Cancun from Raleigh-Durham International Airport and another will bring back a route to Cancun. American Airlines will begin nonstop service to Cancun, Mexico, on Nov. 5 with flights on Saturdays, airport officials announced Tuesday.
cbs17
Part of US-70, US-401 closed after Sunday morning crash, NCDOT says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of US-70 eastbound and part of US-401 southbound were closed Sunday morning after a crash in Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT says officials closed the roads at 11:02 a.m. in the area near Carolina Pines Ave. As of 12:28...
cbs17
North Raleigh apartment fire displaces 4 people; 1 unit severely damaged
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon fire severely damaged one apartment and led to a brief road closure in north Raleigh. Lyn Road was closed for about an hour after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex just west of Creedmoor Road. Another apartment sustained smoke damage.
cbs17
Raleigh veteran gives back this Halloween with spooky yard display
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Army veteran and Raleigh resident is giving back during this Halloween. Anthony Crincoli always decorates for Halloween, and neighbors all come out to see the display. But this year, Crincoli decided that Halloween could help him give to others, too. Crincoli is asking anyone...
cbs17
Raleigh man targeted older, disabled individuals in $500K+ healthcare fraud, DOJ says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh investment advisor and his co-conspirator have been found guilty after submitting more than 5,000 false Medicare claims, totaling more than $534,400, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday morning. Furman Alexander Ford, 52, faced a federal jury last week and was found guilty...
cbs17
New tower unveiled at Cary Sri Venkateswara Temple in time for Hindu Festival of Lights
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Many across the world are celebrating Diwali. The religious festival is also known as the Hindu Festival of Lights. Monday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper unveiled a new 87-foot tower at the Sri Venkateswara Temple of North Carolina. The tower is named the “Tower of Unity and Prosperity.”
cbs17
Durham home damaged in fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A Durham home was damaged in a fire, according to firefighters. This happened Thursday just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarion Drive. Firefighters said when they got to the scene, the fire was coming from a side door. Officials said 36 firefighters, from both...
cbs17
UNC expert discusses long-term mental health impacts of mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — So many lives are forever changed after the mass shooting in Raleigh and it can have a long-term impact on people’s mental health. Both Duke and UNC health officials say their mental health experts have been helping those affected by the Raleigh mass shooting.
cbs17
Putting with a purpose: PGA Hope golf program uplifts veterans in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From first timers to players with a seasoned swing, a new local chapter of the PGA Hope program is providing community for veterans with disabilities in Raleigh and beyond. For eight weeks, veterans came together at First Tee of the Triangle to learn the ins...
cbs17
Annual ‘Paddling for Pennies’ to honor fallen Wayne County deputy Matthew Fishman
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – From Wake Forest to New Bern, ‘Paddling for Pennies’ is back for its annual paddle — this year, in honor of a fallen deputy of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. This year’s event is in honor of Sergeant Matthew Fishman,...
cbs17
Victims in separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County identified
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the victims in two separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County. The county sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Lamichael Everette, 29, was shot early Sunday morning off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. Deputies got to the scene around 3 a.m. and found...
cbs17
DAV hosting virtual job fair for veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are hosting a virtual job fair for veterans, their spouses, and active-duty personnel. Officials said this virtual job fair will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Currently, there are 22 exhibitors registered to be at the job...
Comments / 0