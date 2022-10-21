ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Renters now outnumber homeowners in these 2 Raleigh ZIP codes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Renters now outnumber homeowners in two Raleigh ZIP codes where a decade ago the opposite was true, according to a study from a rental home management website. The study from Rentcafe points out that in those two ZIP codes — 27617 and 27605 — renters...
COVID-19 causing drop in NC graduation rates, data shows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Schools saw a dip in its graduation rate compared to the last two school years, data showed Monday. The school district presented the data at Monday’s Student Achievement Committee meeting. School districts across the country have seen a decrease in student performance...
Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
These airlines will have nonstop flights from RDU to Cancun, Bahamas

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two airlines will start offering nonstop flights to the Caribbean and Cancun from Raleigh-Durham International Airport and another will bring back a route to Cancun. American Airlines will begin nonstop service to Cancun, Mexico, on Nov. 5 with flights on Saturdays, airport officials announced Tuesday.
Part of US-70, US-401 closed after Sunday morning crash, NCDOT says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of US-70 eastbound and part of US-401 southbound were closed Sunday morning after a crash in Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT says officials closed the roads at 11:02 a.m. in the area near Carolina Pines Ave. As of 12:28...
North Raleigh apartment fire displaces 4 people; 1 unit severely damaged

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon fire severely damaged one apartment and led to a brief road closure in north Raleigh. Lyn Road was closed for about an hour after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex just west of Creedmoor Road. Another apartment sustained smoke damage.
Raleigh veteran gives back this Halloween with spooky yard display

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Army veteran and Raleigh resident is giving back during this Halloween. Anthony Crincoli always decorates for Halloween, and neighbors all come out to see the display. But this year, Crincoli decided that Halloween could help him give to others, too. Crincoli is asking anyone...
Durham home damaged in fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A Durham home was damaged in a fire, according to firefighters. This happened Thursday just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarion Drive. Firefighters said when they got to the scene, the fire was coming from a side door. Officials said 36 firefighters, from both...
