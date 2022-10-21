ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Wide-Open Mike Evans Drops Potential Touchdown From Tom Brady

Watch: Wide-open Mike Evans drops potential touchdown from Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Nothing is going right for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense – even their best players. Tom Brady and Co. had a chance to turn that around early in their Week 7 contest...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Los Angeles

How Tom Brady Fared in Buccaneers' Week 7 Loss Vs. Panthers

Here’s how Tom Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 7 loss vs. Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Consider it panic time for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team has dropped consecutive games as a considerable favorite. After losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, Tampa Bay squandered a chance to turn things around with a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.


