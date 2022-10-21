While no formal tour dates or ticket sales have been announced, this is enough to get fans ecstatic. As one of (if not the most) requested album at bars and discotheques worldwide, Beyoncé’s newest project RENAISSANCE (also known as Act I) is just begging for a massive arena stage to grace. It seems the Queen is giving fans just that, as recent leaks from the Wearable Art Gala suggest that she will embark on a world tour for the album in the summer of 2023. This follows earlier rumors that Beyoncé was booking stadiums for the tour.

18 HOURS AGO