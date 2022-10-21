Read full article on original website
Classical home listening: African American Voices with the RSNO; Clare Hammond plays Montgeroult
The three composers on the Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s African American Voices (Linn), conducted by the orchestra’s assistant conductor, South Carolina-born Kellen Gray, are enjoying a vigorous revival. William Grant Still (1895-1978), George Walker (1922-2018) and William Levi Dawson (1899-1990) combined classical training with the Black vernacular music of their upbringing. Dawson played as a jazz trombonist (with Louis Armstrong and others); his melodic Negro Folk Symphony (1934) bursts with powerful orchestral gesture and taut rhythms.
Slipped Disc
An American composer at 99
Ned Rorem has an auspicious birthday this weekend. He has known everyone in a century of American music. Yet, despite writing large symphonies, he is known chiefly for his songs, his chamber music and his diaries. Is that a fair assessment for posterity?
Music is the food of love, so sing on
Justin Myers classes singing along at pop concerts as a dating red flag (Arrives late, pours your wine and eats onions – 56 dating red flags that should send you running, 15 October). As any music fan will say, when you know the words, singing along is mandatory. The real red flag is talking while the band is playing. Oh – and thinking you’re too cool to sing along to music you supposedly love.
MySanAntonio
Lenny Lipton, 3D Film Technology Trailblazer and ‘Puff the Magic Dragon’ Lyricist, Dies at 82
Lenny Lipton, the New York-native who wrote the lyrics to what became Peter, Paul and Mary’s popular folk song “Puff, the Magic Dragon,” died on Oct. 5 from brain cancer at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his wife told The New York Times. He was 82.
Light of Passage review – Crystal Pite’s magnificent dance of life
Crystal Pite is an extraordinary choreographer. Her uniqueness is not her talent for making dances for large groups of people that unfold with a silken energy, filling huge stages with ripples of movement. It’s not even her skill at carving dances that seem at once weightless and freighted with depth.
The Best High-End Audio Setups for the Most Discerning Music Lovers
Listening to great music on a superior sound system is one of life’s sublime pleasures, and once you’ve been bitten by the audio bug, it’s impossible go back to soundbars and earbuds. At its best, a carefully assembled system can paint a spellbinding sonic landscape. While home theaters employ surround sound for maximum effect, most serious music listeners prefer a stereophonic setup with left and right speakers to replicate the experience of hearing real performers in a real venue. Approaches to speaker, electronics and turntable design are almost as varied as the products themselves, and both subjective impressions and objective measurements...
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Announces “RENAISSANCE” World Tour At Wearable Art Gala
While no formal tour dates or ticket sales have been announced, this is enough to get fans ecstatic. As one of (if not the most) requested album at bars and discotheques worldwide, Beyoncé’s newest project RENAISSANCE (also known as Act I) is just begging for a massive arena stage to grace. It seems the Queen is giving fans just that, as recent leaks from the Wearable Art Gala suggest that she will embark on a world tour for the album in the summer of 2023. This follows earlier rumors that Beyoncé was booking stadiums for the tour.
operawire.com
Opera Carolina 2022 Review: Tosca
Alyson Cambridge & John Viscardi Bring to Life James Marvel’s New Production. James Marvel’s new production of “Tosca” successfully portrayed the classic murderous drama in a much milder and more delicate way than its traditional setting. While right off the bat being almost lighthearted, there was no holding back from the melodramatic themes.
Slipped Disc
Not every piano is a Stein…
An arresting start to Peter Donohoe’s new series of Haydn’s complete keybard works on Signum Records. Not just the opening track of Haydn’s little known variations on the Austrian imperial anthem, ever so slightly giggly and irreverent. But the piano sound was unusual in being both delicate...
