Homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras: Atmore Police

ATMORE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers.

Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass Third Degree.

On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 block of South 21st Avenue in reference to a possible burglary in progress. When officers arrived on the scene, they said they were notified that Stallworth was blacked out in his vehicle in an adjacent cotton field. The property owner told officers he saw Stallworth walking around the property on game cameras.

Officers said when Stallworth noticed the them approaching him, he turned on his headlights and turned his vehicle around. Stallworth then accelerated at a high rate of speed from the cotton field onto 21st Avenue, according to police. They said he attempted to turn onto Airport Rd., but lost control and struck a utility pole. Stallworth attempted to drive away, but only made it a short distance before his vehicle stalled, according to officers.

Stallworth was transported to the Escambia County Jail in Alabama and was booked without bond. Alabama State Troopers investigated the traffic accident.

